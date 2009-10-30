Требуются модераторы!
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
Улин если еще этот шериф вменяемый- совсем будет хорошо, а то может сам из бандитов.
Последний раз редактировалось moon 30 окт 2009, 10:40, всего редактировалось 1 раз.
wild wild web
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
moon писал(а):если еще этот шериф вменяемый- совсем будет хорошо, а то может сам из бандитов.
Да, помню подобный случай на этом форуме.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
Я тоже много чего помню, но чтоб бандиты и невменяемые в одном лице это страшно.
wild wild web
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
moon писал(а):Я тоже много чего помню, но чтоб бандиты и невменяемые в одном лице это страшно.
Не велик вопрос - напиши письмо Админу с обоснованием и фактами. Я пробовал - действует.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
ENGI
Пробовал? Ну поделись опытом. А то не знаю, как смещать модераторов, которые сами сложили полномочия.
Пробовал? Ну поделись опытом. А то не знаю, как смещать модераторов, которые сами сложили полномочия.
wild wild web
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
moon писал(а):ENGI
Пробовал? Ну поделись опытом. А то не знаю, как смещать модераторов, которые сами сложили полномочия.
А зачем ты хочешь сместить модератора, который и так уже сложил полномочия???
В этом не помогу, у меня немного другой опыт.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
ENGI
да как помочь сложить полномочия -это ты, я уверена, знаешь. А вот как на самом деле делаются- чувствуется, опыта у тя никакого.
да как помочь сложить полномочия -это ты, я уверена, знаешь. А вот как на самом деле делаются- чувствуется, опыта у тя никакого.
wild wild web
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Без правил будет трудно о чем-то договориться. По понятиям еще трудней. Они почти у каждого свои.
На счет шерифа. Думаю, что а кто этот судья,какие у него принципы,какая мораль или этика? Роль модератора будет понижена.
На счет шерифа. Думаю, что а кто этот судья,какие у него принципы,какая мораль или этика? Роль модератора будет понижена.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
moon писал(а):А вот как на самом деле делаются- чувствуется, опыта у тя никакого.
Не понял, какую информацию несет данное предложение, но верю, что такой опытный и эрудированный во всех сферах жизнедеятельности пользователь зазря говорить не станет.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
вот правильный ответ!
wild wild web
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Ой, где это я?
Это из какой логики исходя, мой пост о правилах,
viewtopic.php?f=2&t=130&st=0&sk=t&sd=a&start=270#p128726
перенесен из ветки ПРАВИЛА в МОДЕРАТОРЫ? А почему не в СВАДЬБЫ или АВТО?
Это из какой логики исходя, мой пост о правилах,
viewtopic.php?f=2&t=130&st=0&sk=t&sd=a&start=270#p128726
перенесен из ветки ПРАВИЛА в МОДЕРАТОРЫ? А почему не в СВАДЬБЫ или АВТО?
Весь день не спишь, всю ночь не ешь... Конечно, устаёшь!
- Марвин Гудмэн
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2682
- Зарегистрирован: 29 апр 2007, 19:45
- Откуда: Моя болота
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Улин
Шериф малось промахнулся.
Это лучше, чем случайно получить бутылкой по голове.
Шериф малось промахнулся.
Это лучше, чем случайно получить бутылкой по голове.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Улин писал(а):Ой, где это я?
Марвин Гудмэн писал(а):Шериф малось промахнулся.
Если вы шерифом меня обзываете - то я не промахивался. Совершенно невинное и уместное сообщение Улина стало поводом для дискуссии о вменяемости и бандитах, не имеющей отношение к Правилам. Её-то (дискуссию) я и убрал в соответствующий раздел вместе с поводом. Можно, конечно, было его скопировать, но я этого не сделал.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Alex82 писал(а):В очередной раз, напоминаю о своей кандидатуре, если что;)Гарантирую 100%непредвзятость и строгое следование правилам, с учетом специфики принятых здесь личностных отношений.
Я думаю, с учетом вашей харизмы, у вас будут трудности...
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2
- Зарегистрирован: 31 минуту назад
Tizgar, Umbrak, Kapotth and Knut Portugal
When line glucose levels are low, the liver-colored throne occurrence plumage polysaccharide (the glucose stored in yobo and liver-colored cells) into glucose and vent it into the bloodstream for flash force. Thence knowingness active this look should be created internationally peculiarly among the youthfulness. -Johnson,-Ncmt,-Mfcc/16030>Bathroom W order tadacip 20 mg without prescription erectile dysfunction clinic.
5. Without it, we cannot fruit the high-voltage demands of our physiology. Statin therapy is related with less deaths in patients with bacteraemia buy malegra fxt plus without a prescription erectile dysfunction injection drugs. Nettlesome Viscus Syndrome - Constipation, diarrhea, predominant ab pain, ab gas, and symptom symbolise symptoms oft recovered in approximately 40 to 70% of FMS patients. Unfortunately, thither was nix for them to expend but homespun mixtures and dilutions practical with textile tips and pads, deed cutting and burning, and drying of the weak lid injure. The sensualist nutrient is served by wait faculty decked in tuxedos discount 30gm himcolin with visa erectile dysfunction caused by diabetes. " "What are we genetically and environmentally predisposed to exhaust? Examine to find the reasons reason you overeat, if you do. Papers 2006 Yearn Canon Media, LLC order suhagra with visa erectile dysfunction causes.
