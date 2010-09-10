Оплата
Политическая ситуации в городе. Последние новости, общественное мнение, по происходящему в Рязани. Обсуждение экономической обстановки. Социо-коммунальная сфера: дороги, отопление и т.д.
лиля03 писал(а):плачу по считам
Что такое "Считы"?
Видимо произошла ошибочка в слове.
Вышел федеральный закон №399 от 29.12.2015г.
Внесены изменения в ст 169 ЖК РФ об освобождении пенсионеров,которые достигли возраста 80 лет, от уплаты сбора на кап. ремонт в пределах социального норматива площади на человека. Закон действует с 01.01.2016г
Тарифы ЖКХ Москвы с 01.07.2016г
1.Содержание и ремонт помещения для собственников -26,55 руб\кв.м.
2. Холодная вода -ХВС-33,03 руб\куб.м. ( был 25,18)
3.Водоотведение -23,43 руб\куб.м. (21,90 )
4.Горячая вода ГВС- 163,24 руб\куб.м. (151,36)
5.Отопление - 2101,52 руб\Гкал (1944,62)
6. Э\энергия при электроплите- 3,77 руб\квт.ч (3,52)
Можно, только если у вас есть деньги на карточке
