Старое, старое компьютерно железо

16 минут назад

Apple Power Macintosh 5400/180

Изображение

Изображение

Изображение

Изображение

Изображение

Изображение

Apple Power Macintosh 5400/180

Introduction Date: August 1, 1996 Discontinued Date: June 1, 1997
Processor Speed: 180 MHz Processor Type: PowerPC 603e
Details: This model has a 32-bit processor and a 64-bit data path.
Processor Upgrade: Third-Party* FPU: Integrated
Details: A variety of third-party processor upgrades and accelerators were available.
System Bus Speed: 40 MHz Cache Bus Speed: N/A
ROM Type: Macintosh ROM ROM Size: 4 MB
L1 Cache: 32k L2 Cache: 256k (Optional)
RAM Type: 168-pin DIMM Min. RAM Speed: 70 ns
Standard RAM: 16 MB, 24 MB Maximum RAM: 136 MB
Details: Supports a maximum of 136 MB of RAM with 8 MB of onboard RAM and two 64 MB memory modules.
Also see: Actual Max RAM of All G3 & Later Macs.
Motherboard RAM: 8 MB RAM Slots: 2
Video Card: Integrated* VRAM Type: Integrated*
Standard VRAM: 1 MB Maximum VRAM: 1 MB
Display Support: 15" Color* Resolution S

Paldies Mihailam no Malpils
Спасибо Михаилу из Малпилса
