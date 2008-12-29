Фотогалерея
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
- admin
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1400
- Зарегистрирован: 13 авг 2004, 16:33
- Откуда: Рязань
Контактная информация:
Re: Фотогалерея
tapirka писал(а):Так всётаки есть ограничение по весу фоток или его нет?!
Или ограничения только по линейным размерам?
250 kb.
Рязанский городской сайт
- Citrus
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 503
- Зарегистрирован: 03 дек 2009, 00:40
- Откуда: Рязань
Контактная информация:
Re: Фотогалерея
Какие планы у администрации портала по развитию фотораздела? Мне и многим другим участникам foto.rzn.info давно хочется услышать какую-либо офциальную информацию по этому вопросу. Спасибо.
Детский и семейный фотограф
