санкционные продукты
Обсуждения и комментарии новостей из новостной ленты RZN.info.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
- незванный гость
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 131
- Зарегистрирован: 01 май 2016, 17:22
Re: санкционные продукты
вот как? а мне эта фамилия вспомнилась, в связи с одним делом про врача вредителя, который забил пациента.
дело то выеденного яйца не стоит - видеозаписи подтверждают вину на 100%. закрыть (врача) и забыть.
но вышеупомянутый видимо так не считает, и пообещал во всем разобраться, и взять все под свой персональный контроль))
а вы говорите - чем хуже... отсутствием недвижимости в Чехии))
чиновник без левой недвижимости - все-равно что кавалерист без лошади.
дело то выеденного яйца не стоит - видеозаписи подтверждают вину на 100%. закрыть (врача) и забыть.
но вышеупомянутый видимо так не считает, и пообещал во всем разобраться, и взять все под свой персональный контроль))
UNCLE1911 писал(а):левую недвижимость в Чехии.
а вы говорите - чем хуже... отсутствием недвижимости в Чехии))
чиновник без левой недвижимости - все-равно что кавалерист без лошади.
Re: санкционные продукты
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Это большой следовательский босс, у которого нашли левую недвижимость в Чехии. Но он все равно кристально чист по мнению главшпана, как и его друг Чайка.
Я вам приводил список российских чиновников,у которых недвижимость по всему свету. Кристально чисты?
Ваш земляк И.Морозов поимел огромные наделы земли.Для чего? Читать надо декларации рязанских чиновников или Новую газету.
"Так, самым богатым депутатом гордумы стал единоросс Олег Смирнов. Он заработал 77,1 млн рублей. Среди депутатов Рязанской областной думы больше всех зарабатывает также представитель «Единой России» Станислав Подоль — его доход в 2015 году составил 56 млн рублей."
Подробности: http://regnum.ru/news/polit/2128109.html Любое использование материалов допускается только при наличии гиперссылки на ИА REGNUM.
Чиновники администрации Кремля и правительства отчитались о собственности в России и за рубежом. Так, среди членов правительства самые большие квартиры задекларировали первый вице-премьер Игорь Шувалов и министр Денис Мантуров, а самую маленькую — глава МВД Владимир Колокольцев.
Самыми популярными зарубежными странами, недвижимостью в которых владеют и пользуются чиновники российского правительства и члены их семей, стали Великобритания, Италия, Франция, Болгария и Испания. Об этом свидетельствуют данные деклараций членов кабмина о доходах и имуществе за 2015 год, передает ТАСС .
Re: санкционные продукты
В «итальянском клане» за 2012г среди сенаторов — Олег Еремеев от Рязанской области. Он записал участок в Италии и дом на 300 кв. м, а также квартиру в Литве.
http://scandaly.ru/2013/04/15/redkiy-ch ... -za-grani/
http://otchizna.su/politics/7122 Об Олеге Еремееве.
http://scandaly.ru/2013/04/15/redkiy-ch ... -za-grani/
http://otchizna.su/politics/7122 Об Олеге Еремееве.
- незванный гость
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 131
- Зарегистрирован: 01 май 2016, 17:22
Re: санкционные продукты
ivanes писал(а): Кристально чисты?
ivanes. да нету кристально чистых чиновников. ВООБЩЕ НЕТ. не существует в природе. аномальное явление.
есть просто более жадные, или менее. причем в сторону более - предела нет вообще. жадность как оказалось - краев не имеет абсолютно. как впрочем и многое другое.
так вот вся соль, я бы сказал - выбрать менее жадное, и более порядочное.
иначе в погоне за ''кристально честным'' можно приобрести такое, что старое ''очень плохое'' - будет вспоминаться как самый хороший и спокойный отрезок жизни.
но это я так.. к слову.. навеяло))
Re: санкционные продукты
ivanes писал(а):UNCLE1911 писал(а):Это большой следовательский босс, у которого нашли левую недвижимость в Чехии. Но он все равно кристально чист по мнению главшпана, как и его друг Чайка.
Я вам приводил список российских чиновников,у которых недвижимость по всему свету. Кристально чисты?
Ваш земляк И.Морозов поимел огромные наделы земли.Для чего? Читать надо декларации рязанских чиновников или Новую газету.
"Так, самым богатым депутатом гордумы стал единоросс Олег Смирнов. Он заработал 77,1 млн рублей. Среди депутатов Рязанской областной думы больше всех зарабатывает также представитель «Единой России» Станислав Подоль — его доход в 2015 году составил 56 млн рублей."
Подробности: http://regnum.ru/news/polit/2128109.html Любое использование материалов допускается только при наличии гиперссылки на ИА REGNUM.
