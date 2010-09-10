Сообщение Сашик » 17 янв 2014, 14:24

если для дома и стационарно хотите, то как вариант. определиться какой сотовый оператор в вашем районе нормально ловится (в целом по городу лично меня устраивает мегафон, который между прочим 4г запустил). покупаете USB модем (определяетесь с тарифом), покупаете роутер с поддержкой 3г-4г модемов, настраиваете и пользуетесь.

у меня такая же проблема. дом частный возможности проводной провести нет. но я пока на выше описанное решение не разродился. у меня мобильный 3г wi-fi роутер с мегафоном. рязанские провайдеры либо отказывались либо ценник провести 10 и абонентка 5.

себе вот такой вариант рассматриваю Маршрутизатор TP-Link TL-MR3420 + модем 4g от мегафона.

