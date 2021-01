Сообщение Cezar » 02 янв 2021, 22:40

Великая Британия...COVID-19: For the first time in its history UNICEF will help feed children in the UK"There were 4.2 million children living in poverty in the UK in 2018-19. That's 30 per cent of children, or nine in a classroom of 30. 44 per cent of children living in lone-parent families are in poverty."