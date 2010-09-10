Сообщение MaiklsBlack » 16 минут назад

Apple Power Macintosh 5400/180Apple Power Macintosh 5400/180Introduction Date: August 1, 1996 Discontinued Date: June 1, 1997Processor Speed: 180 MHz Processor Type: PowerPC 603eDetails: This model has a 32-bit processor and a 64-bit data path.Processor Upgrade: Third-Party* FPU: IntegratedDetails: A variety of third-party processor upgrades and accelerators were available.System Bus Speed: 40 MHz Cache Bus Speed: N/AROM Type: Macintosh ROM ROM Size: 4 MBL1 Cache: 32k L2 Cache: 256k (Optional)RAM Type: 168-pin DIMM Min. RAM Speed: 70 nsStandard RAM: 16 MB, 24 MB Maximum RAM: 136 MBDetails: Supports a maximum of 136 MB of RAM with 8 MB of onboard RAM and two 64 MB memory modules.Also see: Actual Max RAM of All G3 & Later Macs.Motherboard RAM: 8 MB RAM Slots: 2Video Card: Integrated* VRAM Type: Integrated*Standard VRAM: 1 MB Maximum VRAM: 1 MBDisplay Support: 15" Color* Resolution S