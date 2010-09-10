агенство недвижимости Веста
Обсуждение Рязанских агентств недвижимости. Качество обслуживания, надежность.
агенство недвижимости Веста
Нашли на сайте агентства подходящую нам квартиру.
Созвонились с риэлтором - Афанасенковой Мариной.
Осмотрели квартиру - подходит. Не хватало небольшой суммы - решил взять потребительский кредит.
Позвонил реэлтору на следующий день для того, чтобы заключить предварительный договор и внести задаток. Но, риэлтор заявила, что есть еще один покупатель - родственники хозяев и предлагают они на 100 тыс больше. Примерно в это же время появляется объявление в ярмарке о продаже этой же квартиры за суммы + 100 тыс.
Далее в течении двух дней риэлтор обещает нам поговорить с хоязевами, мы в принципе были согласны и на большую сумму и нашим плюсом было то, что мы платим наличными и быстро. На третий день риэлтор буркнула в трубку что квартира продана и перестала отвечать.
В этот же день я встретил хозяев квартиры (живу в том же доме), и вот что выяснилось:
- ни каких родственников не было, риэлтор каким то образом за это время нашла других покупателей.
- риэлтор обманула хозяев квартиры, сообщив им что для решения по кредиту мне понадобится 2 недели, хотя на самом деле всего 3 дня.
- в итоге хозяева квартиры получили предварительный договор с покупателем, который будет оформлять ипотеку в течении нескольких недель, хотя хозяевам квартиры нужны деньги сейчас и чем быстрее тем лучше.
Продавец квартиры сказал, что удобнее ему было бы продать квартиру мне, но риэлтор смогла убедить заключить договор с другим покупателем ( зачем то сообщила ему, что мне кредит наверное не дадут, а ипотеку второму покупателю дадут 100%).
Для чего риэлтору было затевать весь этот цирк и врать и нам и хозяевам квартиры?
Re: агенство недвижимости Веста
logdam
Для чего риэлтору было затевать весь этот цирк и врать и нам и хозяевам квартиры?
Re: агенство недвижимости Веста
BerG писал(а):logdamДля чего риэлтору было затевать весь этот цирк и врать и нам и хозяевам квартиры?
До этого момента я не связывался с хозяевами. Свои 50 она бы в любом случае получила.
Динамить продавца она начала с самого начала - представилась покупателем и кормила их завтраками. Потом сообщила что риэлтор.
Re: агенство недвижимости Веста
logdam
Re: агенство недвижимости Веста
Значит риэлторы в Рязани перешли на америкаканскую систему - кто больше им заплатит того и "пирог".
Re: агенство недвижимости Веста
BerG писал(а):logdam
Значит риэлторы в Рязани перешли на америкаканскую систему - кто больше им заплатит того и "пирог".
Конкретно эта совсем завралась, говорила одно делала другое. Не думаю что все такие.
Жалко что репутация риелтора ни чего не значит.
До этого 3 раза пользовались услугами риэлтора и были полностью довольны, ни каких нареканий.
Re: агенство недвижимости Веста
Просто делай выводы и если часто меняешь квартиры, имей своего знакомого риэлтора.
Когда я решал вопросы, я просто чисто с риэлтором договорился какая сумма ему нужна ...
Re: агенство недвижимости Веста
навар риэлтору обязателен)они ищут выгоду)
