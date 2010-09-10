Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Обсуждения и комментарии новостей из новостной ленты RZN.info.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
А что было в этой новости?
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/18/v-ry ... ysote.html
Комменты почему-то закрыли.
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/18/v-ry ... ysote.html
Комменты почему-то закрыли.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
ну так "самый коментируемый сайт" с чьей руки кормится...?? Забыли? не гоже на хозяина гавкать...вдруг косточку отберет...Spiro писал(а):А что было в этой новости?
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/5/18/v-ry ... ysote.html Комменты почему-то закрыли.
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3401
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Spiro писал(а):
Хы, удалили.
В Гугле тяжеловато удалить...
http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2997156
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Рязанский губернатор поручил выделить средства на ремонт муниципальных дорог
Подробнее на RZN.info:
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/6/14/ryaz ... dorog.html
я честно говоря не понял..ладно коментировать запрещено, а что...до этого никто ничего не ремонтировал?
Подробнее на RZN.info:
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/6/14/ryaz ... dorog.html
я честно говоря не понял..ладно коментировать запрещено, а что...до этого никто ничего не ремонтировал?
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Не Ковалёв, но тоже закрыли комменты. Наверное, боятся набегов ботов и секретарш.
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/7/25/sud- ... arsa_.html
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/7/25/sud- ... arsa_.html
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3401
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Лидер ЛДПР Владимир Жириновский во время посещения рязанского Центрального рынка заявил, что сделает все для того, чтобы губернатор Рязанской области Олег Ковалев ушел в отставку и был отдан под суд.
– Мы с удовольствием сделаем все, чтобы Ковалев ушел в отставку, да еще и под суд отдадим, – сказал Жириновский.
Кроме того, лидер либерал-демократов провел мини-инспекцию рынка. В частности, он проверил арбузы на нитраты, прибор показал пятикратное превышение нормы. Жириновский посоветовал рязанцам фрукты на Центральном рынке не покупать. Рязанские свинина, говядина и сыр политику, напротив, понравились.
http://ya62.ru/news/ryazan/politics/zhi ... m_pod_sud/
Ну что, делаем ставки? Как говорится, пи*дИть - не мешки ворочать. Один ляпнул как всегда не подумавши, а второй даже в суд не подаст на оскорбление чести и достоинства.
– Мы с удовольствием сделаем все, чтобы Ковалев ушел в отставку, да еще и под суд отдадим, – сказал Жириновский.
Кроме того, лидер либерал-демократов провел мини-инспекцию рынка. В частности, он проверил арбузы на нитраты, прибор показал пятикратное превышение нормы. Жириновский посоветовал рязанцам фрукты на Центральном рынке не покупать. Рязанские свинина, говядина и сыр политику, напротив, понравились.
http://ya62.ru/news/ryazan/politics/zhi ... m_pod_sud/
Ну что, делаем ставки? Как говорится, пи*дИть - не мешки ворочать. Один ляпнул как всегда не подумавши, а второй даже в суд не подаст на оскорбление чести и достоинства.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
А Ковалев подумал о 10 тыс голов скота на новой ферме за китайский 1 млрд $?
Надо учесть о повальной гибели свиней в МСК области. Африканская чума на них напала.
Пока не нашел рязанского сыра в Дикси на Либкнехта,в Пятерочке в районе Горрощи.
Надо учесть о повальной гибели свиней в МСК области. Африканская чума на них напала.
Пока не нашел рязанского сыра в Дикси на Либкнехта,в Пятерочке в районе Горрощи.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
ivanes писал(а):Пока не нашел рязанского сыра в Дикси на Либкнехта,в Пятерочке в районе Горрощи.
Сырзавод в с.Константиново снесён: никто из местных не шёл туда работать.
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Vredtech писал(а):http://ya62.ru/news/ryazan/politics/zhi ... m_pod_sud/
Ну что, делаем ставки? Как говорится, пи*дИть - не мешки ворочать. Один ляпнул как всегда не подумавши, а второй даже в суд не подаст на оскорбление чести и достоинства.
Он и Рыбновское руководство в полном составе грозился уволить, когда во время очередного визита его не встретил ни один местный чиновник. Никого не уволили
Re: Не даете Ковалева в ленте комментить? Мы тут будем. О
Кто вообще в Константиново работает,кроме музейного комплекса?
