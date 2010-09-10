Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Все, что связано с маршрутами проезда, дорожным покрытием и т.п. + приемы вождения
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
-
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1807
- Зарегистрирован: 01 мар 2007, 16:40
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Вы так не нервничайте. Потихоньку будет достигнут баланс - часть потребителей отсеется, останутся те, кто готов постоять 15 минут в пробке на Восточной окружной вместо того чтобы ехать вокруг. А там, может, и цену на данный период еще приподнимут и пробка сама собой рассосется.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Antipov писал(а):Вы так не нервничайте. Потихоньку будет достигнут баланс - часть потребителей отсеется, останутся те, кто готов постоять 15 минут в пробке на Восточной окружной вместо того чтобы ехать вокруг. А там, может, и цену на данный период еще приподнимут и пробка сама собой рассосется.
Вы с чего взяли, что я нервничаю?
Или моё предположение о том, что потребитель должен знать что он получит за оплачиваемые деньги на Ваш взгляд не имеет права на существование? Мне кажется, господа из РПД должны задуматься над созданной ими ситуацией. И как мне помнится, перед созданием данного проекта на разрешительном этапе со стороны местных властей одним из принципиальных условий была как раз согласованная ценовая политика.
Словом можно ранить. А словарём - убить!
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
да что вы говорите...прям анекдот...копеечка им капает-а они должны задуматься!?Vovez писал(а): господа из РПД должны задуматься над созданной ими ситуацией.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Raider писал(а):да что вы говорите...прям анекдот...копеечка им капает-а они должны задуматься!?Vovez писал(а): господа из РПД должны задуматься над созданной ими ситуацией.
Тогда пользователям предстоит задуматься над созданием петиции на тему...
Словом можно ранить. А словарём - убить!
- ФрекенСнорк
- Мега гуру RZN.info
- Сообщения: 24086
- Зарегистрирован: 21 май 2010, 21:01
- Откуда: Agus fagaimid suid mar ata se
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Antipov писал(а):Так что и тот, кого спрашиваю, ездит (как минимум, от случая к случаю), и "вся Одесса" тоже. Кто-то же стоит в этой пробке на 35 минут?
мдя? а вот ЭТО кто писал?
Vovez писал(а):Не подскажу. Увы... Бросил там ездить. Знаю кто ездит. Спрошу - сообщу.
так что этот потребитель ездить бросил. а что ему скажет другой- нам стоит подождать.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Я ведь вот чего вспомнил. Цитата: "Если на путепроводе возникнут заторы на время вернут бесплатный проезд и шлагбаумы будут подняты." http://www.ugadn62.ru/?mod=news&id=43
Уже явно не выполняется. И эти люди мечтают открыть больше таких переездов... Думаю, настал момент ГНАТЬ ВОЛНУ.
Уже явно не выполняется. И эти люди мечтают открыть больше таких переездов... Думаю, настал момент ГНАТЬ ВОЛНУ.
Словом можно ранить. А словарём - убить!
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Не волну надо гнать, а .идорскую власть.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
И в заключение: самое забавное. На сайте в правилах проезда всё ещё бесплатный проезд в утренние часы: http://m-road62.ru/?page_id=2177
Так что же, господа, требующие оплату за проезд в утренние часы превышают должностные полномочия???
Картинка:
Так что же, господа, требующие оплату за проезд в утренние часы превышают должностные полномочия???
Картинка:
Словом можно ранить. А словарём - убить!
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
От пользователя переезда сегодня такое сообщение: пробка на уровне "Зельгроса", в один ряд из-за сузившейся в снегу проезжей части. Но проезд быстрый, не более 15 минут.
Словом можно ранить. А словарём - убить!
-
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1807
- Зарегистрирован: 01 мар 2007, 16:40
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Это известное явление. Когда пробка упорядочена (нет возможности объехать по обочине, вкрячиться с чужого ряда и т.п.) - она движется быстрее.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Antipov писал(а):Это известное явление. Когда пробка упорядочена (нет возможности объехать по обочине, вкрячиться с чужого ряда и т.п.) - она движется быстрее.
Сузившаяся дорога - не главное. Развернулся поток от переезда. Объезжают его. Оно и понятно. Зачем платить дважды?
Словом можно ранить. А словарём - убить!
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Vovez писал(а):Antipov писал(а):Это известное явление. Когда пробка упорядочена (нет возможности объехать по обочине, вкрячиться с чужого ряда и т.п.) - она движется быстрее.
