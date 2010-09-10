Что творится за рубежом
Re: Что творится за рубежом
ivanes писал(а):Это из газеты Русский курьер Варшавы.Какая демократия в Польше?
Польская, дедушка
Re: Что творится за рубежом
Re: Что творится за рубежом
У них есть московский консультант, знаток польского образа жизни... боты, кобеты, самоходы Это некто nikols
К сожалению, нет фото
К сожалению, нет фото
Re: Что творится за рубежом
Франция выплатила России за непоставленные Мистрали 1,2 млрд евро.
В конечном итоге вертолетоносцы были проданы Египту за сумму около 950 миллионов Евро.
Убыток =?
В конечном итоге вертолетоносцы были проданы Египту за сумму около 950 миллионов Евро.
Убыток =?
Re: Что творится за рубежом
ivanes писал(а):Франция выплатила России за непоставленные Мистрали 1,2 млрд евро.
Вот жеж... снова брешет старый враль!!!
Сумма компенсации, которую Франция выплатила России за непоставленные два вертолетоносца типа «Мистраль», составляет € 949 754 859, свидетельствует законопроект о ратификации соглашения Парижа и Москвы, размещенный на сайте Национального собрания Франции.
Соглашение об урегулировании спора было подписано в Москве 5 августа 2015 года. От Франции соглашение подписывал спецпредставитель Франции по разрешению проблемы «Мистралей» Луи Готье, от России — вице-премьер Дмитрий Рогозин.
http://www.assemblee-nationale.fr/14/pd ... -proto.pdf
Вот еще, и плюс 65 000 000 евро за кормовые части обоих кораблей... зачли
Дедушка, куда же вы дели остальные? Покопайте тырнет, на польском форуме, у варшавяков запытайте...
Re: Что творится за рубежом
Шварц
Как дела с покупкой часов?
Есть и берлинский русский форум.
Остальные 5 254 141 евро= погрешности подсчета.
Как дела с покупкой часов?
Есть и берлинский русский форум.
Остальные 5 254 141 евро= погрешности подсчета.
Re: Что творится за рубежом
ivanes писал(а):Шварц
Как дела с покупкой часов?
Да ладно Вам интресно???
ivanes писал(а):Есть и берлинский русский форум.
Да ладно И там атмосферу мутите?
ivanes писал(а):Остальные 5 254 141 евро= погрешности подсчета.
Счетовод, блин... где озвученные вами миллиард двести? Опять лужа, опять обтекаете ...
Re: Что творится за рубежом
В воскресенье, 5 марта, в Варшаве около 5 тыс. человек приняли участие в ежегодном марше "против насилия власти". Об этом сообщается РИА "Новости".
https://klops.ru/news/obschestvo/151157 ... s-chelovek
https://klops.ru/news/obschestvo/151157 ... s-chelovek
Последний раз редактировалось ivanes 06 мар 2017, 12:39, всего редактировалось 1 раз.
Re: Что творится за рубежом
Надо отдать должное польским товарисчам... их проницательности. Они ценят ваши посты, дедушко
Re: Что творится за рубежом
Дедушка, скоро ваш выход
Сгораю от любопытства... не только я, но и польские товарищи... им тяжелее, ждут вашу депешу с конца января
А про танки вообще сильно... и главное, много
Цифрами АиФ вы их вообще уложили на лопатки...
http://www.forum.opolshe.ru/viewtopic.p ... 0ff#275800
Сгораю от любопытства... не только я, но и польские товарищи... им тяжелее, ждут вашу депешу с конца января
ivanes писал(а):Совсем недавно рефрежератор из Укрианы с грузом 200 отправился в Польшу.
200 британский добровольцев служат в ВСУ на границе с ДНР.
Как опубликуют копии документов, так пришлю.
А про танки вообще сильно... и главное, много
Цифрами АиФ вы их вообще уложили на лопатки...
http://www.forum.opolshe.ru/viewtopic.p ... 0ff#275800
Re: Что творится за рубежом
Иракская армия с помощью ВВС США и союзников потихоньку освобождают Мосул. Бомбят часто и по домам.Население покидает город. Гуманитарная катастрофа. СМИ Европы и США молчат.Ждут победной музыки.
Re: Что творится за рубежом
Не перевелись еще настоящие расеянские поцреоты на земле канадской.
"В Канаде пристрелили буйного россиянина, напавшего на полицейских с ножом. Его последним постом на Фейсбуке была фраза «Россия победит!
Латентному русскому можно уехать из России, но Россия из него не уедет никуда."
"В Канаде пристрелили буйного россиянина, напавшего на полицейских с ножом. Его последним постом на Фейсбуке была фраза «Россия победит!
Латентному русскому можно уехать из России, но Россия из него не уедет никуда."
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Что творится за рубежом
Re: Что творится за рубежом
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Не перевелись еще настоящие расеянские поцреоты на земле канадской.
"В Канаде пристрелили буйного россиянина, напавшего на полицейских с ножом. Его последним постом на Фейсбуке была фраза «Россия победит!
Латентному русскому можно уехать из России, но Россия из него не уедет никуда."
Это да...
Русская община Канады очень огорчена и встревожена.
А канадские украинцы тем временем беснуются на странице Виталия (Vitaly Savin) – радуются, ставят похабные картинки и проклинают. Страница погибшего русского стала музеем уровня культуры канадских украинцев...
Re: Что творится за рубежом
А они штоль не совки?
Мы же все из гоголевской шинели)))
Мы же все из гоголевской шинели)))
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Что творится за рубежом
UNCLE1911 писал(а):А они штоль не совки?
Мы же все из гоголевской шинели)))
Совершенно другие )))
