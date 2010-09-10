Сообщение StR » 24 дек 2013, 20:46

Не раньше, чем отстроят первый. А он пока в тесте.



У меня, при уровне сигнала 10-15 попугаев (из 100), качество - около 50, BER при этом 0. Но место под антенну я долго по кухне искал.

Единственный косяк - России 1 нет.

