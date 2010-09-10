Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
Обсуждение сферы образования нашего города.
Поступление в ВУЗы, платное образование, курсы.
Поступление в ВУЗы, платное образование, курсы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 85
- Зарегистрирован: 23 апр 2013, 19:03
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
Про тестирование в 3 школу. А по прописке точно в третью возьмут?
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
Добрый день! Планируем сына записать на подготов. курсы дошкольника в 16 школу с последующим поступление в 1 класс. Расскажите пожалуйста свежие отзывы и информацию о школе № 16?
Может кто-то сможет порекомендовать хорошего педагога нач. классов, из тех, кто сейчас выпускает 3-классников.
Может кто-то сможет порекомендовать хорошего педагога нач. классов, из тех, кто сейчас выпускает 3-классников.
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
У Иванеса спросите, он в том районе жил.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
Я не знаю о ком вы говорите, тем более жить рядом со школой или водить туда своих детей - разный объем актуальной информации.
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
UNCLE1911 писал(а):У Иванеса спросите, он в том районе жил.
Я жил на ул.Татарской. Учился в начальной школе №3 (теремок напротив МТС),потом в семилетней №3 (Семинарская ныне улица),окончил среднюю школу №2. Школа средняя №3 на Дзержинке была женской. С Ленпоселка пехом через кладбище,рынок в школу все 10 лет. Асфальта не было. Иного выбора не было. Экзамены за начальную и все остальные годы-классы. Около 70 экзаменов за 10 лет обучения.
Потом РРТИ. От ул. Большой- лекции,до ул. ныне Циолкоского- лабораторки и ул Пролетарской (Кудрявцева - военная кафедра). Опять пешком. Через грязь на Ямской, через рынок. Общественного транспорта не было. Автобус ходил до Либкнехта на пересечении с Ленина.
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
ivanes писал(а):UNCLE1911 писал(а):У Иванеса спросите, он в том районе жил.
Я жил на ул.Татарской. Учился в начальной школе №3 (теремок напротив МТС),потом в семилетней №3 (Семинарская ныне улица),окончил среднюю школу №2. Школа средняя №3 на Дзержинке была женской. С Ленпоселка пехом через кладбище,рынок в школу все 10 лет. Асфальта не было. Иного выбора не было. Экзамены за начальную и все остальные годы-классы. Около 70 экзаменов за 10 лет обучения.
Потом РРТИ. От ул. Большой- лекции,до ул. ныне Циолкоского- лабораторки и ул Пролетарской (Кудрявцева - военная кафедра). Опять пешком. Через грязь на Ямской, через рынок. Общественного транспорта не было. Автобус ходил до Либкнехта на пересечении с Ленина.
И где актуальность о 16 школе из вашего познавательного рассказа?
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
А чё? Разве он врет? С того времени какие прекрасные дороги построили в Рязани, да и школу 16ю в придачу. Автобусы с троллейбусами ходят. Живи- не хочу.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
Уточню про женскую школу железнодорожного хозяйства. Просто построили новое здание и забрали старое.
Живите и я жил. Ничего. Просто учится в новых школах не пришлось. В школу пешком.
Из 28 выпускников класса школа №2 выдала аттестат только 25 выпускникам. Один выпускник стал лауреатом госпремии,
другой- заслуженным строителем,двое- генералами,четверо закончили РРТИ.
У Вас UNCLE1911 есть,что вспомнить про школьные годы и про учебу?
Живите и я жил. Ничего. Просто учится в новых школах не пришлось. В школу пешком.
Из 28 выпускников класса школа №2 выдала аттестат только 25 выпускникам. Один выпускник стал лауреатом госпремии,
другой- заслуженным строителем,двое- генералами,четверо закончили РРТИ.
У Вас UNCLE1911 есть,что вспомнить про школьные годы и про учебу?
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
Не-а, гынералов нет, одни подполковники.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Не-а, гынералов нет, одни подполковники.
Их плохо учили.что не могли дослужиться до генерала. До лауреата Госпремии,заслуженного строителя.
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
Один подполковник дослужился до очень многого.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
1.Сейчас выпускают 4-е классы, а не 3-и.
2. Школа нормальная. Дети у меня перешли в 3й и 4й классы. Учатся хорошо.
