Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
Обсуждение мировых новостей, событий и происшествий.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 11
- Зарегистрирован: Вчера, 21:13
Re: Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
ivanes писал(а):http://lugansk.site/vru-zakon-ukrainy-ob-amnistii-v-2016-godu/
Это вы нам что суете?Где закон об амнистии участников АТО?
В жизни приходится выбирать либо жесткая позиция,либо неудобная поза.(сэр Уинстон Леонард Спенсер-Черчилль)
Re: Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
Шо за бред вы несете?Шо за отсебятина?Кто декларирует?Чем декларирует?Хде ссылки на декларацию?Вы за кого нас держите.за быдло которое вам на слово верит?ivanes писал(а):"Государство, применяющее статью 15 Конвенции, декларирует, в частности, что люди на его территории: могут погибать в результате правомерных военных действий; могут быть принуждены выполнять принудительные работы; лишаются права на свободу и личную неприкосновенность, права на эффективный способ юридической защиты в национальном органе; не имеют права на справедливый суд; лишаются презумпции невиновности в уголовном праве и ряд других положений"
В жизни приходится выбирать либо жесткая позиция,либо неудобная поза.(сэр Уинстон Леонард Спенсер-Черчилль)
Re: Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
Нееее.Я сомневался,но вы действительно "ИБАНЬЕС".
В жизни приходится выбирать либо жесткая позиция,либо неудобная поза.(сэр Уинстон Леонард Спенсер-Черчилль)
Re: Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
контакт писал(а):Нееее.Я сомневался,но вы действительно "ИБАНЬЕС".
Тому.кто не знает.как найти указ президента Украины № 875/2014,тому дам подсказку.
"7. Министерству иностранных дел Украины:
1) совместно с Министерством юстиции Украины:
а) обеспечить в соответствии со статьей 15 Конвенции о защите прав человека и основных свобод в недельный срок: направление заявления от имени Украины в адрес Генерального секретаря Совета Европы о принятии Украины на отдельных территориях в районе проведения антитеррористической операции в Донецкой и Луганской областях в связи с имеющейся общественной опасностью, угрожающей жизни нации, меры в отступление от обязательств Украины Конвенции о защите прав человека и основных свобод; информирование Генерального секретаря Совета Европы о принятых Украиной мероприятия и причины их применения;
б) осуществлять периодическое, но не реже раза в месяц, информирование Генерального секретаря Совета Европы о состоянии безопасности ситуации в Донецкой и Луганской областях;
2) обеспечить информирование мирового сообщества, влиятельных иностранных политических, правительственных, деловых и культурных кругов, а также иностранных средств массовой информации о причинах отступления Украины на основании статьи 15 Конвенции о защите прав человека и основных свобод от обязательств по настоящей Конвенции, а также о принятых Украиной мерах по преодолению сложной ситуации безопасности в Донецкой и Луганской областях.
читайте подробнее на сайте "Диалог.UA": http://www.dialog.ua/news/27879_1416061961
Re: Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
Это бред от Порошенко.
УКАЗ ПРЕЗИДЕНТА УКРАИНЫ №875/2014
О решении Совета национальной безопасности и обороны Украины от 4 ноября 2014 "О неотложных мерах по стабилизации социально-экономической ситуации в Донецкой и Луганской областях"
http://www.president.gov.ua/ru/documents/8752014-18005
На украинском языке.Контакт читайте и отзывы о действиях Украины.
УКАЗ ПРЕЗИДЕНТА УКРАИНЫ №875/2014
О решении Совета национальной безопасности и обороны Украины от 4 ноября 2014 "О неотложных мерах по стабилизации социально-экономической ситуации в Донецкой и Луганской областях"
http://www.president.gov.ua/ru/documents/8752014-18005
На украинском языке.Контакт читайте и отзывы о действиях Украины.
Re: Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
Нацбанк не будет обслуживать счета в зоне АТО.
Об этом говорится в указе главы государства №875/2014 о решении Совета национальной безопасности и обороны Украины от 4 ноября «О неотложных мерах по стабилизации социально-экономической ситуации в Донецкой и Луганской областях».
«Предложить Национальному банку Украины принять в месячный срок меры по прекращению обслуживания банками счетов, в том числе карточных, открытых субъектам хозяйствования всех форм собственности и населению на отдельных территориях в районе проведения антитеррористической операции в Донецкой и Луганской областях», - говорится в документе.
Указ вступил в силу со дня его опубликования, то есть с 14 ноября.
Напомним, Кабинет министров утвердил перечень населенных пунктов, на территории которых органы государственной власти временно не осуществляют или осуществляют не в полном объеме свои полномочия, соответствующее распоряжение от 7 ноября №1085-р опубликовано на правительственном портале.
Согласно распоряжению, в перечень населенных пунктов, не подконтрольных украинским властям, вошли Донецк, Горловка, Енакиево, Макеевка, Харцызск, Луганск, Алчевск, Антрацит, Красный Луч, Ровеньки, Свердловск, Стаханов и Первомайск.
http://domik.ua/novosti/poroshenko-prik ... 30423.html
Об этом говорится в указе главы государства №875/2014 о решении Совета национальной безопасности и обороны Украины от 4 ноября «О неотложных мерах по стабилизации социально-экономической ситуации в Донецкой и Луганской областях».
