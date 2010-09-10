Как решить транспортные проблемы Рязани
Re: Как решить транспортные проблемы Рязани
Дед Анатольич писал(а):Вот здесь, к примеру, описано, в чем проблема
А как их сейчас продают?
Дед Анатольич писал(а):спланированной и целенаправленной работы по улучшению транспортной ситуации я не вижу.
И я не вижу. Есть попытки претворить в жизнь отдельные решения, но они какие-то вялые и бессистемные.
Но, возможно, работа ведется, просто без широкой огласки. Например, о том, что власти продумывают организацию выделенных полос я узнал только из ответа на мое обращение с предложением такие полосы организовать, да из поста в ЖЖ Михаила Якимова. А так - тишина, никто ни о чем не говорит.
Про парковки тоже информация появлялась отрывками. Сперва новости о принятии какого-то закона. Потом об утверждении тарифов. Потом - перспективный список улиц.
Было интервью городского головы в Медиарязани о том, что решать транспортные проблемы города надо ограничивая автомобилепользование и развивая общественный транспорт.
Но всё как-то мелко, бессистемно, хаотично. Согласен.
Re: Как решить транспортные проблемы Рязани
Antipov писал(а):А как их сейчас продают?
Моему знакомому предложили купить долю в нежилом помещении определенной площади. Без указания кадастрового номера, без намеков на фактическое расположение места. Знакомый решил так, как решил, но лично я предпочитаю юридически значимые документы.
Antipov писал(а):И я не вижу. Есть попытки претворить в жизнь отдельные решения, но они какие-то вялые и бессистемные.
Но, возможно, работа ведется, просто без широкой огласки.
Конечно, без огласки. Иначе вполне вероятен скандал, когда выяснится кому это на самом деле выгодно. А выделенные полосы предусмотрены десятилетним планом развития города, еще в 2011 году. В 2012 (или 2013?) занесло меня на обсуждение проекта застройки одного района, застройщик предлагал реконструкцию путепровода на Вокзальной, как раз под выделенную полосу по Московскому шоссе (в направлении города). Почему отказались от этой идеи - не знаю, но на обсуждении не смогли внятно ответить на вопросы по организации правого поворота с Михайловского шоссе и по поводу кармана под поворот на Вокзальную.
Лично я в январе пил водочку в одним уважаемым человеком, он мне и рассказал про некоторые планы. Так что это слухи. Я полагаю, что до выборов радикальных решений не будет, так как план по голосованию за ЕР никто не отменял. Но это лично мое мнение.
Re: Как решить транспортные проблемы Рязани
Дед Анатольич писал(а): но лично я предпочитаю юридически значимые документы.
Ну так свидетельство о регистрации права является таким документом?)) У меня такой. Кадастровый номер там указан. Право - собственность.
Re: Как решить транспортные проблемы Рязани
Транспортные проблемы… Решить… Ага, конечно!
Да, лично меня так называемые «маятниковые поездки» волнуют слабо. В настоящий момент. Около 15 километров до работы я проезжаю за 25 минут. Неплохой результат, правда? Туда-обратно стоит мне около 100 рублей в день. Чуть меньше. Я живу за городом и, честно говоря, слабо себе представляю, как оголтелые сторонники «существенного ограничения автомобилепользования» смогут осложнить мне это самое автомобилепользование. Равно как и простимулировать меня пользоваться так называемым общественным транспортом.
Нет, правда, почему я должен жестко отказаться от поездки на работу на своей машине? Полтора километра пешком до трассы, пригородный автобус, минут 15, городской автобус, минут пять и… правильно, еще полтора километра. В итоге, я плачу почти те же 100 рублей в день и имею право на оздоравливающую шестикилометровую прогулку. Немного не по возрасту мне, благодарю покорно.
Что? Переехать? Спасибо за указание, но нет. Не в российских реалиях. Упертые сторонники «общественнотранспортизации» почему-то не стремятся отрываться от своей недвижимости. Кто такие упертые? Есть такие, судьба довольно давно свела.