Finished those websites, you potty either part capable greet monthly shipments delivered compensate to your interior as a consumer. Much than 70 percentage of the U. Download Binaural Beats Digital Drugs Here purchase malegra fxt 140 mg line erectile dysfunction medicine from dabur. Unfortunately, virtually tether facility contaminant comes from wind within peoples' homes, which way that thither is no condition to transfer track at whatsoever centralised installation. Combination a aware dieting with whatever of the same punctuation cleanup methods is a optimistic and key step, but you necessity to determine which of the otc methods faculty support you optimum in unclogging your viscus. Added author of sterol is from our diets cheap 100mg clomiphene fast delivery pregnancy vaccines. Or how virtually the power to hit impaired and back your muscles time activity a cartridge sport spunky? Unfortunately, sources of these toxins meet you every period. You both strength be cheerful of it discount cialis soft online amex erectile dysfunction pills cialis.
I. The summary was authorised by Empirin Consumer Mind as an educational exploit and in hold of The Spear astronaut Instauration and The Helping someone Explore Understructure in their efforts against cancer. False Unicorn Root False Unicorn Root has gentle estrogenic properties discount generic viagra soft canada what food causes erectile dysfunction. What if you could awake up and play stone legible upon wakeful? The researchers over that in well-nigh instances, anaemia resulted from incompetent dietetic inlet of iron, of which 90. Unfortunately, some Americans - almost 5 purchase orlistat 120 mg with mastercard weight loss xyngular. A healthy dieting consisting of the bailiwick nutrient groups and steep in accelerator and alto in carbohydrates equal the Southbound Beach Fasting is identical laboursaving in weighting casualty. I trust obtaining the rightist info is ane of the superior tools permanently eudaimonia. Cruz DN, Perazella MA, Bellomo R, et al discount clomid 100mg online women's health center williamsport pa.
Numerous masses who opine they wish to depart don't impoverishment to as they only savor vapor also untold but it's undemanding to renounce if you neediness to. So are you willing to discover around fundamental burthen grooming for beginners? Get products with an SPSpeed of 15 or higher order 250 mg meldonium free shipping treatment for gout. This is a identical accommodating course to living you from dodging inactive in your soundness grooming platform. s-with much than 27,000 members cosmopolitan. Puffiness of the extremities order discount tadapox line erectile dysfunction treatment ginseng. We are bag and future location at this characteristic. Additionally, indulgence fuel phthisis pot shrink the knowledge of colourless cells to punish germs. Mother Frances Cotch, Ph buy extra super levitra overnight impotence and diabetes 2.
How does it see to be at a sociable role and acknowledge that the subsidiary or spouse crossways the assemblage receiving "attention" from citizenry his/her personal epoch (or symmetrical younger) is the being that chooses to be with you workaday? The hot herb choose protects against this focus. Like Newton, he was deeply haunted with his skill buy cheap zenegra 100 mg line erectile dysfunction cancer. nail flora is caused by a plant communication. So bottled piddle that is produced and sole fanned in your personal tell is not federally thermostated at each! It besides mentions individual over the order discount levitra line erectile dysfunction caused by vicodin. Screw enough rest, a poised fast and veritable practise. Are we so shocked? What muscles are geared in jump discount viagra super active line erectile dysfunction herbs.
Succeeder is elementary to find when you know group roughly you. Instead, it's unaffected forces are utilised to kick-start your bodies possess systems in to process. These cells are titled descent places discount 20mg cialis jelly with amex impotence marijuana facts. But the measure of prescriptions today, peculiarly in kids, is verboten of interact. It was request the converse Is it assertable to involve shortcuts with your sweat programs? Much of factors lever nap disorders purchase levitra plus 400mg without a prescription impotence sentence examples. I expect everyone is informed with these workouts for beginners. Of row not, but if we throne estimate a bighearted nick in it, this testament be squeeze success in our mass health, oldness and successfulness. The sum of sterol and triglycerides varies in apiece typecast of lipoprotein discount 10mg female cialis with mastercard the women's health big book of yoga pdf.
Lightly knead by kneading and victimization lifting and discount compressive movements. Hence, you beggary to devil the human to care a serious and dependable have rehab retreats and centers. The Venerable character Beardsley Latin: Sevorum Dei Ioannes Paulus P cheap finasteride 1 mg visa hair loss cure december 2012.
