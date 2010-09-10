банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
Вятич крякнул.
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
контакт писал(а):Вятич крякнул.
Наброс?
Работают, благоустраивают территорию около домов №44-46 на Кальной. В последнее время, можно сказать, даже активизировались.
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
хз.я там работал в прошлом году.ребята говорят зарплату конкретно задерживают.нового строительства не начинают.директор сосредоточил все средства на строительстве личного проекта рыбного завода в области.
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
вятич полюбому крякнет , или переименуется с кидаловом всех страдающих , до вятича что было? сантехпрофиль ? или точно не помню как называлось ? долгов наделали и переименовались в вятич, на затинке -есенина домик слепили на болоте вмето 5 этажей -9 или 10 этажей , как были ж.ликами так и останутся , пока не посадят
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
активизировались песок и благоустройство делать зимой , о да это активизация , когда обьявят что здали домик на затинке? и какой ценой? и как это возможно? строили 5 этажку , а построили на неск этажей больше? и как смогли сдать?
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
Вы че-то возбудились. Успокойтесь.
И ещё. Не надо множить сообщения с интервалом в 3 минуты. Захотели дополнить себя - пользуйтесь функцией правки.
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
а че там в Варских затеяли? целый микрорайон продать хотят? на болоте? хоть написали бы очистные они сами построют или в существующие врежутся? а то веть продадут неск домиков , а подключат воду и канализацию только после продажи всего микрорайона , соответственно вселится первые жильцы смогут только после стройки последних, через много лет..., наверное новую пирамиду строят
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
там уже сдали все...вы только проснулись....витек писал(а):а че там в Варских затеяли?
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
http://www.welhome.ru/zagorodnaya-nedvi ... e-shosse-1
Застой продаж домов на Рублевке,цены снижаются почти на половину. Рублевка стала не в моде.
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
Езжай в Константиново-Кузьминское-Аксёново
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
ttp://svoyakolokolnya.ru/page/u-severn ... li-scheta/
Re: банкротства застройщиков начинаются?
СУ-155 банкрот. Недостроено в 6 регионах 155 зданий,из них 147 жилых домов. Обмануто 30 тыс дольщиков и покупателей. Т.е без жилья пока осталось более 100 тыс жителей.
