Связали и взорвали кота!
Связали и взорвали кота!
Несколько часов назад в сети появилось видео как группа лиц связала кота, далее к животному скотчем примотали самодельную взрывчатку.
Из описания на Youtube:
Друзья! Прошу максимальный репост! Помогите найти выблядков с этого видео. Не уверен, но вроде это из Рязани, так что особое внимание прошу жителей тех мест. Давайте все вместе найдем этих выродков!
ССЫЛКА на видео. С Youtube уже удалили http://www.yapfiles.ru/show/1398168/505 ... 6.mp4.html
Действующие "ЛИЦА"
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
еще фото
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Это точно Рязань?
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Первоисточник указал, что видео с компьютера, который нашли в Рязани
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Идиоты,статью на ровном месте подняли.
Хотя лучше на кол таких задротов,один затравленный взгляд собаки чего стоит.
Хотя лучше на кол таких задротов,один затравленный взгляд собаки чего стоит.
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
А в чем вообще проблема? Чуваки явно и целенаправленно "к успеху идут". В "силовых структурах" "современной России" такие персонажи должны пользоваться спросом. Особенно во ФСИН такие "кадры" востребованы, судя по последним новостям.
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Похоже, эти люди приговорены обществом к уничтожению. Дело только за временем...
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
ENGI писал(а):А в чем вообще проблема? Чуваки явно и целенаправленно "к успеху идут". В "силовых структурах" "современной России" такие персонажи должны пользоваться спросом. Особенно во ФСИН такие "кадры" востребованы, судя по последним новостям.
Уже "пришли к успеху", как выяснилось. Тоже на таксистов нападали. Довольно распространённый вид отхожего промысла в русских селениях:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YUNQoPrJGk
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Главное, уже есть фамилии и адреса. А в связи с тем. что уже нарушали - на мой личный взгляд люди не слишком будут переживать от их неожиданного исчезновения.
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
К расправе причастны трое приятелей, жителей села Вышгород Рязанской области. Ими оказались Петрухин А., Коплов М., Комаров В. и Смирнов Е.
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Мистер Шаман спрашивал про быдломассу. Это вот ее нижний слой, не перемешанный пока бетономешалкой дикого протеста, как на Украине.
Но расеянский бунт хужей, емельки и стеньки суровей запорожцев.
Но расеянский бунт хужей, емельки и стеньки суровей запорожцев.
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Судя по фото, дело было еще летом. Но это проблема Ютуба - сейчас модно всякие выпендрежи делать, а потом в интернет выкладывать
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Дело было в 2005 году. С тех пор "нормальные пацаны" уже успели человека убить, пограбить и сроки за это отмотать. А сейчас, видимо, ходят по Рязани и не парятся.
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/2/21/vzor ... chnik.html
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/2/21/poli ... udimy.html
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/2/21/vzor ... chnik.html
http://www.rzn.info/news/2016/2/21/poli ... udimy.html
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Итак, подведу краткие итоги:
- основная улика - видеозапись с жёсткого диска компьютера, выброшенного на помойку - оригинальненько )))
- время преступления - 10 лет назад - установлено со слов подозреваемых - а как проверить-то ? любые неразрешённости будут истолкованы судом в пользу обвиняемых
- если действительно прошло столько времени, то при обследовании места преступления, скорее всего, уже и не найдут никаких ВЕЩЕСТВЕННЫХ улик. Кроме вышеупомянутой записи.
В общем, собранная доказательная база против подозреваемых (по крайней мере пока) очень слаба..
К тому же, давность лет..
В общем, стоит ли нашим стражам закона вообще заниматься этим делом?.. Может, стоило бы заняться-таки РЕАЛЬНЫМИ делами?
P.S. Искренне сочувствую потерпевшим. Я не садист и кота мне жаль. В отличие от тварей, убивших его. Мой пост был просто, на тему перспективы этого дела. Вероятность, что подонков привлекут к ответственности, мала, хотя чисто по совести, нужно бы..
- основная улика - видеозапись с жёсткого диска компьютера, выброшенного на помойку - оригинальненько )))
- время преступления - 10 лет назад - установлено со слов подозреваемых - а как проверить-то ? любые неразрешённости будут истолкованы судом в пользу обвиняемых
- если действительно прошло столько времени, то при обследовании места преступления, скорее всего, уже и не найдут никаких ВЕЩЕСТВЕННЫХ улик. Кроме вышеупомянутой записи.
В общем, собранная доказательная база против подозреваемых (по крайней мере пока) очень слаба..
К тому же, давность лет..
В общем, стоит ли нашим стражам закона вообще заниматься этим делом?.. Может, стоило бы заняться-таки РЕАЛЬНЫМИ делами?
P.S. Искренне сочувствую потерпевшим. Я не садист и кота мне жаль. В отличие от тварей, убивших его. Мой пост был просто, на тему перспективы этого дела. Вероятность, что подонков привлекут к ответственности, мала, хотя чисто по совести, нужно бы..
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
strider писал(а): Вероятность, что подонков привлекут к ответственности, мала, хотя чисто по совести, нужно бы..
Да в курсе все насчет привлечения. Тут вместо привлечения просто будет бытовой травматизм типа "шел-споткнулся-упал-очнулся-гипс". Или ЧМТ...
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Да уж, есть и такие люди!
Re: Связали и взорвали кота!
Вот еще кадры, любопытно, что ссылку прислали знакомые совсем из другого города
http://newdaynews.ru/society/560338.html
http://newdaynews.ru/society/560338.html