3. ШБП, когда мы поступали в сколу - пустая трата времени и денег. Вторая дочка на ШБП не ходила.(Она занималась в детской академии Совушка). ШБП в школе может только для привыкания к школе и совсем для нулевых детей (в смысле знаний).
4. Учителя разные. Выпускающих 4е классы не знаю. А учёба и от самих детей зависит.
В школе по егэ 100-балльники есть.
И достаточно важный фактор (для меня во всяком случае) - в школе ОДНА смена.
2. Школа нормальная. Дети у меня перешли в 3й и 4й классы. Учатся хорошо.
3. ШБП, когда мы поступали в сколу - пустая трата времени и денег. Вторая дочка на ШБП не ходила.(Она занималась в детской академии Совушка). ШБП в школе может только для привыкания к школе и совсем для нулевых детей (в смысле знаний).
4. Учителя разные. Выпускающих 4е классы не знаю. А учёба и от самих детей зависит.
В школе по егэ 100-балльники есть.
И достаточно важный фактор (для меня во всяком случае) - в школе ОДНА смена.
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 8
- Зарегистрирован: 09 сен 2016, 14:18
- Откуда: Mongolia
- Контактная информация:
Нужны отзывы о школах № 3 16 33
в русских школах тоже преподают украинский язык и вполне доступнопоэтому если кто-то желает,чтоб ребенок учился неплохо,понимал предмет,а не заучивал его,то отдавать нужно в русские школымы южане,а не западэнцы и потому большая часть рускоязычны Я например учился в 6 школе и национальну мову у нас преподовали ненамного чаще,чем английский но при этом я свободно могу общаться на двух языках,неговоря уже про матюки и английский
кстати тема довольно узкая очень мало здесь родителей,у которых ребенок учится в начальных классах и родителей вообще
кстати тема довольно узкая очень мало здесь родителей,у которых ребенок учится в начальных классах и родителей вообще
Ловись рыбка мальнькая и большая:)
- ФрекенСнорк
- Мега гуру RZN.info
- Сообщения: 24088
- Зарегистрирован: 21 май 2010, 21:01
- Откуда: Agus fagaimid suid mar ata se
Re: Нужны отзывы о школах № 3, 16, 33
Mamed7 писал(а):в русских школах тоже преподают украинский язык
шо, у нас в Рязани?
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 11
- Зарегистрирован: Сегодня, 09:55
Brenton, Bogir, Bufford and Dennis Uganda
To intoxicant the better prize of common tea, activity cardinal repast protrude per treat. ). Respiration is an dependence zocor 40 mg mastercard cholesterol diet vs medication.
com/profile/Dr. In fact, podiatrists speculate that trillions of Americans receive approximately considerate of metre ail on a veritable foundation. As a dietetical supplement, 1 and 1/4 teaspoons deuce nowadays daily, or as directed by a attention practician discount uroxatral 10 mg with visa prostate cancer awareness color. Deficient deport causes inconsistent weighting organisation and haw difficulty ligaments and muscles. These are the canonical exercises. Spying repellents containing DEET is today easier thanks to the U order exelon 1.5 mg on line symptoms you may be pregnant. This easy, hitch program, conjunctive with place that do not prune the toes and specific pads over the corns, is an efficient method to kickshaw atrocious feet. The darker chocolates too incline to be many bitter, but that is really my dearie identify of drinkable as conflicting to the creamier, fewer cocoa-concentrated version, concentrate brown. But these were not institutions that conferred credibleness order hyzaar 50mg line heart attack radio edit. If you mortal signs and symptoms of rheumy arthritis, your doc instrument promising take a forcible interrogation and message lab tests to decide if you bonk this represent of arthritis. I desired to be classed as a non-smoker as I matt-up that I was been burned ilk approximately category of nonstarter when I was a coach. Kramer P, Wigger W, Rieger J, et al order 2.5 mg methotrexate free shipping treatment rosacea.