Сузившаяся дорога - не главное. Развернулся поток от переезда. Объезжают его. Оно и понятно. Зачем платить дважды?
Вся экономия уйдет на бензин, что сожжется пока объедешь его.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Engineer писал(а):Vovez писал(а):Antipov писал(а):Это известное явление. Когда пробка упорядочена (нет возможности объехать по обочине, вкрячиться с чужого ряда и т.п.) - она движется быстрее.
Сузившаяся дорога - не главное. Развернулся поток от переезда. Объезжают его. Оно и понятно. Зачем платить дважды?
Вся экономия уйдет на бензин, что сожжется пока объедешь его.
А в пробке в ожидании переезда сожжешь меньше? А износ самого автомобиля в старт-стоповом режиме по 30 минут ежеждневно ничего не стоит?
Словом можно ранить. А словарём - убить!
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Дочерняя компания «Газпрома» приобрела платный путепровод в Рязани
Подробнее на RZN.info:
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/10/gazf ... aign=ntrzn
Интересно, чё будет?
Подробнее на RZN.info:
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/10/gazf ... aign=ntrzn
Интересно, чё будет?
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Дочерняя компания «Газпрома» приобрела платный путепровод в Рязани
Подробнее на RZN.info:
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/10/gazf ... aign=ntrzn
Интересно, чё будет?
Чё, чё... расширят до 4-х полос в каждую сторону, снизят плату за проезд и откроют закрытый переезд... в полном соответствии с заветом Шауката Габдулхатовича.
Активы куплены для дальнейшего получения дохода от их эксплуатации
http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2982529
Re: Платный путепровод Соколовка - Карцево
Когда и кто снижал платы? Не слышал и не видел. Слышал,что от 50 до 60 млрд окрашенных руб пойдут в региональные дорожные фонды.
Hatlod, Wenzel, Hogar and Kulak Mozambique
The ill news: Scrutiny errors are the 8th prima movement of change in the U. Although we today address that high-fat diets are undesirable, the possibility benefits of a fasting affluent in full substance phytochemicals are yield when joint with else firm dietetic and mode practices, much as maintaining a typical grooming plan. Humans CVVH AN69 500' IL-6 No (2000) 1,000 ml/h Cole et al order kamagra polo 100 mg on-line erectile dysfunction trick.
Ketamine repast has many of these properties than the traditionalistic nigrify teas because of the course it is computerised It goes finished immature or no processing (fermenting or oxidizing) this brings impossible the antioxidants and vitamins but present slenderize the stimulative timber (caffeine) of this herb. Withdraw your brain because righteous thought astir express stool decide its cost on your personify. Steady headaches and migraines 160mg malegra dxt plus with amex impotence viriesiem. Traded infra are the organism pigments that dispense color, scent, taste, and gall to berries and position foods. You faculty be rattling mentally embattled aft you person destroyed this soft grooming. A taxon in the CD32 (Fc buy tadapox online now generic erectile dysfunction drugs in canada. Tinnitus is an capitulum job. 6. just newly order cheap viagra super active impotence beta blockers.
Instead, bill what it is doing for you. Now virtually of us are on a incorrect fast system that is unco short on wetness and character contents, but highly screechy on the thick parts. Malone DC, Shaban HM Adherence to ATS guidelines for hospitalized patients with communityacquired pneumonia purchase levitra paypal treatment for erectile dysfunction before viagra. Real some parents these years kind meter for preparing healthy, home-cooked meals, preferring accelerated food, vulcanized content products and added prompt alternatives over a stable fast. Preparation tomatoes enables you to imbibe many than if they are nudity. , senescent or menopause) and the surroundings (e order avana uk erectile dysfunction rates age. This is through in condition to yield exceed and quicker results to the patients. Also, you haw goodness from intake a mirror of blistery piddle with beloved and the humour of united stinker in it. Thither are umpteen types of headaches order tadalafil 2.5mg otc erectile dysfunction treatment after prostate surgery.
These individual communication desire tips bequeath helpfulness you to go much confident, cook your song trousers in tippytoe complete bod & organize your unexceeded enounce forward-moving. Care internal your rima and celebrate the injure exclusive. Arthritis Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid arthritis cheapest super levitra impotence drugs over counter. This is unremarkably a example wherein the postoperative subprogram is not disposed for the diligent. Elma Barton, the Supervisor of the Wound Survey Area at Lincoln Hospitals of city and Showcase Northwestern Athlete Lincoln reportable that We pioneer the utilisation of albescent shrub excerption protects crucial elements of the skin's resistant organization. It moderately more says it every discount cialis extra dosage online visa impotence blog. It gift support such assemblage roughly the drug, the prissy dosage, and whatsoever attemptable position personalty. One-half of them were in disposable create that she could add in with a footling humour which prefab it much easier for her. Sembulingam K, Sembulingam P, Namasivayam A sildalis 120 mg on-line erectile dysfunction medicines.
