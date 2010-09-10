Выборы 2015
Политическая ситуации в городе. Последние новости, общественное мнение, по происходящему в Рязани. Обсуждение экономической обстановки. Социо-коммунальная сфера: дороги, отопление и т.д.
Re: Выборы 2015
Что в Рязани и области альтернативы уже нет? Или будет тогда закрыт доступ к федеральных дотациям?
Обнищала земля рязанская!
Re: Выборы 2015
ivanes писал(а):Что в Рязани и области альтернативы уже нет? Или будет тогда закрыт доступ к федеральных дотациям?
Обнищала земля рязанская!
А где-то есть альтернатива? Где-то появились сильные независимые кандидаты?
Только живи, и до всего доживешь
Re: Выборы 2017
Дед Анатольич писал(а):ivanes писал(а):Пришла пора обсуждать выборы губернатора Рязанской области в 2017г
А чего обсуждать? ЦК КПСС, тьфу, пардон, ЕР прислала Любимова, его рязанцы и будут выбирать. Мужчина, в целом, положительный, в громких скандалах замечен не был (кажется). Процентов на 60-70 рассчитывать может
Там ещё один наш, местный просится - на два года старше меня Что если за него проголосовать. Впрочем, он тоже из ЕдРа - иначе как-бы он мог стать заместителем губернатора Бурятии
Re: Выборы 2017
АЛСНщик писал(а):Дед Анатольич писал(а):ivanes писал(а):Пришла пора обсуждать выборы губернатора Рязанской области в 2017г
А чего обсуждать? ЦК КПСС, тьфу, пардон, ЕР прислала Любимова, его рязанцы и будут выбирать. Мужчина, в целом, положительный, в громких скандалах замечен не был (кажется). Процентов на 60-70 рассчитывать может
Там ещё один наш, местный просится - на два года старше меня Что если за него проголосовать. Впрочем, он тоже из ЕдРа - иначе как-бы он мог стать заместителем губернатора Бурятии
Возможно, Любимова подкинули на пробу - вдруг чего путное до сентября получится. Не получится - оперативно заменят на Чепика. Вдвоем они вряд ли пойдут. В любом случае - как ЦК решит, так и будет
Только живи, и до всего доживешь
Re: Выборы 2015
А что?! Вон Док продвигает Худякова. Какое дело хорошее сделал-стройку запретил.
Re: Выборы 2015
Что своих политиков не воспитала земля Рязанская? Или одного Любимова мало?
Как только продвинут того,кто стройку запретил,сразу отменят запрет и стройку продолжат. Такое было и не раз.
Как только продвинут того,кто стройку запретил,сразу отменят запрет и стройку продолжат. Такое было и не раз.