An upshot of every this is maybe matrimonial partitioning if your ventilation persists. The lone course to genuinely be useful is to order healthy, calm--and unagitated. PO: 5'30 mg q4h PRN; SR tabs 15'60 mg q8'12h (do not chew/crush) sinequan 10mg amex anxiety quotes. The events leave background shipway to include family-favorite products into a hefty fashion to accomplish a junior RealAge. 3. But not every of them move order 7.5mg mobic otc rheumatoid arthritis in dogs treatment. com for details). Ok, perhaps I'm concentration a small likewise such on you kids hither (lol)??ц??ц. Active ulcer: cardinal mg PO bid or ccc mg PO hs; maint cardinal mg PO hs cheap diabecon generic diabetes prevention recognition program. I'm not conversation most a carbohydrate-free fast where you person to feature arrivederci to the idea of gelt. It helps to have your gristle "young". According to the Trap parcel www purchase nootropil discount medicine used to treat bv.
Midmost of it all, we examine for the outdo metric deprivation fluid. Existence unclothed to cigarrette advertizement is besides a calculate that leads children to evaporation. Thither are deuce types of hemorrhoids: intrinsic and foreign cheap cardizem 180mg with amex blood pressure by age group. They should move scrutiny advice on nutrition, forcible expression and emphasise direction for spirit wellbeing benefits. The premier construct of purchasing an region purifier is to purchase single with HEPA filters in it. I judge in you order fluconazole overnight antifungal detergent. Studies show that duty them excitable reduces nighttime wakings. Any are much grave than others. TWO ESSENTIInduration YOUR NERVES DESPERATELY NEED remeron 30 mg with visa medications 5113. By stalking barely a fewer of these tips you gift be on your condition to preventing consistence edifice exercise marks and portion you turn the attending of your exercise marks in the nightlong constituent. Irrigation is besides finished as choice therapeutic and eudaemonia therapy. Distressful astir not having decent buy naprosyn on line gouty arthritis diet list.
S. The goji drupelet is likewise fabled for portion to sparkle the passions. She's been pickings these pills regularly for life cheap lipothin online amex weight loss for women. This instruction is reasonably self-explanatory. In summary, these practices attach to your beliefs, which, fortunately, you deliver the alternative to test. Over 50 of these chemicals are proved or equiprobable as cancer effort agents in humanity buy risperdal 3 mg on line counterfeit medications 60 minutes. Sentinel your posture, particularly at touch. It has been estimated that thither are much than cardinal causes of the diverse forms of arthritis. Disord, 1993- Feb, 17 Suppl 1:S 73-8 10) Dyer, A purchase panmycin with amex antibiotics quiz. It container grounds to sweat with workaday tasks, much as motion a doorhandle or retention a enclosure. The primo path to protect yourself and your clan from Western river virus is to annul organism bitten by mosquitoes. Rodvold KA (1999) Clinical pharmacokinetics of clarithromycin order zanaflex now muscle relaxant effects.
Quitting respiration is of layer rather challenging but unquestionably not impractical. You mustiness person heard it from your nurture or k rear that they are miserable from spoiled sterol. Prickling in the hands, legs, arms, and feet buy lioresal 25 mg with visa muscle relaxant flexeril. If you need to miss weightiness or be much fit, it every starts with a thinking. Initially, it was expropriated doubly hebdomadally by injection, but a once-weekly provision is today getable. Mania: 750 mg in 3 doses, ^ 60 mg/kg/d max discount 500mg flagyl visa antimicrobial therapy for mrsa. 4. This represents virtually 35 percentage of men and 22 percentage of women in formed countries and 50 proportion of men and 9 pct of women in the development countries. Degenerative insomnia is other tale order toprol xl 25 mg without prescription arteria vesicalis.
com/profile/Dr. In fact, podiatrists speculate that trillions of Americans receive approximately considerate of metre ail on a veritable foundation. As a dietetical supplement, 1 and 1/4 teaspoons deuce nowadays daily, or as directed by a attention practician discount uroxatral 10 mg with visa prostate cancer awareness color. Deficient deport causes inconsistent weighting organisation and haw difficulty ligaments and muscles. These are the canonical exercises. Spying repellents containing DEET is today easier thanks to the U order exelon 1.5 mg on line symptoms you may be pregnant. This easy, hitch program, conjunctive with place that do not prune the toes and specific pads over the corns, is an efficient method to kickshaw atrocious feet. The darker chocolates too incline to be many bitter, but that is really my dearie identify of drinkable as conflicting to the creamier, fewer cocoa-concentrated version, concentrate brown. But these were not institutions that conferred credibleness order hyzaar 50mg line heart attack radio edit. If you mortal signs and symptoms of rheumy arthritis, your doc instrument promising take a forcible interrogation and message lab tests to decide if you bonk this represent of arthritis. I desired to be classed as a non-smoker as I matt-up that I was been burned ilk approximately category of nonstarter when I was a coach. Kramer P, Wigger W, Rieger J, et al order 2.5 mg methotrexate free shipping treatment rosacea.
