Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Все темы про ЭТО + автошколы, законы …
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Я лицензию на ружьё получал - вообще без проблем. Очереди нет, на стенке весь алгоритм расписан, обращались очень корректно.
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
И нужно то всего было-пара троечка возбужденных уголовных дел...
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Морозко, что-то сомневаюсь что парой-тройкой уголовных дел можно достичь таких результатов, тем более что наблюдаемая метаморфоза не ограничивается границами нашего региона.
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
кто-нибудь в курсе, обязательно ли договор купли продажи оформлять в домике у стряпчего и заверять печатью? слышал где-то можно заполнить самим по образцу с указанием личных данных , также как и заявление ... образец в инете есть...
- NollY
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1010
- Зарегистрирован: 07 окт 2009, 01:44
- Откуда: RZN
- Контактная информация:
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Договор купли продажи заполняется в свободной форме, с указанием всех данных продавца, покупателя, и транспортного средства. Не требует заверения никакими печатями и оплаты (насколько знаю 500 р берут на солнечной). Можно написать от руки, но в сети полно онлайн форм - так просто удобнее.
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
NollY ,пасиб .....
-
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3190
- Зарегистрирован: 25 авг 2010, 15:04
- Контактная информация:
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Князь писал(а):С точки зрения потребителя МРЭО сейчас работает здорово.
ага...сёня машину на учёт ставил... был очень приятно удивлён...быстро и никакой нервотрёпки... как вспомню 6-7-8 год...жуть... а щас- просто песня
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Да, любую систему можно улучшить.
И это пройдет...
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Снимал машину с учета в Москве, немного по-другому чем у нас. Ну во-первых нет людей, которые занимаются заполнением заявления, пришел, в терминале взял талон, на талоне написано время когда вызовут, но пришли мы в 12-00, а попали к окну только в 15-45, хорошо хоть это время можно заняться чем-нибудь еще, хотя в столице вряд ли это возможно, можно не успеть ко времени и тогда скажут вам пока. Далее сверка номеров на площадке после сдача документов и чуть ниже на талоне надпись что нас вызовут от 16-05 до 16-20
Подошли к окну, там тебе никого здравствуйте, а вопрос в лоб "Чо хотели?" (именно в такой форме пишу, чтоб смысл передать.
Ну да ладно, отдали нам заявление и квитанцию на оплату на 400 руб. больше ничего.
Поехали на сверку номеров, она прям перед зданием, очереди не было и оказалось что там смотрят только крайслеры, ниссаны а нам ехать на другую площадку, что в 5 км за МКАД, а время нам на все 20 минут. Кстати и тут тоже вопрос "Чо хотели?"
С трудом нашли другую площадку и тоже народа нет и тоже вопрос в лоб: "Чо хотели?" Мои покупатели, ребята с РБ, от третий раз от такого вопроса еле сдерживали смех.... Конечно же в назначенное время мы опоздали. Подошли к окну, нам в грубой довольно форме "Ждите... раз опоздали, у меня тут те кто не опаздывает еще есть!!!" Так и ждали до 17-30, подошли в другое окно, тоже самое объяснили, добавили что мы же не виноваты что время так мало дается и ехать в РБ, сразу же нам пожилой инспектор сделал вызов в то окно в котором нас до этого "послали". И опять разговор начинается "Чо хотели".
В общем конечно же если брать за основу время 15-45, то сняли с учета за 2 часа, это быстро. Но осадок от отношения к людям остался. На ул. Юности д.3 делали.
Подошли к окну, там тебе никого здравствуйте, а вопрос в лоб "Чо хотели?" (именно в такой форме пишу, чтоб смысл передать.
Ну да ладно, отдали нам заявление и квитанцию на оплату на 400 руб. больше ничего.
Поехали на сверку номеров, она прям перед зданием, очереди не было и оказалось что там смотрят только крайслеры, ниссаны а нам ехать на другую площадку, что в 5 км за МКАД, а время нам на все 20 минут. Кстати и тут тоже вопрос "Чо хотели?"
