Оплата

Политическая ситуации в городе. Последние новости, общественное мнение, по происходящему в Рязани. Обсуждение экономической обстановки. Социо-коммунальная сфера: дороги, отопление и т.д.

Модератор:

Antipov
Модератор форума RZN.info
Сообщения: 1807
Зарегистрирован: 01 мар 2007, 16:40
Откуда: Рязань

Re: Оплата

Сообщение Antipov » 04 фев 2016, 11:29

лиля03 писал(а):плачу по считам

Что такое "Считы"?
alegrigor2
Гость RZN.info
Сообщения: 3
Зарегистрирован: 04 фев 2016, 18:56
Контактная информация:
Контактная информация пользователя alegrigor2

Re: Оплата

Сообщение alegrigor2 » 05 фев 2016, 11:22

Видимо произошла ошибочка в слове.
ivanes
Знаток RZN.info
Сообщения: 5392
Зарегистрирован: 11 дек 2008, 12:26

Re: Оплата

Сообщение ivanes » 17 фев 2016, 11:53

Вышел федеральный закон №399 от 29.12.2015г.
Внесены изменения в ст 169 ЖК РФ об освобождении пенсионеров,которые достигли возраста 80 лет, от уплаты сбора на кап. ремонт в пределах социального норматива площади на человека. Закон действует с 01.01.2016г
ivanes
Знаток RZN.info
Сообщения: 5392
Зарегистрирован: 11 дек 2008, 12:26

Re: Оплата

Сообщение ivanes » 01 июл 2016, 12:14

Тарифы ЖКХ Москвы с 01.07.2016г
1.Содержание и ремонт помещения для собственников -26,55 руб\кв.м.
2. Холодная вода -ХВС-33,03 руб\куб.м. ( был 25,18)
3.Водоотведение -23,43 руб\куб.м. (21,90 )
4.Горячая вода ГВС- 163,24 руб\куб.м. (151,36)
5.Отопление - 2101,52 руб\Гкал (1944,62)
6. Э\энергия при электроплите- 3,77 руб\квт.ч (3,52)
Haminahu
Гость RZN.info
Сообщения: 8
Зарегистрирован: 04 июл 2016, 22:20

Re: Оплата

Сообщение Haminahu » 05 июл 2016, 00:04

Можно, только если у вас есть деньги на карточке
Leawnser
Гость RZN.info
Сообщения: 35
Зарегистрирован: Вчера, 22:07