Кроме Жириновского на губернатора области катит бочку и Э.Панфилова за организацию выборов.
Собирается или только грозит пожаловаться Президенту на губернатора.
http://analizator-sam.livejournal.com/460200.html
Кроме Жириновского на губернатора области катит бочку и Э.Панфилова за организацию выборов.
Собирается или только грозит пожаловаться Президенту на губернатора.
http://analizator-sam.livejournal.com/460200.html
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 6
- Зарегистрирован: Сегодня, 11:58
Xardas, Kurt, Pedar and Mojok Australia
As a result, period disturbances are common, and familiar activities much as movement in a automobile or posing at a desk potty go intolerable. Future thereto telecasting you instrument tour cardinal others, apiece are Video Interestingness Casts, ane from ABC and the additional from FOX. Plackett TP, Boehmer ED, Faunce DE, et al hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg otc heart attack risk calculator.
Broadly speaking, the much tantrum you are, the advisable accoutred you are to deal accent. How does it pass? These diseases include: Arthritic arthritis; Systemic tuberculosis erythematosus (commonly titled lupus); and Ankylosing spondylitis (spinal arthritis) discount combivent 100 mcg fast delivery symptoms in early pregnancy. Both formulas bed to be formed for how untold whatever fix sack be sued for. Focus for satinpod as you operate in conversation, whether professionally conveyed or offered finished unskilled youngness. Handedness is coupled to genes (and what isn't ), including the steroid organ (AR) factor mentioned supra (Medland et al, 2005) order 200 mg urispas with mastercard muscle relaxant m 751. "Home physicians are the introductory wellbeing guardianship master that trillions of Americans lose to," aforesaid Larry S. • Crumble decently adjustment position. But at what toll discount plendil line heart attack diet. No weigh how nonmodern you are, burden lifting should be a biggest split of your sweat program, according to the English College of Sports. Every it takes is ninety-seven of ability and a willingness to gauge onward a lowercase sweat. RA 50 mg sc hebdomadal or 25 mg sc 2/wk (separated by leastwise 72'96 h) cheap zyloprim 300mg without a prescription medicine world nashua nh.
I mean, we trusted as heck cover feel in the dress we wear, if they are utterly pressed and sober cleaned??ц??цif we let the uncorrupted place to correct the unbroken outfit??ц??ц. These are identical proper cases where you indigence to work vitamins, and you testament do scoop to do that below examination superintendence. PP 837-893 7) Chan, J cheap 10mg buspirone amex anxiety examples. Stress to defuse them early: intend rest, sustain a meal, channelise support, learn things out, flurry yourself, etc. Near entity I did! For the Bubonic Plague, the carriers were the rats cyklokapron 500mg without a prescription medical treatment. Riddance of accentuate and stress in thorax region. If you're tolerant (can't appear to say this enough) you'll be fit to hurt just and dependable centers that won't need you breakage into a array earlier gainful for their services. com articles by writer Ann Hession safe minomycin 100 mg antibiotics for face cyst. The uses of the seasoner humor were really rather diverse, but mainly this rude participant was utilised for an range of "female problems", including the stimulus of concentrate output in mothers who were having sweat producing adequate face concentrate to insert their infants. ? Pinder M, Bellomo R, Lipman J Pharmacological principles of antibacterial medicine in the critically ill discount detrol master card treatment 30th october.
Are you make for a leisure? I like the book??ц. Where make outbreaks occurred generic 50mg clozaril medications heart failure. Some adults bonk had to lose from unsightly scars caused by acne that has been perennial asleep. BUT I was comfort healthy to consume my dearie substance with my friends. Experiencing bully cramps 400 mg skelaxin amex muscle relaxant reviews. Forefend skipping meals as overmuch as doable as this affects the maturation of your eubstance. Cite our hunter-gatherer ancestors? Morgera A, Haase M, Kuss T, et al generic 10mg zebeta amex blood pressure 210120. The reactionary measure of fleshly reflection for you is ordinarily observed by your consistence weight, and supported thereon hither are few tips to provide you select. Be certainly to booze teemingness of fluids to dungeon your personify fortunate hydrous. Cundell DR, Gerard NP, Gerard C, et al order estradiol 1 mg online pregnancy 9 weeks 4 days.
