ФЕЛИНОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ КУРСЫ в Рязани
Обсуждение сферы образования нашего города.
Поступление в ВУЗы, платное образование, курсы.
Re: ФЕЛИНОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ КУРСЫ в Рязани
Курсы состоятся! Ведёт Пономарёва Светлана Борисовна, 4 дня - 21,22,23,24 февраля. Полный курс. Сертификаты.
"Кошки в М5 Молл" - это реальность!
Re: ФЕЛИНОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ КУРСЫ в Рязани
Клубом "Алиса-Бест" согласовываются ближайшие даты проведение целевых курсов для фелинологов и просто любителей кошек. В этот раз основная тема - генетика кошек для "продвинутых". Занятия в выходные дни (с работы отпрашиваться не придётся)
Re: ФЕЛИНОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ КУРСЫ в Рязани
Набираем слушателей на полный курс для начинающих фелинологов. Осталось несколько свободных мест.
Интенсивное обучение - 4 дня. Сертификаты. Возможность регистрации питомника.
Читает Пономарёва Светлана Борисовна.
Занятия в клубе "Алиса-Бест" по адресу: Рязань, ул. Есенина, 13 каб. 314
Запись по тел. +7 910 906 4828 (Марина)
Re: ФЕЛИНОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ КУРСЫ в Рязани
даты проведения очередных курсов 17-20 марта
Re: ФЕЛИНОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ КУРСЫ в Рязани
КЛК "ALISA BEST CAT CLUB",
Фелинологические курсы 17-20 марта 2016г
Занятия проводит Светлана Пономарева
17/03/2016
Blok 1: Тема: Основы общей генетики. Гены. Аллели. Законы Менделя.
18/03/2016
Blok 2: Тема: Генетика окрасов.
19/03/2016
Blok 3: Тема: Методы селекционной работы. Системы разведения животных. Племенная работа в питомнике.
20/03/2016
Blok 4: Тема: Основы Зоопсихологии. Маркетинг.
Занятия с 11:00 до 19:00 (20:00) по адресу : ул.Есенина 13, оф.314,
Оплата в первый день занятий или предварительно на карту – 5469 5300 1029 2489 (сообщение получателю – ФЕЛИНОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ КУРСЫ)
Все вопросы: draco-coon@mail.ru или по телефону +7 910 570 70 80
