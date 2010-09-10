Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Обсуждения и комментарии новостей из новостной ленты RZN.info.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
А что было в этой новости?
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/18/v-ry ... ysote.html
Комменты почему-то закрыли.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
ну так "самый коментируемый сайт" с чьей руки кормится...?? Забыли? не гоже на хозяина гавкать...вдруг косточку отберет...
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/18/v-ry ... ysote.html Комменты почему-то закрыли.
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3401
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Spiro писал(а):
Хы, удалили.
В Гугле тяжеловато удалить...
http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2997156
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Рязанский губернатор поручил выделить средства на ремонт муниципальных дорог
Подробнее на RZN.info:
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/6/14/ryaz ... dorog.html
я честно говоря не понял..ладно коментировать запрещено, а что...до этого никто ничего не ремонтировал?
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Не Ковалёв, но тоже закрыли комменты. Наверное, боятся набегов ботов и секретарш.
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/7/25/sud- ... arsa_.html
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3401
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Лидер ЛДПР Владимир Жириновский во время посещения рязанского Центрального рынка заявил, что сделает все для того, чтобы губернатор Рязанской области Олег Ковалев ушел в отставку и был отдан под суд.
– Мы с удовольствием сделаем все, чтобы Ковалев ушел в отставку, да еще и под суд отдадим, – сказал Жириновский.
Кроме того, лидер либерал-демократов провел мини-инспекцию рынка. В частности, он проверил арбузы на нитраты, прибор показал пятикратное превышение нормы. Жириновский посоветовал рязанцам фрукты на Центральном рынке не покупать. Рязанские свинина, говядина и сыр политику, напротив, понравились.
http://ya62.ru/news/ryazan/politics/zhi ... m_pod_sud/
Ну что, делаем ставки? Как говорится, пи*дИть - не мешки ворочать. Один ляпнул как всегда не подумавши, а второй даже в суд не подаст на оскорбление чести и достоинства.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
А Ковалев подумал о 10 тыс голов скота на новой ферме за китайский 1 млрд $?
Надо учесть о повальной гибели свиней в МСК области. Африканская чума на них напала.
Пока не нашел рязанского сыра в Дикси на Либкнехта,в Пятерочке в районе Горрощи.
Надо учесть о повальной гибели свиней в МСК области. Африканская чума на них напала.
Пока не нашел рязанского сыра в Дикси на Либкнехта,в Пятерочке в районе Горрощи.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
ivanes писал(а):Пока не нашел рязанского сыра в Дикси на Либкнехта,в Пятерочке в районе Горрощи.
Сырзавод в с.Константиново снесён: никто из местных не шёл туда работать.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Vredtech писал(а):http://ya62.ru/news/ryazan/politics/zhi ... m_pod_sud/
Ну что, делаем ставки? Как говорится, пи*дИть - не мешки ворочать. Один ляпнул как всегда не подумавши, а второй даже в суд не подаст на оскорбление чести и достоинства.
Он и Рыбновское руководство в полном составе грозился уволить, когда во время очередного визита его не встретил ни один местный чиновник. Никого не уволили
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Кто вообще в Константиново работает,кроме музейного комплекса?
Кроме Жириновского на губернатора области катит бочку и Э.Панфилова за организацию выборов.
Собирается или только грозит пожаловаться Президенту на губернатора.
http://analizator-sam.livejournal.com/460200.html
