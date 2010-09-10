Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Вы так не нервничайте. Потихоньку будет достигнут баланс - часть потребителей отсеется, останутся те, кто готов постоять 15 минут в пробке на Восточной окружной вместо того чтобы ехать вокруг. А там, может, и цену на данный период еще приподнимут и пробка сама собой рассосется.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Antipov писал(а):Вы так не нервничайте. Потихоньку будет достигнут баланс - часть потребителей отсеется, останутся те, кто готов постоять 15 минут в пробке на Восточной окружной вместо того чтобы ехать вокруг. А там, может, и цену на данный период еще приподнимут и пробка сама собой рассосется.
Вы с чего взяли, что я нервничаю?
Или моё предположение о том, что потребитель должен знать что он получит за оплачиваемые деньги на Ваш взгляд не имеет права на существование? Мне кажется, господа из РПД должны задуматься над созданной ими ситуацией. И как мне помнится, перед созданием данного проекта на разрешительном этапе со стороны местных властей одним из принципиальных условий была как раз согласованная ценовая политика.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
да что вы говорите...прям анекдот...копеечка им капает-а они должны задуматься!?Vovez писал(а): господа из РПД должны задуматься над созданной ими ситуацией.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Raider писал(а):да что вы говорите...прям анекдот...копеечка им капает-а они должны задуматься!?Vovez писал(а): господа из РПД должны задуматься над созданной ими ситуацией.
Тогда пользователям предстоит задуматься над созданием петиции на тему...
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Antipov писал(а):Так что и тот, кого спрашиваю, ездит (как минимум, от случая к случаю), и "вся Одесса" тоже. Кто-то же стоит в этой пробке на 35 минут?
мдя? а вот ЭТО кто писал?
Vovez писал(а):Не подскажу. Увы... Бросил там ездить. Знаю кто ездит. Спрошу - сообщу.
так что этот потребитель ездить бросил. а что ему скажет другой- нам стоит подождать.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Я ведь вот чего вспомнил. Цитата: "Если на путепроводе возникнут заторы на время вернут бесплатный проезд и шлагбаумы будут подняты." http://www.ugadn62.ru/?mod=news&id=43
Уже явно не выполняется. И эти люди мечтают открыть больше таких переездов... Думаю, настал момент ГНАТЬ ВОЛНУ.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Не волну надо гнать, а .идорскую власть.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
И в заключение: самое забавное. На сайте в правилах проезда всё ещё бесплатный проезд в утренние часы: http://m-road62.ru/?page_id=2177
Картинка:
Картинка:
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
От пользователя переезда сегодня такое сообщение: пробка на уровне "Зельгроса", в один ряд из-за сузившейся в снегу проезжей части. Но проезд быстрый, не более 15 минут.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Это известное явление. Когда пробка упорядочена (нет возможности объехать по обочине, вкрячиться с чужого ряда и т.п.) - она движется быстрее.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Antipov писал(а):Это известное явление. Когда пробка упорядочена (нет возможности объехать по обочине, вкрячиться с чужого ряда и т.п.) - она движется быстрее.
Сузившаяся дорога - не главное. Развернулся поток от переезда. Объезжают его. Оно и понятно. Зачем платить дважды?
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Vovez писал(а):Antipov писал(а):Это известное явление. Когда пробка упорядочена (нет возможности объехать по обочине, вкрячиться с чужого ряда и т.п.) - она движется быстрее.
Сузившаяся дорога - не главное. Развернулся поток от переезда. Объезжают его. Оно и понятно. Зачем платить дважды?
Вся экономия уйдет на бензин, что сожжется пока объедешь его.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Engineer писал(а):Vovez писал(а):Antipov писал(а):Это известное явление. Когда пробка упорядочена (нет возможности объехать по обочине, вкрячиться с чужого ряда и т.п.) - она движется быстрее.
Сузившаяся дорога - не главное. Развернулся поток от переезда. Объезжают его. Оно и понятно. Зачем платить дважды?
Вся экономия уйдет на бензин, что сожжется пока объедешь его.
А в пробке в ожидании переезда сожжешь меньше? А износ самого автомобиля в старт-стоповом режиме по 30 минут ежеждневно ничего не стоит?
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Дочерняя компания «Газпрома» приобрела платный путепровод в Рязани
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/10/gazf ... aign=ntrzn
Интересно, чё будет?
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/10/gazf ... aign=ntrzn
Интересно, чё будет?
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Дочерняя компания «Газпрома» приобрела платный путепровод в Рязани
Подробнее на RZN.info:
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/10/gazf ... aign=ntrzn
Интересно, чё будет?
Чё, чё... расширят до 4-х полос в каждую сторону, снизят плату за проезд и откроют закрытый переезд... в полном соответствии с заветом Шауката Габдулхатовича.
Активы куплены для дальнейшего получения дохода от их эксплуатации
http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2982529
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Когда и кто снижал платы? Не слышал и не видел. Слышал,что от 50 до 60 млрд окрашенных руб пойдут в региональные дорожные фонды.
