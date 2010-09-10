Взрыв в 11.36.
Взрыв в 11.36.
Говорят, взорвали Ашан
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Думаю, врут. Автомобили по Московскому шоссе ездят (посмотрел камеру).
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Теперь то ясно, что никаких видимых последствий ужасного бабаха нет. А сразу я очень задергался. Внучка на московском в д/с...Посмотрел новости Рязани вконтактике. а там чё только не писали. И главное, звук слышали от Недостоева чуть ли не до Старожилова.

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Моя знакомая утверждала, что её машину в районе 5-ой базы даже подбросило (как ей показалось).
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
И ведь никто из офицлиц ни полслова не вякнул! Рад буду, если мне укажут на ошибку.

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Ну почему же??UNCLE1911 писал(а):И ведь никто из офицлиц ни полслова не вякнул!
Очень настойчиво внедряется версия о преодолении звукового барьера неизвестным самолетиком...
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
На какую ошибку? В районе Песочни было ощущение взрыва в соседнем дворе. Слухи поползли мгновенно. Сначала Нефтезавод, потом район Кожвена, потом Ашан и прочее. Я сразу же перезвонила мужу, он недалеко от Кожвена работает. Говорили, что в Кожвене посыпались стекла. Он удивленно ответил, что ничего страшного, самолет пролетел, после хлопка был еле слышен двойной гул.

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Никакого криминала.
Помещение не проветривали, вот сегодня и загорелось.
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Да, я с вашими доводами полностью согласен.( Правда в Полянах стекла дребезжали, а в Аграпустыни человек прднялся на второй этаж, думая, что там упал шкаф.)
Почему бы официальным лицам в такое напряженное время не объяснить обывателям за каким кером, "непонятно кто" переходил звуковой барьер на такой низкой высоте, что а цирке обосрался слон?
Почему бы официальным лицам в такое напряженное время не объяснить обывателям за каким кером, "непонятно кто" переходил звуковой барьер на такой низкой высоте, что а цирке обосрался слон?

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Да вы что??? Народ же начнет скупать все подрят, и в сумашедших количествах потому, как все понимают, что если наше правительство говорит «все в порядке, все под контролем, все для народа» -то сливайте воду и тушите свет…UNCLE1911 писал(а):Почему бы официальным лицам в такое напряженное время не объяснить обывателям за каким кером, "непонятно кто" переходил звуковой барьер на такой низкой высоте, что а цирке обосрался слон?
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Raider писал(а):-то сливайте воду
что крайне актуально в свете грядущей концессии Водоканала.

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Что вообще за хлопок был? Шел по территории миниюбочного завода, настроил миниАТС у "планктона"... Прихожу, а все взволнованы: та-а-аааак рвануло! Особенно те, что в момент хлопка в "сигарном клубе" (курилке в беседке на территории) заседали. Я лично вообще никакого взрыва не слышал.
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
По сведениям из миниюбочного. Ощущения были (корпус на Семинарской), что что-то громоздкое выбросили из окна. Но сейчас везде рулит интернет, вот и обсуждают.

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Ну, если ППП чиркнул спичкой необдуманно, вполне возможно.

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Сидел на Касимовском, чинил комп, никого не трогал, бабахнуло.

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Что же так бабахнуло в итоге...
Может у кого есть информация ?
Может у кого есть информация ?

Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Холопам знать незачем. Поэтому господа не сочли нужным нас информировать.
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
Видимо не хотят панику среди людей сеять. Но бах был конкретный.
Re: Взрыв в 11.36.
-Товарищ Прапорщик, а может БАХНЕМ?
-Обязательно БАХНЕМ, весь мир в труху. Но потом.
-Обязательно БАХНЕМ, весь мир в труху. Но потом.
