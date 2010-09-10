Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
Обсуждение компаний застройщиков. Качество строительства, сроки сдачи объектов.
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
Нашу официальную группу в Вк удалили. Так что добро пожаловать в неофициальную - https://vk.com/club112994257 Кто хочет более активно участвовать в обсуждениях, пишите администратору группы
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
Привет всем!Я тоже в шоке!!!Скоро весна,делать ничего никто не будет-нет денег и не будет все разворовано.Елисееву было предложено цену сбавить,таких цен в РЯЗАНИ нет!От жадности они или он на это идут,мы так и будем сидеть,тем более сейчас чтоб не решали ничего ,взяли и удалили.Кстати Анна давно уволилась,а сбежавший АЭРОБУС(верней,что от него остался стол,)который находится также по адресу Никулина 10,вывод один..
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
В ЭТУ СУББОТУ В 11.00 будет съемка о проблеме нашего дома для канала ОРТ.Сбор в 10.45 около дома. При себе иметь ответы, если куда-то обращались.
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
Скопировала инфу невнимательно. ОТР канал, но тоже федеральный) Спасибо всем, кто явился)
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
Шорох писал(а):В ЭТУ СУББОТУ В 11.00 будет съемка о проблеме нашего дома для канала ОРТ.Сбор в 10.45 около дома. При себе иметь ответы, если куда-то обращались.
А встеча с депутатом Шериным 12 февраля что-нибудь прояснила? Или, как обычно, дежурными фразами отбивался?
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
15 февраля, Александр Шерин внёс на рассмотрение Госдумы проект поручения от имени парламента к правоохранительным и государственным органам и службам безопасности для начала расследования по нашим проблемным объектам, по итогам голосования решение не принято.
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
Может эта новость поможет вам с дальнейшим планом действий:
https://www.rzn.info/news/2017/2/20/dol-schiki-zhk-dyad-kovo-poluchat-kvartiry-k-pervomu-polugodiyu-2018-goda.html
Мне кажется это более эффективное занятие для инициативной группы, чем кучкование в группе Вконтакте.
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
)))) ну так и они ни у кого-то дома собираются за чашкой чая, а все там же..в Вк на связи)
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
А ЖК Виктория что то обошли стороной ...
Re: Зиловская бровка - жилой комплекс «Виктория»
Уважаемые дольщики, напоминаю, что следует подать документы в Министерство строительного комплекса (ул.Полонского 1/54 -2 этаж каб. 14). Необходимо предоставить оригиналы и копии паспорта, договора об участии в долевом строительстве, договора уступки права требования, чеки+ кредитный договор (документы по оплате). Копии документов прошить. ПРИЕМ : Вторник с 9 до 11, Среда с 11 до 13, Четверг с 15 до 17.
