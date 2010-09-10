Еще раз про СССР
Re: Еще раз про СССР
А какие ещё классные аппараты были!
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Путешествовал я года четыре назад на электричках по территории масквабадской агломерации. В электричку зашли две бабки. Услышали или увидели, что электричка идет до Сергиева Посада. Стали суетиться, что им надо в Загорск, и не туда их повезёт эта электричка. Дело было года четыре назад. Загорск переименовали в Сергиев Посад в 1991 году. То есть уже как 20 лет.
И вспомнился мне город Сталинабад (ныне Душанбе, столица трудолюбивых). Электричкой до него не доехать. Но можно добраться на поезде или на самолёте. Интересно, были ли раньше люди, году так в 1980-м, которые требовали в кассе билет до Сталинабада?
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Колхозник писал(а):Путешествовал я года четыре назад на электричках по территории масквабадской агломерации. В электричку зашли две бабки. Услышали или увидели, что электричка идет до Сергиева Посада. Стали суетиться, что им надо в Загорск, и не туда их повезёт эта электричка. Дело было года четыре назад. Загорск переименовали в Сергиев Посад в 1991 году. То есть уже как 20 лет.
И вспомнился мне город Сталинабад (ныне Душанбе, столица трудолюбивых). Электричкой до него не доехать. Но можно добраться на поезде или на самолёте. Интересно, были ли раньше люди, году так в 1980-м, которые требовали в кассе билет до Сталинабада?
В Сталинабаде не бывал, но в начале 80-х был свидетелем, как на автовокзале требовали билет до Сталиногорска (то бишь, Новомосковск Тульской области). Требовала женщина, лет этак пятидесяти. Кассирша ничего не поняла, хотя сама была не сильно молода, на подсказку из очереди женщина отреагировала крайне болезненно и пошла куда-то жаловаться.
Только живи, и до всего доживешь
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Уже не совсем чохошь и куда хочыш.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Еще раз про СССР
UNCLE1911 писал(а):А четвертый из Москвы рязанский форум затроллил)
Дураки, гуси и форумы существуют длятого чтобы их тролили!!!
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Рязанский Дятел писал(а):Это ты на туретчену и игипет намекаешь?
Да тьху на них три раза. Я в жызни туда не ездил и меня застрели- непоеду.
.
и пральна! горячие египетские и турецкие вьюноши в момент всех девок уведут.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Баб надо менять. И что главное- менять вовремя.
Re: Еще раз про СССР
И прямо в Турции! Одну козу на другую.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Я и говорю-не фиг вам там делать,а то и вправду козу подсунут
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Тебе видней.
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Ну да,а то некоторые лорнет никак не найдут,а зрение-то слабое...
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Московские власти пока не разрешили шествие в честь 25-летия ГКЧП.
Рязанский гарнизон был приведен в боевое положение 17 августа 1991г. Офицеры были на казарменном положении и не могли покидать воинские части. Говорили,что часть военных из рязанских училищ отбыли в Москву 19 августа. По пути были передвижные АЗС.
Часть военных училища МВД отбыла в Москву попозже.
Re: Еще раз про СССР
Клево было в СССРе - меня все хотели...
Re: Еще раз про СССР
igna писал(а):Клево было в СССРе - меня все хотели...
Такое рекламщицы еще не мочили. )
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
