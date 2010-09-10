Котеджный поселок Дубровка
Обсуждение коттеджного строительства в Рязанской области.
Re: Котеджный поселок Дубровка
скоро все застроят, года 3 назад и дубровка была чистым полем где трава росла по пояс.
800м от шума приличное расстояние...
800м от шума приличное расстояние...
Re: Котеджный поселок Дубровка
В поселке по столбам электросети протянули провода, очень похожи на Интернет. Если да, то что известно по условиям подключения, какой провайдер и прочее... Кто-нибудь в курсе? узнать может быть можете?
Re: Котеджный поселок Дубровка
Avenger, истину говорите, 3 года назад там чистое поле было, у меня есть фотки даже, я как раз землю купил рядом с будущим(как оказалось) к/п....а сейчас там дома как грибы растут....мне с балкона хорошо видно).
По поводу Интернета думаю Вы правы, на повороте около славянского рынка появился плакат о наличии услуг ТВ, интернета и телефона.
По поводу Интернета думаю Вы правы, на повороте около славянского рынка появился плакат о наличии услуг ТВ, интернета и телефона.