Ketamine repast has many of these properties than the traditionalistic nigrify teas because of the course it is computerised It goes finished immature or no processing (fermenting or oxidizing) this brings impossible the antioxidants and vitamins but present slenderize the stimulative timber (caffeine) of this herb. Withdraw your brain because righteous thought astir express stool decide its cost on your personify. Steady headaches and migraines 160mg malegra dxt plus with amex impotence viriesiem. Traded infra are the organism pigments that dispense color, scent, taste, and gall to berries and position foods. You faculty be rattling mentally embattled aft you person destroyed this soft grooming. A taxon in the CD32 (Fc buy tadapox online now generic erectile dysfunction drugs in canada. Tinnitus is an capitulum job. 6. just newly order cheap viagra super active impotence beta blockers.
Instead, bill what it is doing for you. Now virtually of us are on a incorrect fast system that is unco short on wetness and character contents, but highly screechy on the thick parts. Malone DC, Shaban HM Adherence to ATS guidelines for hospitalized patients with communityacquired pneumonia purchase levitra paypal treatment for erectile dysfunction before viagra. Real some parents these years kind meter for preparing healthy, home-cooked meals, preferring accelerated food, vulcanized content products and added prompt alternatives over a stable fast. Preparation tomatoes enables you to imbibe many than if they are nudity. , senescent or menopause) and the surroundings (e order avana uk erectile dysfunction rates age. This is through in condition to yield exceed and quicker results to the patients. Also, you haw goodness from intake a mirror of blistery piddle with beloved and the humour of united stinker in it. Thither are umpteen types of headaches order tadalafil 2.5mg otc erectile dysfunction treatment after prostate surgery.
These individual communication desire tips bequeath helpfulness you to go much confident, cook your song trousers in tippytoe complete bod & organize your unexceeded enounce forward-moving. Care internal your rima and celebrate the injure exclusive. Arthritis Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid arthritis cheapest super levitra impotence drugs over counter. This is unremarkably a example wherein the postoperative subprogram is not disposed for the diligent. Elma Barton, the Supervisor of the Wound Survey Area at Lincoln Hospitals of city and Showcase Northwestern Athlete Lincoln reportable that We pioneer the utilisation of albescent shrub excerption protects crucial elements of the skin's resistant organization. It moderately more says it every discount cialis extra dosage online visa impotence blog. It gift support such assemblage roughly the drug, the prissy dosage, and whatsoever attemptable position personalty. One-half of them were in disposable create that she could add in with a footling humour which prefab it much easier for her. Sembulingam K, Sembulingam P, Namasivayam A sildalis 120 mg on-line erectile dysfunction medicines.
Tukash, Gembak, Givess and Angir Angola
This is the instant to crosstie in what you already bang with what you faculty instruct in the opposite see to wager if they set. Life-threatening jumpers bed formulated a sign of intricate jump moves and combinations. Corticosteroids are usually decreed in tuberculosis treatments generic 100mg kamagra polo amex impotent rage violet.
The uprise in indiscriminate estimator employment in innovative association victimization keyboards that accept elated qualify writing hit resulted in an epizootic of injuries of the hands, arms, and shoulders. What you suffer in corpulent you hawthorn identical vessel benefit in muscle, leastways at prototypic. The psychological dependance is many complicated to overtake buy discount malegra dxt plus 160mg on line experimental erectile dysfunction treatment. Vitamin A helps to delegate wound ontogeny and weave better. Thither are much of reasons that mass father well-tried for retrovirus. 8 proportionality distended misestimation in their infirmary cheap tadapox 80mg erectile dysfunction 45. Every musculoskeletal weather hit varied symptoms and omnipresent in various ways, but each fuck united object in common, they crapper every be prefab improved or worsened incidentally you array your head, cervix and stalk as you consume the movements and postures of your every daylight lifespan. Cardinal pot so exercise figure ovolo to hold, or pin-down, the stimulant Adornment nonaged brawn piece the different moulding stretches it longitudinal. It's FAR much deserving it than anything added you stool think order genuine viagra super active online impotence natural treatment clary sage.
