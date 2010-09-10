Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
Сервисы, магазины, мойки, заправки, страховка и все, что централизованно продается за деньги
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
Fregl
Согласен, иногда сроки решают. Мне когда приперло ШРУС менять - купил новый у дилера за 7500 р. (((
Хотя в Экзисте под заказ были неоригиналы от 1000 р.
Но надо было прям щас!
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
Fregl
VAG 054903015C. Подскажите цену, пожалуйста.
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
Водитель писал(а):Fregl
VAG 054903015C. Подскажите цену, пожалуйста.
Очень высокие цены по результатам общения в личке.
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
Водитель писал(а):Водитель писал(а):Fregl
Очень высокие цены по результатам общения в личке.
Хм... только в воскресенье отдал большой заказ по мерину мл 320 - клиент остался оч доволен ценами...
Причем, под вломенными ценами вы понимаете цену "новой детали", а вы смотрите цены на восстановленные, ставьте б/у и будьте довольны и вспомните старую поговорку "Скупой платит дважды".
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
Fregl писал(а):Водитель писал(а):Водитель писал(а):Fregl
Хм... только в воскресенье отдал большой заказ по мерину мл 320 - клиент остался оч доволен ценами...
Всё познаётся в сравнении.
Fregl писал(а):Причем, под вломенными ценами вы понимаете цену "новой детали", а вы смотрите цены на восстановленные, ставьте б/у и будьте довольны и вспомните старую поговорку "Скупой платит дважды".
У тебя всё хорошо? Ты с чего решил, что я смотрю цену на восстановленные? У тебя цены выше процентов на 20, чем у моего поставщика.
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
Fregl,
96700-2K000WK
56171-2K000
56192-2K000
Интересует цена и срок поставки.
"Нанашу помашч и пречиняйу дабро, нах..."© Casper
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
rescuer писал(а):Fregl,
96700-2K000WK 15 дней 1100
56171-2K000 15 дней 250
56192-2K000 15 дней 490
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
посоветуйте хороший интернет магазин?
Re: Заказ автозапчастей для иномарок
VadimOrkovu4 писал(а):посоветуйте хороший интернет магазин?
Обратите внимание на данный интернет-магазин http://www.parts62.ru, привозят быстро и цены нормальные.