Итак, есть такой человек, живет в таком районе, как Кальное. Работает… Скажем, в районе «Круиза». Есть ли у него машина? Есть, конечно. Как он добирается до работы? Здесь долгая история… Раньше он ездил на машине. Потому, что нет прямых рейсов до «Круиза», пешком далеко, с пересадкой долго и экономически невыгодно. Уважительная причина? Логично звучит, не так ли? А потом человек женился… В общем, две машины семья не тянет, автомобиль ушел жене.
– Но ведь ей надо – она же по заказчикам ездит, разъездной характер работы! – Говорит он. Сам он добирается сейчас когда как – когда общественным транспортом, когда на велосипеде, когда пешком. Жена, с его слов, забирает его иногда с работы. То есть, ей надо, а больше никому в городе не надо.
– Жителей Московского надо вынудить продать машины! – Это один из его лозунгов. Так он планирует разобрать пробку на Московском шоссе.
– У нас хороший общественный транспорт! – Это его второй лозунг.
– Не нравится общественный транспорт – езди на такси! – Это еще один.
– Будешь платить за бензин по полтора евро – будешь качать права! – Так он затыкает своих оппонентов «автомобилистов».
Молодой человек… Не старый, в смысле. И в Кальном недавно, хотя по поводу дележа парковочных мест любит этакую годковщину, заявляя, что он тут аж с 2011 года!
Немного далекой истории… В конце 80-х были на нашем предприятии пара бедолаг, из этого самого Кального. Домов там было намного меньше, но они были. Так вот, эти бедолаги, чтобы доехать до Южного промузла, ехали на «шестом» автобусе кругом. До второго микрорайона. Да, «шестерка» (а также «девятнадцатый» и «двойка») разворачивались на остановке «Шереметьево». Я тоже шел на эту остановку, мне было ближе. Садиться у «Детской поликлиники» было рискованно – «шестой» обслуживался такими монстрами, как ЛАЗ-695ФН и очень запросто можно было и не влезть.
Что изменилось с тех пор? Из Песочни появился второй выезд, через проезд Яблочкова, появился Северный обход. Правда микрорайонов в Песочне уже 7, застраивается улица Большая, а во сколько раз выросло Кальное, даже представить страшно. То есть, дорожное строительство явно отстало от строительства жилого. Что не удивительно – улица прибыли не приносит, в отличие от участка под застройку. Поэтому все продолжает уплотняться, а новые проезды…
Оголтелые общественнотранспортники говорят – всем автобаны не построишь, асфальт в городе – это такой же товар, если его мало, надо вводить ограничения. Логично, кто бы спорил. Вот только в первопричине дефицита никто не разбирается. Лет через десять Рязань умоется 25-этажками и узкими проездами, оставшимися от планировки 20 века. Прекратить все это? Нет, зачем, давайте осложним людям реализовывать естественное желание по-человечески добраться до места назначения.
Как это по-человечески? Выйти из дома, в расчищенный за твои деньги двор, сесть в автомобиль, ранним утром, особо без пробок проехать через город к стоянке у проходной. Так я добирался до работы во время оттепели после январских снегопадов этого года. Жил я тогда еще в центре города. Шикую, падла? Ну да, если посмотреть альтернативу… Альтернатива была такая – сто метров по сугробам вдоль тротуара. Почему по сугробу? А потому что по тротуару страшно – с крыш что-то валится, совсем не чищенное, а по проезжей части как-то неуютно тоже. Потом, прыгаем по лужам на пешеходном переходе, еще полсотни метров по тротуару, который чищен весьма относительно, поскольку магазины сэкономили на дворниках, протискиваемся сквозь два сугроба на следующем пешеходном переходе, прыгаем с сугроба в троллейбус и едем. Потом, после пересадки, идем по забытой если не богом, то уж муниципальными властями точно, улице, прямо по текущему ручью. Норма?
– Все основные улицы очистили в течение трех дней! – Заявил мне мой знакомый.
Мою улицу относительно почистили только через неделю. Наверное, она второстепенная. И параллельная ей улица – тоже, там сугробы растаяли естественным образом.
Мне, как автомобилисту, предлагают за все платить. Платить еще больше, еще чаще. А я не хочу. Почему? Потому, что я уже плачу и что-то не вижу ощутимых сдвигов. Я в курсе, что в Европе вовсю ограничивают личный транспорт, платные парковки, выделенки, и т.п. Вот только перед тем там построили улицы. И проезды. И развязки. И эстакады. И уже потом, на уровне автомобилизации за 500 автомобилей на тысячу… Рязань капитулировала раньше. Намного. И это свидетельствует о существенном уровне импотенции в развитии дорожной сети.
