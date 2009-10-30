Требуются модераторы!
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
Улин если еще этот шериф вменяемый- совсем будет хорошо, а то может сам из бандитов.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
moon писал(а):если еще этот шериф вменяемый- совсем будет хорошо, а то может сам из бандитов.
Да, помню подобный случай на этом форуме.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
Я тоже много чего помню, но чтоб бандиты и невменяемые в одном лице это страшно.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
moon писал(а):Я тоже много чего помню, но чтоб бандиты и невменяемые в одном лице это страшно.
Не велик вопрос - напиши письмо Админу с обоснованием и фактами. Я пробовал - действует.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
ENGI
Пробовал? Ну поделись опытом. А то не знаю, как смещать модераторов, которые сами сложили полномочия.
Пробовал? Ну поделись опытом. А то не знаю, как смещать модераторов, которые сами сложили полномочия.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
moon писал(а):ENGI
Пробовал? Ну поделись опытом. А то не знаю, как смещать модераторов, которые сами сложили полномочия.
А зачем ты хочешь сместить модератора, который и так уже сложил полномочия???
В этом не помогу, у меня немного другой опыт.
Re: Правила (сбор предложений)
ENGI
да как помочь сложить полномочия -это ты, я уверена, знаешь. А вот как на самом деле делаются- чувствуется, опыта у тя никакого.
да как помочь сложить полномочия -это ты, я уверена, знаешь. А вот как на самом деле делаются- чувствуется, опыта у тя никакого.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Без правил будет трудно о чем-то договориться. По понятиям еще трудней. Они почти у каждого свои.
На счет шерифа. Думаю, что а кто этот судья,какие у него принципы,какая мораль или этика? Роль модератора будет понижена.
На счет шерифа. Думаю, что а кто этот судья,какие у него принципы,какая мораль или этика? Роль модератора будет понижена.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
moon писал(а):А вот как на самом деле делаются- чувствуется, опыта у тя никакого.
Не понял, какую информацию несет данное предложение, но верю, что такой опытный и эрудированный во всех сферах жизнедеятельности пользователь зазря говорить не станет.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
вот правильный ответ!
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Ой, где это я?
Это из какой логики исходя, мой пост о правилах,
viewtopic.php?f=2&t=130&st=0&sk=t&sd=a&start=270#p128726
перенесен из ветки ПРАВИЛА в МОДЕРАТОРЫ? А почему не в СВАДЬБЫ или АВТО?
Это из какой логики исходя, мой пост о правилах,
viewtopic.php?f=2&t=130&st=0&sk=t&sd=a&start=270#p128726
перенесен из ветки ПРАВИЛА в МОДЕРАТОРЫ? А почему не в СВАДЬБЫ или АВТО?
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Улин
Шериф малось промахнулся.
Это лучше, чем случайно получить бутылкой по голове.
Шериф малось промахнулся.
Это лучше, чем случайно получить бутылкой по голове.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Улин писал(а):Ой, где это я?
Марвин Гудмэн писал(а):Шериф малось промахнулся.
Если вы шерифом меня обзываете - то я не промахивался. Совершенно невинное и уместное сообщение Улина стало поводом для дискуссии о вменяемости и бандитах, не имеющей отношение к Правилам. Её-то (дискуссию) я и убрал в соответствующий раздел вместе с поводом. Можно, конечно, было его скопировать, но я этого не сделал.
Re: Требуются модераторы!
Alex82 писал(а):В очередной раз, напоминаю о своей кандидатуре, если что;)Гарантирую 100%непредвзятость и строгое следование правилам, с учетом специфики принятых здесь личностных отношений.
Я думаю, с учетом вашей харизмы, у вас будут трудности...
