Смена форума
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Смена форума
salabus
Пока еще не все Но скоро будет
Пока еще не все Но скоро будет
- salabus
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 8418
- Зарегистрирован: 22 сен 2007, 01:31
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: Смена форума
[b]DorBer[/b]
Э-э... Да. Вот еще что: сделать рабочей кнопочку "цитата" в быстром ответе (т.е. как в ответе обычном: выделил нужный текст, кликнул (в смысле - нажал) "цитата" - и в ответ вставляется цитата) - реально?
Э-э... Да. Вот еще что: сделать рабочей кнопочку "цитата" в быстром ответе (т.е. как в ответе обычном: выделил нужный текст, кликнул (в смысле - нажал) "цитата" - и в ответ вставляется цитата) - реально?
Re: Смена форума
salabus
Будем стараться
Будем стараться
- salabus
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 8418
- Зарегистрирован: 22 сен 2007, 01:31
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: Смена форума
[b]DorBer[/b]
Блин. Чувствую себя состоявшимся членом общества потребления... "А сделайте то, а сделайте это вот так-то, а то моей кошке не нравится..."
Спасибо за отзывчивость!
Блин. Чувствую себя состоявшимся членом общества потребления... "А сделайте то, а сделайте это вот так-то, а то моей кошке не нравится..."
Спасибо за отзывчивость!
Re: Смена форума
admin
А кстати в связи с переносом сервера трафик теперь рязанский, может его и тарифицировать будут по другому: дешевле или совсем бесплатно?
А кстати в связи с переносом сервера трафик теперь рязанский, может его и тарифицировать будут по другому: дешевле или совсем бесплатно?
- admin
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1400
- Зарегистрирован: 13 авг 2004, 16:33
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Смена форума
DorBer писал(а):admin
А кстати в связи с переносом сервера трафик теперь рязанский, может его и тарифицировать будут по другому: дешевле или совсем бесплатно?
Это уже вопросы к рязанским провайдерам. И то только к тем кто имеет между собой пиринговые соединения. Некоторые до сих пор ходят друг к другу через Москву. Но мы тоже будем работать в этом направлении.
Рязанский городской сайт http://www.rzn.info
- salabus
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 8418
- Зарегистрирован: 22 сен 2007, 01:31
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: Смена форума
DorBer писал(а):Будем стараться
Забыл поблагодарить. Работает.
Re: Смена форума
молодцы
- admin
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1400
- Зарегистрирован: 13 авг 2004, 16:33
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Смена форума
DorBer писал(а):admin
А кстати в связи с переносом сервера трафик теперь рязанский, может его и тарифицировать будут по другому: дешевле или совсем бесплатно?
Для тех, кто не читает новости (http://www.rzn.info/news/site/20766/), то с 1 сентября 2008г., трафик с RZN.info у абонентов сетей НЛИНК бесплатный.
Рязанский городской сайт http://www.rzn.info
Re: Смена форума
admin
Мне сегодня открылась совершенно иная главная страница форума. Названия тем расположены вертикально. Что будет изменения или открылось нечаянно. Само собой.
Мне сегодня открылась совершенно иная главная страница форума. Названия тем расположены вертикально. Что будет изменения или открылось нечаянно. Само собой.
- admin
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1400
- Зарегистрирован: 13 авг 2004, 16:33
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Смена форума
Это у вас что то глюкнуло. Все без изменений. В ближайшее время только обновится сам код форума до самой последней версии.
Рязанский городской сайт http://www.rzn.info
-
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2435
- Зарегистрирован: 12 июн 2006, 11:07
- Откуда: 3держинка, авенида МОгэс
Re: Смена форума
будут новые фичи ?admin писал(а): обновится сам код форума до самой последней версии.
хочется ставить + за хорошие посты, а - за "фигню сказал"
Re: Смена форума
nikols писал(а):Мне сегодня открылась совершенно иная главная страница форума.
Это происходит регулярно. Надо нажать рефреш. Иногда два-три раза.
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 5 гостей