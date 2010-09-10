Что можно продавать через интернет
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
Alibaba(Китай) занял эту нишу в России. Уже есть фирмы-посредники. Заказ исполняется за 10 дней.
http://tovar.me/content/kitayskaya-torg ... ka-alibaba
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
На сайте http://город-россии.рф/rating представлено 83 населенных пункта, проголосовать за понравившийся может каждый – регистрироваться для этого не нужно.
Рязань голосует?
http://город-россии.рф/ryazan
Рязань голосует?
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
ivanes писал(а):На сайте http://город-россии.рф/rating представлено 83 населенных пункта
Их уже можно продавать через Интернет???
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
Шварц писал(а):ivanes писал(а):На сайте http://город-россии.рф/rating представлено 83 населенных пункта
Их уже можно продавать через Интернет???
таки желаете прикупить?
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
ФрекенСнорк писал(а):Шварц писал(а):ivanes писал(а):На сайте http://город-россии.рф/rating представлено 83 населенных пункта
Их уже можно продавать через Интернет???
таки желаете прикупить?
Таки, Froken, года три тому назад на eBay'е Родину на продажу выставили. За совсем недорого — на полста третьем bid'е цена была всего 100.000 USD: по цене «однушки» в Первопрестольной.
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
остаётся вспомнить про записочку, шо Абрамович оставил у Стены Плача.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
ФрекенСнорк писал(а):Шварц писал(а):ivanes писал(а):На сайте http://город-россии.рф/rating представлено 83 населенных пункта
Их уже можно продавать через Интернет???
таки желаете прикупить?
Уточнил просто... дедушка Nikols ситуёвину мониторит, может, пропустил чего...
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
Где голоса рязанские? Пацан. Слабо отдать голос Рязани. Болтовня лучше через rzn.info.
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
ivanes писал(а):Где голоса рязанские?
А они уже продаются через Интернет?..
Re: Что можно продавать через интернет
Шварц писал(а):
Уточнил просто... дедушка Nikols ситуёвину мониторит, может, пропустил чего...
ну не скромничайте. не скромничайте...
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
