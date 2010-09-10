Первый пакет бесплатного цифрового телевидения
дуб писал(а):nikols писал(а):Купите тарелку Триколор и смотрите за 900 руб/год массу оцифрованных каналов -100.
А если нужны только федер. каналы? Хочется халявы! Когда в Рязани на 27 канале 1 мультиплекс начнут вещать??? Никто не знает?
Последняя новость от 23 августа прошлого года http://ryazan.rtrn.ru/news.asp?view=17369
... и тишина
1 мультиплекс наконец-то начал вещание в Рязани!Правда на 43 канале. Качество нормальное.
Когда ждать 2 мультиплекс на 27 канале??? А то ОРТПЦ молчат как партизаны.
Не раньше, чем отстроят первый. А он пока в тесте.
У меня, при уровне сигнала 10-15 попугаев (из 100), качество - около 50, BER при этом 0. Но место под антенну я долго по кухне искал.
Единственный косяк - России 1 нет.
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
дуб
у Триколора 6 федеральных каналов бесплатно. В Москве есть каналы HD, есть общественное телевидение (отдельный канал),но платные. Остальные каналы (40шт) предоставляет НКС по 5 руб/канал точнее за 198 руб/мес.
По Триколору есть масса каналов по системе HD или ТВЧ.
StR писал(а):Не раньше, чем отстроят первый. А он пока в тесте.
У меня, при уровне сигнала 10-15 попугаев (из 100), качество - около 50, BER при этом 0. Но место под антенну я долго по кухне искал.
Единственный косяк - России 1 нет.
Где косяк?!
Состав 1 мульти:
Телеканалы
Первый канал
Россия-1
Россия-2
НТВ
Пятый канал
Россия-К
Россия-24
Карусель
Общественное телевидение России
ТВ Центр
Уровень 100 - на комнатный "самолёт"!
У меня косяк. "России 1" нет.
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
У меня нет пока Общественного. Какая частота,чтобы настроить?
nikols писал(а):У меня нет пока Общественного. Какая частота,чтобы настроить?
DVB-T2 канал 43, частота - 650000 кГц, диап.част. - 8 мГц.
Показывает отлично. Без рязанской рекламы , без ряз.новостей , без бегущей строки по ТВЦ .
Заодно ( спасибо д.Жене К.) добавил RZN.info в анти-баннер. В глазах рябило. Привет рекламодателям!
В конце января Рязань перейдет на цифровое телевидение
http://www.rzn.info/news/2014/1/24/v-ko ... denie.html
29 января в 11:00 в Рязани торжественно запустят вещание пакета цифровых телеканалов РТРС-1 (первого мультиплекса), сообщил сайт федеральной целевой программы. В этот же день откроют центр консультационной поддержки населения по вопросам цифрового телевидения. Консультации будут бесплатными.
Пакет РТРС-1 будет вещать в стандарте DVB-T2 и охватит более 600 тысяч пользователей из Рязани и прилегающих районов области.
Напомним, цифровое телевидение пришло в Рязанскую область 13 декабря прошлого года: тогда тестовое вещание началось в Михайлове, Сасове, поселке Сараи и селе Федоровское.
В мае 2014 года планируют запустить цифровое вещание во всем регионе. Тогда же планируется подключение передатчиков пакета цифровых телеканалов РТРС-2 — второго мультиплекса.
Адрес консультационного центра: г. Рязань, ул. Вокзальная, 61, к. 1.
Телефон: (4912)95-71-31.
Также по вопросам подключения к цифровой сети можно обратиться по телефону бесплатной горячей линии: 8-800-220-20-02.
Подскажите пожалуйста!... Есть ли приставки или программы для просмотра таких сайтов http://ooo.3dn.ru/ , http://torrent-tv_ru/ по телеку (не провайдера) и другие сайты через СМАРТ-ТВ и какие кабеля нужны для этого?...Или порекамендуйте пожалуйста другие сайты, которыми Вы пользуетесь сами, я готов ушлышать другие советы.
Pointer писал(а):http://www.rzn.info/news/2014/1/24/v-konce-yanvarya-ryazan-pereydet-na-cifrovoe-televidenie.html
В мае 2014 года планируют запустить цифровое вещание во всем регионе. Тогда же планируется подключение передатчиков пакета цифровых телеканалов РТРС-2 — второго мультиплекса.
Конец мая. Где второй мультиплекс?
Сегодня в Рязани включили второй пакет из 10 каналов. Хоть что-то хорошее.
megOMetr писал(а):Сегодня в Рязани включили второй пакет из 10 каналов. Хоть что-то хорошее.
Какие?
Всему своё время.
"Рен-ТВ", "Спас", "СТС", "Домашний", "ТВ-3", "НТВ Плюс Спорт", "Звезда", "Мир", "ТНТ", "Муз ТВ"
Конечно, хорошо что сделали цифровое ТВ, оно по сравнению с аналоговым Ого-го!
Форумчане я конечно может и не по теме. Здесь http://dolgonews.ru/fresh/12-televizor-eto-dobro-ili-zlo.html написал статью о телевизоре. Современные дети и живут только им да и компьютером. А вить есть ещё и природа. Поэтому я даже и не знаю, как на счёт всех этих бесплатных улучшений. Вы уж простите!
Москвичи получают ТВ сигнал от Национальных кабельных сетей НКС. Но обычный-аналоговый сигнал и платят за 40 каналов 169 руб/мес. Они считаются более богатыми.Поэтому за деньги аналоговый,а не цифровой.