С трудом нашли другую площадку и тоже народа нет и тоже вопрос в лоб: "Чо хотели?" Мои покупатели, ребята с РБ, от третий раз от такого вопроса еле сдерживали смех.... Конечно же в назначенное время мы опоздали. Подошли к окну, нам в грубой довольно форме "Ждите... раз опоздали, у меня тут те кто не опаздывает еще есть!!!" Так и ждали до 17-30, подошли в другое окно, тоже самое объяснили, добавили что мы же не виноваты что время так мало дается и ехать в РБ, сразу же нам пожилой инспектор сделал вызов в то окно в котором нас до этого "послали". И опять разговор начинается "Чо хотели".
В общем конечно же если брать за основу время 15-45, то сняли с учета за 2 часа, это быстро. Но осадок от отношения к людям остался. На ул. Юности д.3 делали.
Не важно на чем ездить, важно чтоб не ломалось!!!
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Чего то я сегодня обалдел от регистрации в Гаи. Все действия сделал за три часа. И это в субботу, самый забитый день недели! Вспомнил, как раньше снимали - ставили на учет. Это был ужас, всякие жуковатые дружбаны за бабки мимо очереди норовили проскочить, менты с красными рожами орали на народец. А сейчас все вежливые, в красивой форме, электронная очередь, много лавочек для ожидания, кино на мониторах.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Чего то я сегодня обалдел от регистрации в Гаи...
Тоже в шоке, особенно на осмотре охренел,когда гаец стал помогать резину из багажника вынимать чтоб глянуть куда ему надо - раньше чтоо не так документы швыряли и в конец очереди...может как-то связано с возможным увеличением пенсионного возраста для госслужащих? Всем хочется спокойно дослужиться до обеспеченной старости...
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3393
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Чего то я сегодня обалдел от регистрации в Гаи.
СМС-ка придет, не забудь 5 поставить
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
В премиум-городе Мацква новая мода на регистрационные действия автомобилей:
https://youtu.be/z8e83guKVhg?t=11m30s
Лох кукует в очереди по полдня, уважаемые люди регистрируют в обход.
https://youtu.be/z8e83guKVhg?t=11m30s
Лох кукует в очереди по полдня, уважаемые люди регистрируют в обход.
По-иному светит нам Солнце на Земле:
Знать, у Путина оно побыло в Кремле. (c)
Знать, у Путина оно побыло в Кремле. (c)
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Так совпало, что сегодня и сыну было пора получить первое водительское удостоверение (ДР был вчера, сдал экзамены ещё в 17 лет), и соседу надо было помочь машину на учёт поставить. Выдача прав состоялась моментально. То бишь, пока мы с соседом заполняли заявление о постановке на учёт и платили в банкомат пошлину (за банкомат отдельный респект - свершилось!), сын уже пришёл хвастаться правами. С момента входа в здание у него всё заняло 20 минут. Потом мы оплатили пошлину и пошли запускать осмотр и документы. У нас на всё ушло 46 минут. ИТОГ: осмотр и сдача документов - 100 баллов по 100 бальной шкале. Но вот выдача документов и номерных знаков осталась на ПРЕЖНЕМ уровне. Где-то середины 90-х. Прежнее опоздание в начале процесса выдачи, те же неразборчиво читаемые фамилии в колхозных динамиках, та же стихийно образующаяся очередь из получателей, продиктованных в динамиках. Как мне видится, ЭТОТ процесс - самый простой в оптимизации. Закончили работать с документами - обозначили данные на мониторе. Почему не сделано - загадка.
Словом можно ранить. А словарём - убить!
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
Колхозник писал(а):В премиум-городе Мацква новая мода на регистрационные действия автомобилей:
https://youtu.be/z8e83guKVhg?t=11m30s
Лох кукует в очереди по полдня, уважаемые люди регистрируют в обход.
Я считаю что это весьма несправедливо.
Re: Регистрация авто в Рязани - назад в СССР
AlexaGribenko писал(а):Колхозник писал(а):В премиум-городе Мацква новая мода на регистрационные действия автомобилей:
https://youtu.be/z8e83guKVhg?t=11m30s
Лох кукует в очереди по полдня, уважаемые люди регистрируют в обход.
Я считаю что это весьма несправедливо.
Не знаю, снимал машину с учета в столице, не видел я таких без очереди...
Не важно на чем ездить, важно чтоб не ломалось!!!
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 11
- Зарегистрирован: Сегодня, 11:21
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 11
- Зарегистрирован: Сегодня, 11:21