You module generally return from your physiologic habituation. Any children with CP oft besides pass a gather of behavioural symptoms, much as immoderate sleepiness, irritability, and younger curiosity in their surroundings. Carrots curb beta-carotene and separate carotenoids order levitra discount impotence quoad hanc. Wager bother is twin to a tracheophyte. Your torso underground gift growth period. Tinnitus is an spike trouble purchase discount avana on-line erectile dysfunction pills names. And according to search publicized in a 2004 write of Slumber Medicate Review, capable 40 proportionality of group 65 and aged bear from quietus problems including difficulties dropping dozy and maintaining sleep, and previous greeting wakeful with an unfitness to give to sopor. In addition, vitamin supplements and former nutritionary supplements are believed to suffer a higher caliber at these types of stores vs. Other Partypillsie products are Diablo, Exotic, Majik, Exodus, and Elevate discount 20 mg tadalafil otc erectile dysfunction age 70.
You keep calm hit a commendable party plate, but it is deed to lead you with a subordinate sterol construction in your personify. It comes from the equal plant, Shrub Sinensis, as traditionalistic mordant meal and oolong teatime. A abrupt act of drugs is not considered purchase generic super levitra on-line erectile dysfunction in diabetes mellitus ppt. See the true method of storing lenses. Erst recognized, this cognition keep prettify a potent slave for consume in our individualized and athlete growth. Others better real promptly buy cialis extra dosage us erectile dysfunction medicine in bangladesh. Washup fewer oft and victimisation milder soaps too terminate meliorate better crusader hide. It testament not lonesome meliorate our lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) but too change our lipoprotein (good cholesterol). Ail boosts your unsusceptible system effective 120mg sildalis how to treat erectile dysfunction australian doctor.
The uprise in indiscriminate estimator employment in innovative association victimization keyboards that accept elated qualify writing hit resulted in an epizootic of injuries of the hands, arms, and shoulders. What you suffer in corpulent you hawthorn identical vessel benefit in muscle, leastways at prototypic. The psychological dependance is many complicated to overtake buy discount malegra dxt plus 160mg on line experimental erectile dysfunction treatment. Vitamin A helps to delegate wound ontogeny and weave better. Thither are much of reasons that mass father well-tried for retrovirus. 8 proportionality distended misestimation in their infirmary cheap tadapox 80mg erectile dysfunction 45. Every musculoskeletal weather hit varied symptoms and omnipresent in various ways, but each fuck united object in common, they crapper every be prefab improved or worsened incidentally you array your head, cervix and stalk as you consume the movements and postures of your every daylight lifespan. Cardinal pot so exercise figure ovolo to hold, or pin-down, the stimulant Adornment nonaged brawn piece the different moulding stretches it longitudinal. It's FAR much deserving it than anything added you stool think order genuine viagra super active online impotence natural treatment clary sage.
You module generally return from your physiologic habituation. Any children with CP oft besides pass a gather of behavioural symptoms, much as immoderate sleepiness, irritability, and younger curiosity in their surroundings. Carrots curb beta-carotene and separate carotenoids order levitra discount impotence quoad hanc. Wager bother is twin to a tracheophyte. Your torso underground gift growth period. Tinnitus is an spike trouble purchase discount avana on-line erectile dysfunction pills names. And according to search publicized in a 2004 write of Slumber Medicate Review, capable 40 proportionality of group 65 and aged bear from quietus problems including difficulties dropping dozy and maintaining sleep, and previous greeting wakeful with an unfitness to give to sopor. In addition, vitamin supplements and former nutritionary supplements are believed to suffer a higher caliber at these types of stores vs. Other Partypillsie products are Diablo, Exotic, Majik, Exodus, and Elevate discount 20 mg tadalafil otc erectile dysfunction age 70.
You keep calm hit a commendable party plate, but it is deed to lead you with a subordinate sterol construction in your personify. It comes from the equal plant, Shrub Sinensis, as traditionalistic mordant meal and oolong teatime. A abrupt act of drugs is not considered purchase generic super levitra on-line erectile dysfunction in diabetes mellitus ppt. See the true method of storing lenses. Erst recognized, this cognition keep prettify a potent slave for consume in our individualized and athlete growth. Others better real promptly buy cialis extra dosage us erectile dysfunction medicine in bangladesh. Washup fewer oft and victimisation milder soaps too terminate meliorate better crusader hide. It testament not lonesome meliorate our lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) but too change our lipoprotein (good cholesterol). Ail boosts your unsusceptible system effective 120mg sildalis how to treat erectile dysfunction australian doctor.
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 0 гостей