Разница религий
Место общения верующих и желающих найти веру. Информация о приходах действующих на территории Рязани и области. Вопросы богословия и атеизма.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Разница религий
Опять у тебя в кучу кони- люди. Пытайся отделять мысли друг от друга. И вспоминай иногда, за кого ты, за красных аль за белых. А то в одном посте взаимопротиворечащие утверждения допускаешь.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Разница религий
Всю ул. 4-ую линию,где жили староверы,застроили МКД. Там сзади Церкви Православной была церковь староверов и их кладбище. Сталкер. Действует ли эта церковь и сохранилось ли кладбище?
Ведь староверы даже попить не давали,жили обособлено. Я рядом жил. Их дети никогда не играли с нами.
Вчера посмотрел по ТВ "Русские в Америке".Там речь шла о староверах Бразилии и Боливии. И о том,как они возвратились в Приморье и как им тут живется. Вот и программа о переселении соотечественников. Бумага все стерпит.
Они не курят,не пьют алкоголь. Трудяги.
Re: Разница религий
Тебя серьезно интересует вопрос о староверческой общине Рязани? Или это опять, виток маразматической извилины?
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Вернуться в «Религия, конфессии»
