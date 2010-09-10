Беспроводной интернет.
Обсуждение всего что связанно с глобальной сетью в Рязани.
Провайдеры, подключение, тарифы.
Провайдеры, подключение, тарифы.
Беспроводной интернет.
Друзья, простите меня за мою "темность". вообщем, ситуация такая. имеется ноутбук со встроенным WI-FI. что мне нужно сделать, какое оборудование купить, чтобы дома выходить в интернет с помощью wi-fi? обычный проводной интернет провести нет возможности. поэтому все надежды возложены на беспроводной.
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
если для дома и стационарно хотите, то как вариант. определиться какой сотовый оператор в вашем районе нормально ловится (в целом по городу лично меня устраивает мегафон, который между прочим 4г запустил). покупаете USB модем (определяетесь с тарифом), покупаете роутер с поддержкой 3г-4г модемов, настраиваете и пользуетесь.
у меня такая же проблема. дом частный возможности проводной провести нет. но я пока на выше описанное решение не разродился. у меня мобильный 3г wi-fi роутер с мегафоном. рязанские провайдеры либо отказывались либо ценник провести 10 и абонентка 5.
себе вот такой вариант рассматриваю Маршрутизатор TP-Link TL-MR3420 + модем 4g от мегафона.
What the hell am I saying?
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Спасибо за развернутый ответ. была бы просто счастлива, если бы Вы, Сашик, мне еще подсказали где можно это все приобрести.)
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Модем приобретаете в офисе мегафона а роутер в любом компьютерном магазине, например в никсе, только я не вижу смысла переплачивать за роутер, так как модем сам по себе очень компактный и я не думаю что составит какое то огромное неудобство держать его вставленным в usb порт ноутбука. Только учтите что на мегафоне безлимитных тарифов нет, есть безлимитный тариф на билайне, но билайн не везде хорошо ловит и 4G у него нет.
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
У меня был модем некоторое время назад. Проблема в том, что интернет был слишком медленным. Модем был МТС с поддержкой 3 G. Не могу понять всю значимость роутера. Все-таки нужен ли он?
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Nataliana писал(а):Не могу понять всю значимость роутера. Все-таки нужен ли он?
Если подразумевается наличие нескольких компьютеров и их параллельный выход в и-нет, то без рутера(маршрутизатора) - никак!
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
VictorN писал(а):Если подразумевается наличие нескольких компьютеров и их параллельный выход в и-нет, то без рутера(маршрутизатора) - никак!
А с роутером от 3g модема будет хорошо на несколько компьютеров? Зачем писать такую чушь.
Nataliana писал(а):У меня был модем некоторое время назад. Проблема в том, что интернет был слишком медленным. Модем был МТС с поддержкой 3 G. Не могу понять всю значимость роутера. Все-таки нужен ли он?
От роутера быстрее интернет не будет, он будет только медленнее, это лишь еще 1 дополнительный узел в сети. Если просто, то это устройство, в которое вы вставите свой модем и он будет передавать интернет от модема по wi fi. Т.е. если вы получали от модема 2 мбита напрямую, то через роутер по wifi вы будете получать примерно 1,8 мбита. Преимущество роутера только в возможности раздавать интернет от одной точки на несколько устройств, но если эта одна точка и так имеет медленный интернет 2-3 мбита, то смысла в этом нет. Вы просто переплатите 4к за роутер, который будет вам не нужен.
Возьмите лучше просто модем 4G от мегафона и пользуйтесь, модем вставленный в ноутбук не должен приносить какие то неудобства.
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Skob писал(а):VictorN писал(а):А с роутером от 3g модема будет хорошо на несколько компьютеров? Зачем писать такую чушь.
Вопроса "хорошо" или "нехорошо" TС не ставил! Без маршрутизатора - доступ в и-нет только на одном компьютере (если без организации шлюза на нём же для других). Я огласил смысл приобретения маршрутизатора, если ТС достаточно одного компьютера с и-нетом - ради бога, пусть обходится одним "свистком". Вполне очевидно, что все компьютеры, подключенные через маршрутизатор, будут разделять пропускную способность канала между собой. И ЧУШИ ТУТ НЕТ НИ КАПЛИ, УВАЖАЕМЫЙ.
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
в общем если нужно раздавать инет на несколько устройств то роутер нужен и тот что я выше написал с неплохими отзывами стоит 1400 в рязани. пусть он режет скорость, но есть еще плюс роутер со вставленным модемом можно поставить скажем на подоконник где связь лучше и забыть про него. а вставленный модем в ноут доставляет проблемы и неудобства как писалось выше рано или поздно отломают.
What the hell am I saying?
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Skob писал(а): Возьмите лучше просто модем 4G от мегафона и пользуйтесь, модем вставленный в ноутбук не должен приносить какие то неудобства.
Чёрт! Хорошо, что вы сказали, а то я бы подумал, что причиняет. Хотя бы потому, что уровень сигнала сильно зависит от места в доме. Я уж не говорю об опасности повредить или разъём или модем.
У меня Модем висит на присоске на стекле и стабильно работает, а вполне удовлетворяющий меня роутер стоит 1,8 к, а не 4.
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Skob писал(а):VictorN писал(а):
А с роутером от 3g модема будет хорошо на несколько компьютеров? Зачем писать такую чушь.
Я два с лишним года эту ЧУШЬ использую. Теперь не знаю, как я без нее раньше обходился.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
у меня жена на планшете может кино через интернет смотреть, я в это время с компа интернет-серфом занимаюсь все нормально, а при желании могу качнуть что-либо параллельно. да бывают затыки, бывает лежит роутер на подоконнике, а уровень сигнала сначала был 3 деления потом 1, но если учесть, что альтернатив у меня нет, это нормальный вариант.
What the hell am I saying?
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Сталкивался с такой же проблемой. Советую зайти на сайт http://101internet.ru/ryazan/
Здесь можно просмотреть какие провайдеры предоставляют wi-fi и почитать отзывы.
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
А может, проще узнать у провайдера, обслуживающего ваш дом, может у него есть желание поставить на крышу роутер (только мощный), а вы бы и все желающие, питались от него по вай-фай
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
А нельзя этого фрукта сразу забанить, чтоб чужие сообщения не копировал?
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Забанить недолго, а что он нарушает?
Re: Беспроводной интернет.
Ну, скажем, оверквотинг? Хотя такого в правилах нет...
О, нашел!
Считаем, что он просто тоже не научился цитировать, поэтому кроме цитаты в его сообщениях нет ничего, а это значит, что все 5 сообщений абсолютно бессмысленны.
Злостное и систематическое нарушение пункта 5 правил!
О, нашел!
5. Избегайте бессмысленных, неаргументированных, а также не относящихся к теме топика высказываний.
Считаем, что он просто тоже не научился цитировать, поэтому кроме цитаты в его сообщениях нет ничего, а это значит, что все 5 сообщений абсолютно бессмысленны.
Злостное и систематическое нарушение пункта 5 правил!