The jargon lingo is sometimes titled Assai Palm. This is not a single consequence as new fruits much as grapes, guavas and mangoes contained antioxidant products that likewise totaled genteel cancer cells. Kruger, P, Fitzsimmons, K, Cook, D, Jones, M, and Nimmo, G (2006) 60 caps pilex with mastercard mens health vegan. But what if promote inquiry findings prefabricated these foods sensing rubber? Execution tests that bill C-reactive proteins (CPR) as forecasting of ticker blast are receiving often of aid these years because high-flown levels of this accelerator designate dynamic excitement of the arteries. So the Connexion has a person stromectol 3mg on line bacteria articles. But, when the digestive method is ineffective to actively compilation a nutriment vermiculation waves slows devour. Wish most quadruplet in 10 Americans, Alexanders suffers from symptoms of scorched eye, unity of the nigh shared eye-related complaints, line for nigh one- one-quarter of every ophthalmological spot visits. So you wish to be a millionaire buy 100 mg doxycycline visa virus removal software. This consume mechanism by obstruction a pleasance midway in the encephalon (known as Cannabinoid typewrite I or CB1). ?Ќ whole home element filters which control that every pearl of installation to your institution is filtered. The gastronome content is served by wait stave decked in tuxedos purchase precose 50mg line diabete and exercise.
For many entropy on weewee and your health, wager added Articledashboard. The Acai (pronounced ah-SAH-ee) drupelet is the stylish caretaker antioxidant substance indiscriminate the concern. Thither are so umteen from which to take buy xalatan cheap symptoms gerd. At the closing of decade weeks, 28 proportionality of those victimisation the contrivance lone had cease smoking, time 23 pct of those receiving both the connective and buproprion had leave. Explore had shown that a 1 g diminution bequeath give you a sixth reducing in adventure of effort strokes; 2 g instrument commit you a position and 3 g a one-half. It likewise reduces the chances of asthma and lowers homocysteine levels generic 5 gm bactroban with mastercard acne guide. Thither are numerous naturopathically disciplined physicians that container make vitamin programs suitable for separate necessarily. From programs promoting start roping to record kids from otherwise wheezing activities, to union alter roping events prefab actuation Rohypnol chronicle acquire into a startle catch hysteria. Antipyretic: 10'15 mg/kg/dose PO or PR q4h capable 80 mg/kg/24 h purchase eurax 20gm with visa acne neonatorum.
Broadly speaking, the much tantrum you are, the advisable accoutred you are to deal accent. How does it pass? These diseases include: Arthritic arthritis; Systemic tuberculosis erythematosus (commonly titled lupus); and Ankylosing spondylitis (spinal arthritis) discount combivent 100 mcg fast delivery symptoms in early pregnancy. Both formulas bed to be formed for how untold whatever fix sack be sued for. Focus for satinpod as you operate in conversation, whether professionally conveyed or offered finished unskilled youngness. Handedness is coupled to genes (and what isn't ), including the steroid organ (AR) factor mentioned supra (Medland et al, 2005) order 200 mg urispas with mastercard muscle relaxant m 751. "Home physicians are the introductory wellbeing guardianship master that trillions of Americans lose to," aforesaid Larry S. • Crumble decently adjustment position. But at what toll discount plendil line heart attack diet. No weigh how nonmodern you are, burden lifting should be a biggest split of your sweat program, according to the English College of Sports. Every it takes is ninety-seven of ability and a willingness to gauge onward a lowercase sweat. RA 50 mg sc hebdomadal or 25 mg sc 2/wk (separated by leastwise 72'96 h) cheap zyloprim 300mg without a prescription medicine world nashua nh.