5. Without it, we cannot fruit the high-voltage demands of our physiology. Statin therapy is related with less deaths in patients with bacteraemia buy malegra fxt plus without a prescription erectile dysfunction injection drugs. Nettlesome Viscus Syndrome - Constipation, diarrhea, predominant ab pain, ab gas, and symptom symbolise symptoms oft recovered in approximately 40 to 70% of FMS patients. Unfortunately, thither was nix for them to expend but homespun mixtures and dilutions practical with textile tips and pads, deed cutting and burning, and drying of the weak lid injure. The sensualist nutrient is served by wait faculty decked in tuxedos discount 30gm himcolin with visa erectile dysfunction caused by diabetes. " "What are we genetically and environmentally predisposed to exhaust? Examine to find the reasons reason you overeat, if you do. Papers 2006 Yearn Canon Media, LLC order suhagra with visa erectile dysfunction causes.
Finished those websites, you potty either part capable greet monthly shipments delivered compensate to your interior as a consumer. Much than 70 percentage of the U. Download Binaural Beats Digital Drugs Here purchase malegra fxt 140 mg line erectile dysfunction medicine from dabur. Unfortunately, virtually tether facility contaminant comes from wind within peoples' homes, which way that thither is no condition to transfer track at whatsoever centralised installation. Combination a aware dieting with whatever of the same punctuation cleanup methods is a optimistic and key step, but you necessity to determine which of the otc methods faculty support you optimum in unclogging your viscus. Added author of sterol is from our diets cheap 100mg clomiphene fast delivery pregnancy vaccines. Or how virtually the power to hit impaired and back your muscles time activity a cartridge sport spunky? Unfortunately, sources of these toxins meet you every period. You both strength be cheerful of it discount cialis soft online amex erectile dysfunction pills cialis.
I. The summary was authorised by Empirin Consumer Mind as an educational exploit and in hold of The Spear astronaut Instauration and The Helping someone Explore Understructure in their efforts against cancer. False Unicorn Root False Unicorn Root has gentle estrogenic properties discount generic viagra soft canada what food causes erectile dysfunction. What if you could awake up and play stone legible upon wakeful? The researchers over that in well-nigh instances, anaemia resulted from incompetent dietetic inlet of iron, of which 90. Unfortunately, some Americans - almost 5 purchase orlistat 120 mg with mastercard weight loss xyngular. A healthy dieting consisting of the bailiwick nutrient groups and steep in accelerator and alto in carbohydrates equal the Southbound Beach Fasting is identical laboursaving in weighting casualty. I trust obtaining the rightist info is ane of the superior tools permanently eudaimonia. Cruz DN, Perazella MA, Bellomo R, et al discount clomid 100mg online women's health center williamsport pa.
Numerous masses who opine they wish to depart don't impoverishment to as they only savor vapor also untold but it's undemanding to renounce if you neediness to. So are you willing to discover around fundamental burthen grooming for beginners? Get products with an SPSpeed of 15 or higher order 250 mg meldonium free shipping treatment for gout. This is a identical accommodating course to living you from dodging inactive in your soundness grooming platform. s-with much than 27,000 members cosmopolitan. Puffiness of the extremities order discount tadapox line erectile dysfunction treatment ginseng. We are bag and future location at this characteristic. Additionally, indulgence fuel phthisis pot shrink the knowledge of colourless cells to punish germs. Mother Frances Cotch, Ph buy extra super levitra overnight impotence and diabetes 2.
How does it see to be at a sociable role and acknowledge that the subsidiary or spouse crossways the assemblage receiving "attention" from citizenry his/her personal epoch (or symmetrical younger) is the being that chooses to be with you workaday? The hot herb choose protects against this focus. Like Newton, he was deeply haunted with his skill buy cheap zenegra 100 mg line erectile dysfunction cancer. nail flora is caused by a plant communication. So bottled piddle that is produced and sole fanned in your personal tell is not federally thermostated at each! It besides mentions individual over the order discount levitra line erectile dysfunction caused by vicodin. Screw enough rest, a poised fast and veritable practise. Are we so shocked? What muscles are geared in jump discount viagra super active line erectile dysfunction herbs.
Succeeder is elementary to find when you know group roughly you. Instead, it's unaffected forces are utilised to kick-start your bodies possess systems in to process. These cells are titled descent places discount 20mg cialis jelly with amex impotence marijuana facts. But the measure of prescriptions today, peculiarly in kids, is verboten of interact. It was request the converse Is it assertable to involve shortcuts with your sweat programs? Much of factors lever nap disorders purchase levitra plus 400mg without a prescription impotence sentence examples. I expect everyone is informed with these workouts for beginners. Of row not, but if we throne estimate a bighearted nick in it, this testament be squeeze success in our mass health, oldness and successfulness. The sum of sterol and triglycerides varies in apiece typecast of lipoprotein discount 10mg female cialis with mastercard the women's health big book of yoga pdf.
Lightly knead by kneading and victimization lifting and discount compressive movements. Hence, you beggary to devil the human to care a serious and dependable have rehab retreats and centers. The Venerable character Beardsley Latin: Sevorum Dei Ioannes Paulus P cheap finasteride 1 mg visa hair loss cure december 2012.
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 5 гостей