«Предложить Национальному банку Украины принять в месячный срок меры по прекращению обслуживания банками счетов, в том числе карточных, открытых субъектам хозяйствования всех форм собственности и населению на отдельных территориях в районе проведения антитеррористической операции в Донецкой и Луганской областях», - говорится в документе.
Указ вступил в силу со дня его опубликования, то есть с 14 ноября.
Напомним, Кабинет министров утвердил перечень населенных пунктов, на территории которых органы государственной власти временно не осуществляют или осуществляют не в полном объеме свои полномочия, соответствующее распоряжение от 7 ноября №1085-р опубликовано на правительственном портале.
Согласно распоряжению, в перечень населенных пунктов, не подконтрольных украинским властям, вошли Донецк, Горловка, Енакиево, Макеевка, Харцызск, Луганск, Алчевск, Антрацит, Красный Луч, Ровеньки, Свердловск, Стаханов и Первомайск.
http://domik.ua/novosti/poroshenko-prik ... 30423.html
Re: Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
1. Ранее со стороны ООН, ОБСЕ, Красного Креста, многих правозащитных организаций (Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, других) звучали обвинения в совершении украинской армией и добровольческими батальонами военных преступлений. Это наносило удар по имиджу властей Украины. Т. о. данный указ нацелен на «отмывку» этого имиджа на международной арене – мол, нарушали, но «вынужденно» и в «обстоятельствах, угрожающих жизни нации».
2. Есть опасения, что миллионы жителей Донбасса могут обратиться в Европейский суд по правам человека с жалобами – оснований для которых создано более чем достаточно. Киев пытается упредить эти жалобы «разъяснениями».
3. Вывести из-под юридической ответственности тех бойцов ВСУ, Нацгвардии (включая подчиненные им добровольческие батальоны), кто совершил или готов совершить военные преступления — кого задним числом, а кому предоставить индульгенцию на будущее. Прежде всего властям политически невыгодно привлекать «отличившихся» к ответственности (многие из них к тому же недавние герои майдана) – по рейтингам ударит.
4. Украинская власть хочет обезопасить тех, кто отдает приказы, проще говоря – самое себя. Не думаю, что власть боятся ответственности в международных судах (ввиду наличия западной «крыши») — хотя, напомню, военно-политическое руководство бывшей Югославии судили в Гааге. Но власть в Киеве рано или поздно сменится, и вопрос об ответственности может быть поднят.
Источник: http://stuki-druki.com/marazm/Poroshenk ... elniki.php Штуки-дрюки ©
2. Есть опасения, что миллионы жителей Донбасса могут обратиться в Европейский суд по правам человека с жалобами – оснований для которых создано более чем достаточно. Киев пытается упредить эти жалобы «разъяснениями».
3. Вывести из-под юридической ответственности тех бойцов ВСУ, Нацгвардии (включая подчиненные им добровольческие батальоны), кто совершил или готов совершить военные преступления — кого задним числом, а кому предоставить индульгенцию на будущее. Прежде всего властям политически невыгодно привлекать «отличившихся» к ответственности (многие из них к тому же недавние герои майдана) – по рейтингам ударит.
4. Украинская власть хочет обезопасить тех, кто отдает приказы, проще говоря – самое себя. Не думаю, что власть боятся ответственности в международных судах (ввиду наличия западной «крыши») — хотя, напомню, военно-политическое руководство бывшей Югославии судили в Гааге. Но власть в Киеве рано или поздно сменится, и вопрос об ответственности может быть поднят.
Источник: http://stuki-druki.com/marazm/Poroshenk ... elniki.php Штуки-дрюки ©
Re: Вместе разбираем враньё об Украине
Еще для Контакта
На Украине работает 4 АЭС. Ровенская ( 4 энергоблока),Хмельницкая (2 блока),Южно-Украинская (3 энергоблока),Запорожская (6 блоков).Всего 15 реакторов и 15 энергоблоков.
12 построены во времена СССР. Цена строительства одного энергоблока =2,5-3 млрд $
CCCР профинансировал строительство на 30-36 млрд $ за 10 лет .от 1979-1989г
Украина до сих пор не смогла построить еще 2 энергоблока для полного завершения строительства Хмельницкой АЭС.
Нет 5-6 млрд $.
На Украине работает 4 АЭС. Ровенская ( 4 энергоблока),Хмельницкая (2 блока),Южно-Украинская (3 энергоблока),Запорожская (6 блоков).Всего 15 реакторов и 15 энергоблоков.
12 построены во времена СССР. Цена строительства одного энергоблока =2,5-3 млрд $
CCCР профинансировал строительство на 30-36 млрд $ за 10 лет .от 1979-1989г
Украина до сих пор не смогла построить еще 2 энергоблока для полного завершения строительства Хмельницкой АЭС.
Нет 5-6 млрд $.
