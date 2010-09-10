Напишите нам что вам не хватает на rzn.info?
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Напишите нам что вам не хватает на rzn.info?
Дед Анатольич
Можно отключить рекламу?
Можно отключить рекламу?
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3402
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Напишите нам что вам не хватает на rzn.info?
Ботов рекламных маловато, нужно больше.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
-
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3190
- Зарегистрирован: 25 авг 2010, 15:04
- Контактная информация:
Re: Напишите нам что вам не хватает на rzn.info?
Vredtech писал(а):Ботов рекламных маловато, нужно больше.
ботов много, но все скучные и унылые... дайте весёлых и позитивных
Re: Напишите нам что вам не хватает на rzn.info?
глен писал(а):Vredtech писал(а):Ботов рекламных маловато, нужно больше.
ботов много, но все скучные и унылые... дайте весёлых и позитивных
Чем вам ivanes не нравится? Веселый и забавный бот
Re: Напишите нам что вам не хватает на rzn.info?
Не могу найти тему: "Опять пилят деревья" посвящённую сносу здания детского садика ул.Полетаева 25 к.2 (и зелёной территории при нём) и строительству на этом месте 22-этажной башни высотки. Зачем удалили? Кому мешала?
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
Re: Напишите нам что вам не хватает на rzn.info?
А мне не хватает плакатов от Дока про взятие Львова и Киева Моторылой с Киви.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Напишите нам что вам не хватает на rzn.info?
koten писал(а):Чем вам ivanes не нравится?
Очень нравится... дык, на нем и держится форум
Ковал обороноспособность страны, продавал вертолеты и тельняшки... Свободно перемножает штыки и камазы на абхазов, читает польские газеты...
Особенно ... газету "Курьер Пораны" близкую к министерству иностранных дел (с) ...
koten писал(а):Веселый и забавный бот
Насчет забавного и веселого ... тонко подмечено, подаст так, что обхохочешься... до слез!
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 5
- Зарегистрирован: Сегодня, 00:04
