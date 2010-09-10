пора переобуваться...
Технические вопросы по авто – выбор, покупка, ремонт, диагностика, тюнинг, ужастики и пр.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: пора переобуваться...
Пересаживаюсь на автобус. Переобулся в выходные.
Re: пора переобуваться...
А какая была цель? Я в позапрошлом апреле машину откапывал - до фар снег доходил.
Я не могу цель понять. Ну, допустим, рискованным переобуванием уменьшили ежегодный износ на 3%. 5 сезонов - 15%. Ни туда, ни сюда. А риск попадания в аварию я оцениваю существенно выше. Да сегодня лужу переехал в 7 утра, нажал на тормоз - а он не работает. Въехал бампером в снег.
Не могу понять.
Я не могу цель понять. Ну, допустим, рискованным переобуванием уменьшили ежегодный износ на 3%. 5 сезонов - 15%. Ни туда, ни сюда. А риск попадания в аварию я оцениваю существенно выше. Да сегодня лужу переехал в 7 утра, нажал на тормоз - а он не работает. Въехал бампером в снег.
Не могу понять.
- salabus
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 8418
- Зарегистрирован: 22 сен 2007, 01:31
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: пора переобуваться...
DS, я год назад писал:
На шипах на чистом сухом асфальте - не коньки, конечно, но и не сильно комфортно. А 697 на льду - тоже не сильно комфортно, но тоже далеко не коньки. Да вот только льда сейчас во много раз меньше, уем сухого асфальта. А если уж совсем все край и плохо - так я комплект за пол-часа перекину, все на дисках же.salabus писал(а):У меня одна машина будет кататься на шипах, пока из Владика не приедут диски (еще дней 10). А другая - была расконсервирована где-то в р-не февраля (или конца января?). Обута во вроде бы "всесезонные" Бриджи 697. Хотя вообще я придерживаюсь той точки зрения, что "всесезонных" шин для средней полосы России нет и быть не может. Но практика показала, что с определенной осторожностью эта резина вполне себе едет в такую погоду, какая стояла на протяжении последних двух месяцев. Крайний снегопад застал меня в Спасске. Ехал я оттуда осторожно, но ущербным себя не чувствовал. Примерно с такой же опаской я ехал бы и на шипованной Нокиан.
Re: пора переобуваться...
Это понятно. Непонятно, зачем выгадывать 3..5 дней?
Re: пора переобуваться...
Каждый сезон, трем когда же переобуваться, может пора заканчивать?!
Пусть каждый решит сам за себя, ведь ездили наши отцы круглый год на одной и той же резине, да я и сам
рассекал на БЛ-85 зимой, главное ведь что в голове, а не на ногах.
Пусть каждый решит сам за себя, ведь ездили наши отцы круглый год на одной и той же резине, да я и сам
рассекал на БЛ-85 зимой, главное ведь что в голове, а не на ногах.
Не важно на чем ездить, важно чтоб не ломалось!!!
Увидите мумий тролля, пините его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Re: пора переобуваться...
ВРУНГЕЛЬ писал(а):Пусть каждый решит сам за себя, ведь ездили наши отцы круглый год на одной и той же резине, да я и сам
рассекал на БЛ-85 зимой, главное ведь что в голове, а не на ногах.
Да. Совершенно верно.
К сожалению, каждый решает не только за себя, но и за меня. Мне 4 года назад гражданин приехал в зад в феврале (я стоял на светофоре), а в качестве уважительной причины сказал:"Братан, извини - у меня резина летняя!!".
Как наши отцы ездили я помню прекрасно - машину загоняли в гараж, снимали колёса, ставили на домкраты, сливали воду, мазали пушечным салом, ну и т.д. Резина была одна и та же, естественно.
Понятно, что не все так делали, но очень многие. Я уж не говорю о количестве машин на дорогах.
Re: пора переобуваться...
Нормально шипы по сухому асфальту тормозят, разницы с летней я не заметил вообще. Вот асфальт портится от шиповки это да.
Инфаркт Микарда! Вот такой рубец!
- salabus
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 8418
- Зарегистрирован: 22 сен 2007, 01:31
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: пора переобуваться...
И шиповка от асфальта... А я очень даже заметил разницу, как условно летние Бриджи по сухому асфальту тормозят после очень неплохой Н7.
Re: пора переобуваться...
Скользко по сухому запыленному асфальту на шипах -АБС несколько раз срабатывала. Переобуюсь в среду после обещанного снега.
И это пройдет...
Re: пора переобуваться...
Может вы просто резко тормозите. Шипам, по крайней мере моим, от асфальта тоже ничего не делается, тысяч около 40 я на зимних проехал за 7 лет, шипы все на месте за исключением трёх. которые я потерял в первую зиму из-за пробуксовки на бордюре
Инфаркт Микарда! Вот такой рубец!
Re: пора переобуваться...
Это вы мне? Возможно, резковато. Просто лёд под снегом плохо видно было, поэтому и прозевал.
- salabus
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 8418
- Зарегистрирован: 22 сен 2007, 01:31
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: пора переобуваться...
Наверное - мне с Князем. Я тоже возможно резковато. Возможно даже - резко. Да и 40 ткм я наматываю меньше, чем за 3 зимы.
Re: пора переобуваться...
Сегодня обул новую Хаккапелиту 8. зубастая, зараза, на маленькой скорости аж чувствуются шипы. И гудит на скорости 30 и 50км/в час как самолёт, на финской пятёрке такого не было, но там и шипов меньше было, в восьмёрке дохрена их, но они мелкие.
Инфаркт Микарда! Вот такой рубец!
Re: пора переобуваться...
volgovod писал(а):Сегодня обул новую Хаккапелиту 8. зубастая, зараза, на маленькой скорости аж чувствуются шипы. И гудит на скорости 30 и 50км/в час как самолёт, на финской пятёрке такого не было, но там и шипов меньше было, в восьмёрке дохрена их, но они мелкие.
Ничего, скоро по - вылетают, и тише станет
Не важно на чем ездить, важно чтоб не ломалось!!!
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Re: пора переобуваться...
На прошлой все целы были за 7 лет.
Инфаркт Микарда! Вот такой рубец!
Re: пора переобуваться...
Ну чо, к 8 марта переобуваемся ?
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
Re: пора переобуваться...
я чего то очкую...вроде и разлив пошел...но все равно..боязно..Док писал(а):Ну чо, к 8 марта переобуваемся ?
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3402
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: пора переобуваться...
Док писал(а):Ну чо, к 8 марта переобуваемся ?
Рано ещё...
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