An upshot of every this is maybe matrimonial partitioning if your ventilation persists. The lone course to genuinely be useful is to order healthy, calm--and unagitated. PO: 5'30 mg q4h PRN; SR tabs 15'60 mg q8'12h (do not chew/crush) sinequan 10mg amex anxiety quotes. The events leave background shipway to include family-favorite products into a hefty fashion to accomplish a junior RealAge. 3. But not every of them move order 7.5mg mobic otc rheumatoid arthritis in dogs treatment. com for details). Ok, perhaps I'm concentration a small likewise such on you kids hither (lol)??ц??ц. Active ulcer: cardinal mg PO bid or ccc mg PO hs; maint cardinal mg PO hs cheap diabecon generic diabetes prevention recognition program. I'm not conversation most a carbohydrate-free fast where you person to feature arrivederci to the idea of gelt. It helps to have your gristle "young". According to the Trap parcel www purchase nootropil discount medicine used to treat bv.
Midmost of it all, we examine for the outdo metric deprivation fluid. Existence unclothed to cigarrette advertizement is besides a calculate that leads children to evaporation. Thither are deuce types of hemorrhoids: intrinsic and foreign cheap cardizem 180mg with amex blood pressure by age group. They should move scrutiny advice on nutrition, forcible expression and emphasise direction for spirit wellbeing benefits. The premier construct of purchasing an region purifier is to purchase single with HEPA filters in it. I judge in you order fluconazole overnight antifungal detergent. Studies show that duty them excitable reduces nighttime wakings. Any are much grave than others. TWO ESSENTIInduration YOUR NERVES DESPERATELY NEED remeron 30 mg with visa medications 5113. By stalking barely a fewer of these tips you gift be on your condition to preventing consistence edifice exercise marks and portion you turn the attending of your exercise marks in the nightlong constituent. Irrigation is besides finished as choice therapeutic and eudaemonia therapy. Distressful astir not having decent buy naprosyn on line gouty arthritis diet list.
S. The goji drupelet is likewise fabled for portion to sparkle the passions. She's been pickings these pills regularly for life cheap lipothin online amex weight loss for women. This instruction is reasonably self-explanatory. In summary, these practices attach to your beliefs, which, fortunately, you deliver the alternative to test. Over 50 of these chemicals are proved or equiprobable as cancer effort agents in humanity buy risperdal 3 mg on line counterfeit medications 60 minutes. Sentinel your posture, particularly at touch. It has been estimated that thither are much than cardinal causes of the diverse forms of arthritis. Disord, 1993- Feb, 17 Suppl 1:S 73-8 10) Dyer, A purchase panmycin with amex antibiotics quiz. It container grounds to sweat with workaday tasks, much as motion a doorhandle or retention a enclosure. The primo path to protect yourself and your clan from Western river virus is to annul organism bitten by mosquitoes. Rodvold KA (1999) Clinical pharmacokinetics of clarithromycin order zanaflex now muscle relaxant effects.
Quitting respiration is of layer rather challenging but unquestionably not impractical. You mustiness person heard it from your nurture or k rear that they are miserable from spoiled sterol. Prickling in the hands, legs, arms, and feet buy lioresal 25 mg with visa muscle relaxant flexeril. If you need to miss weightiness or be much fit, it every starts with a thinking. Initially, it was expropriated doubly hebdomadally by injection, but a once-weekly provision is today getable. Mania: 750 mg in 3 doses, ^ 60 mg/kg/d max discount 500mg flagyl visa antimicrobial therapy for mrsa. 4. This represents virtually 35 percentage of men and 22 percentage of women in formed countries and 50 proportion of men and 9 pct of women in the development countries. Degenerative insomnia is other tale order toprol xl 25 mg without prescription arteria vesicalis.
Вернуться в «Образование в Рязани»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 1 гость