Мне не западло пользоваться общественным транспортом. В конце концов, я на нем ездил до 43-летнего возраста. Мне западло есть дерьмо и представлять, что ем конфету.
Муниципальному транспорту сейчас принадлежит меньше половины пассажиропотока. Остальное – частники. Полагаю, что частники останутся и после 2020 года, хотя были обещания прекратить эту деятельность. Частник всегда работает на прибыль. Требовать от него другого – глупо, это суть бизнеса. Поскольку частникам принадлежит большинство – они на него и работают. Убери частников, запрети личный транспорт – и в Песочне начнется ад. Да и на Московском, и в Канищево, потому что общественный транспорт с советских времен стал лучше только на бумаге. 8 автобусных маршрутов обслуживаются одним автобусом. Из 21! Какое влияние на пассажиропоток они оказывают? Какой там интервал движения? Зато по документам это 100 километров маршрутов общественного транспорта! А если еще 14-ый и 15-ый отправить к «Глобусу», 21-ый – к «Зельгросу» и 24-ый вернуть в Песочню! А что, ведь запланировано увеличение протяженности маршрутов!
В городе нет и не предвидится единой транспортной системы. Хотя бы, как в Москве. Да, я бы не отказался от тарифа типа «90 минут»! В конце концов, почему делающие пересадку должны по умолчанию платить в два раза больше по сравнению с теми, кто едет на то же расстояние, но кому повезло с прямым маршрутом? Я бы не отказался, если бы маршрутки стали бы принимать проездные. А им бы город из бюджета что-то компенсировал. Но этого не будет. Частники будут «убивать» свои «автобусы малого класса», город будет с помпой преподносить покупку двух новых автобусов и ничего не изменится. Только с того, кто не захочет жрать это дерьмо еще возьмут деньги.
Сказке про то, что пойдут деньги, все купят, все откроют… Я не верю этой сказке, исторических прецедентов в России хватает. Если что-то не дали сразу – с большой долей вероятности не дадут никогда. Человек не блоха, ко всему привыкнет. Поэтому до тех пор, пока я не увижу подвижек в регулярном развитии дорожной сети и общественного транспорта, любые шаги по «ограничению автомобилепользования» я буду расценивать, как попытку заставить меня жрать дерьмо. С соответствующими выводами.
Re: Как решить транспортные проблемы Рязани
Растет численность населения Рязани.растет ли кол-во рабочих мест в Рязани. За 90-егоды численность работающих сократилось на 30% (на 50 000). Число выпускников ВУЗов увеличилось.Куда им податься? Просматриваю посты и удивляюсь.как "поститься" в рабочее время и иногда работать?
Иногда вижу."Выхожу из интернета,надо немного поработать."
Re: Как решить транспортные проблемы Рязани
ivanes писал(а):Дед Анатольич
Растет численность населения Рязани.растет ли кол-во рабочих мест в Рязани. За 90-егоды численность работающих сократилось на 30% (на 50 000). Число выпускников ВУЗов увеличилось.Куда им податься? Просматриваю посты и удивляюсь,как "поститься" в рабочее время и иногда работать?
Иногда вижу."Выхожу из интернета,надо немного поработать."
Дед Анатольич,растут кладбища,народ мрёт,по слухам от лета 2010-го. Мест для захоронения категорически не хватает,куда закапывать почивших? Скоро будем под окнами закапывать.
А.ааа,тут за транспорт.Звиняейте хлопци.
Re: Как решить транспортные проблемы Рязани
Транспортные проблемы Рязани осветили журналисты и специалисты со сканером при ралли Москва-Омск.
Из трех городов по проблемам дорог Рязань сразу после г.Владимира,за ней Н.Новгород. Узнаю про дороги в Чебоксарах.сообщу.
Одно рязанское кладбище скоро застроят.Пока окружили жилыми домами.Лазаревское кладбище,почти в центре города.
А пробка ТС сохраняется.Проблема! С Горбатого моста не протолкнуться.