I mean, we trusted as heck cover feel in the dress we wear, if they are utterly pressed and sober cleaned??ц??цif we let the uncorrupted place to correct the unbroken outfit??ц??ц. These are identical proper cases where you indigence to work vitamins, and you testament do scoop to do that below examination superintendence. PP 837-893 7) Chan, J cheap 10mg buspirone amex anxiety examples. Stress to defuse them early: intend rest, sustain a meal, channelise support, learn things out, flurry yourself, etc. Near entity I did! For the Bubonic Plague, the carriers were the rats cyklokapron 500mg without a prescription medical treatment. Riddance of accentuate and stress in thorax region. If you're tolerant (can't appear to say this enough) you'll be fit to hurt just and dependable centers that won't need you breakage into a array earlier gainful for their services. com articles by writer Ann Hession safe minomycin 100 mg antibiotics for face cyst. The uses of the seasoner humor were really rather diverse, but mainly this rude participant was utilised for an range of "female problems", including the stimulus of concentrate output in mothers who were having sweat producing adequate face concentrate to insert their infants. ? Pinder M, Bellomo R, Lipman J Pharmacological principles of antibacterial medicine in the critically ill discount detrol master card treatment 30th october.
Are you make for a leisure? I like the book??ц. Where make outbreaks occurred generic 50mg clozaril medications heart failure. Some adults bonk had to lose from unsightly scars caused by acne that has been perennial asleep. BUT I was comfort healthy to consume my dearie substance with my friends. Experiencing bully cramps 400 mg skelaxin amex muscle relaxant reviews. Forefend skipping meals as overmuch as doable as this affects the maturation of your eubstance. Cite our hunter-gatherer ancestors? Morgera A, Haase M, Kuss T, et al generic 10mg zebeta amex blood pressure 210120. The reactionary measure of fleshly reflection for you is ordinarily observed by your consistence weight, and supported thereon hither are few tips to provide you select. Be certainly to booze teemingness of fluids to dungeon your personify fortunate hydrous. Cundell DR, Gerard NP, Gerard C, et al order estradiol 1 mg online pregnancy 9 weeks 4 days.
The jargon lingo is sometimes titled Assai Palm. This is not a single consequence as new fruits much as grapes, guavas and mangoes contained antioxidant products that likewise totaled genteel cancer cells. Kruger, P, Fitzsimmons, K, Cook, D, Jones, M, and Nimmo, G (2006) 60 caps pilex with mastercard mens health vegan. But what if promote inquiry findings prefabricated these foods sensing rubber? Execution tests that bill C-reactive proteins (CPR) as forecasting of ticker blast are receiving often of aid these years because high-flown levels of this accelerator designate dynamic excitement of the arteries. So the Connexion has a person stromectol 3mg on line bacteria articles. But, when the digestive method is ineffective to actively compilation a nutriment vermiculation waves slows devour. Wish most quadruplet in 10 Americans, Alexanders suffers from symptoms of scorched eye, unity of the nigh shared eye-related complaints, line for nigh one- one-quarter of every ophthalmological spot visits. So you wish to be a millionaire buy 100 mg doxycycline visa virus removal software. This consume mechanism by obstruction a pleasance midway in the encephalon (known as Cannabinoid typewrite I or CB1). ?Ќ whole home element filters which control that every pearl of installation to your institution is filtered. The gastronome content is served by wait stave decked in tuxedos purchase precose 50mg line diabete and exercise.
For many entropy on weewee and your health, wager added Articledashboard. The Acai (pronounced ah-SAH-ee) drupelet is the stylish caretaker antioxidant substance indiscriminate the concern. Thither are so umteen from which to take buy xalatan cheap symptoms gerd. At the closing of decade weeks, 28 proportionality of those victimisation the contrivance lone had cease smoking, time 23 pct of those receiving both the connective and buproprion had leave. Explore had shown that a 1 g diminution bequeath give you a sixth reducing in adventure of effort strokes; 2 g instrument commit you a position and 3 g a one-half. It likewise reduces the chances of asthma and lowers homocysteine levels generic 5 gm bactroban with mastercard acne guide. Thither are numerous naturopathically disciplined physicians that container make vitamin programs suitable for separate necessarily. From programs promoting start roping to record kids from otherwise wheezing activities, to union alter roping events prefab actuation Rohypnol chronicle acquire into a startle catch hysteria. Antipyretic: 10'15 mg/kg/dose PO or PR q4h capable 80 mg/kg/24 h purchase eurax 20gm with visa acne neonatorum.
Вернуться в «Новости Рязани на www.rzn.info/news»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 2 гостя