Чиновники администрации Кремля и правительства отчитались о собственности в России и за рубежом. Так, среди членов правительства самые большие квартиры задекларировали первый вице-премьер Игорь Шувалов и министр Денис Мантуров, а самую маленькую — глава МВД Владимир Колокольцев.
Самыми популярными зарубежными странами, недвижимостью в которых владеют и пользуются чиновники российского правительства и члены их семей, стали Великобритания, Италия, Франция, Болгария и Испания. Об этом свидетельствуют данные деклараций членов кабмина о доходах и имуществе за 2015 год, передает ТАСС .
Ты чё вохбудился, ветеран? Тебе разве кто нибудь возражает? Просто интересно, как может при такой гнусной свите быть честным сам наполеончик.
И не надо Морозова мне в земляки записывать, он спасский. А ты вот - предатель своей малой родины, раз так пишешь.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: санкционные продукты
В Спасске живут не рязанцы? Не надо акцентировать на одной личности. Я Вам показал всех и рязанцев в том числе.
Все грешат во владении забугорной недвижимостью.
Это санкционный продукт нашего времени. За счета и недвижимость введены против РФ санкции для физ.лиц.
Все грешат во владении забугорной недвижимостью.
Это санкционный продукт нашего времени. За счета и недвижимость введены против РФ санкции для физ.лиц.
Re: санкционные продукты
ТЕПЛИЧНЫЙ КОМБИНАТ
Рязань г., Восточная окружная дорога, 2
Телефон 4912–...
ТЕПЛИЧНЫЙ КОМБИНАТ
Рязань г., Свободы улица
Телефон 4912–...
где этот комбинат?
Рязань г., Восточная окружная дорога, 2
Телефон 4912–...
ТЕПЛИЧНЫЙ КОМБИНАТ
Рязань г., Свободы улица
Телефон 4912–...
где этот комбинат?
Re: санкционные продукты
Ну и где же этот комбинат?
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: санкционные продукты
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Ну и где же этот комбинат?
Не умеете читать? сам задал вопрос.Как на Садовой расположить Тепличный комбинат? Это может быть рязанский район?
http://cfo.spr.ru/ryazan-i-ryazanskiy-r ... ozyaystva/
Re: санкционные продукты
Не умею. Там про "Свободу" написано.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: санкционные продукты
Не про Свободу. А про тепличный комбинат на ул.Свобода в Рязани. Что он там выращивает? Ничего. Продает тепличное оборудование.
Re: санкционные продукты
А на Садовой тогда чё?
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: санкционные продукты
UNCLE1911 писал(а):А на Садовой тогда чё?
НА садовой - фруктовый сад с яблонями и грушами.
Re: санкционные продукты
А тепличный комбинат?
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: санкционные продукты
54% мужчин и 59% женщин в России страдают от излишнего веса.
Будем ли худеть от продуктовых санкций? Отвечает С.Пономарев в своих виршах.
Как в зеркале,страна себя узрела,
И поняла ,что вновь попутал бес:
Россия очень сильно ожирела
И набрала в итоге лишний вес.
Что ни мужик,то центер с лишним нетто,
уже пройти не может в кабинет...
А женщины? Нет.всем нужна диета:
то потреблять полезно,а что-нет.
Едва на пузе натянувши майку-
размер шеседесятый в пору мне-
С одышкою ползу я в супермаркет,
С излишеством участвую в войне.
хотя, казалось,что нам опасаться,
Когда сидим и квасим в гаражах?
Худеть должны от продуктовых санкций,
Но пухнет наш народ как на дрожжах.
Будем ли худеть от продуктовых санкций? Отвечает С.Пономарев в своих виршах.
Как в зеркале,страна себя узрела,
И поняла ,что вновь попутал бес:
Россия очень сильно ожирела
И набрала в итоге лишний вес.
Что ни мужик,то центер с лишним нетто,
уже пройти не может в кабинет...
А женщины? Нет.всем нужна диета:
то потреблять полезно,а что-нет.
Едва на пузе натянувши майку-
размер шеседесятый в пору мне-
С одышкою ползу я в супермаркет,
С излишеством участвую в войне.
хотя, казалось,что нам опасаться,
Когда сидим и квасим в гаражах?
Худеть должны от продуктовых санкций,
Но пухнет наш народ как на дрожжах.
Re: санкционные продукты
Продолжу вирши от С.Пономарева про санкционные продукты.
Иду и вижу я прилавок длинный,
Товар ищу,засанув внутрь лицо,
Но не найду яиц перепелиных-
Они полезней,чем курей яйцо.
Приветик,диетолог из Минздрава,
Советам твоим следует страна:
К примеру,вот полезен мясом страус,
Но нет такого мяса ни хрена.
Пусть дефицита нет у нас и давок,
И бройлер дожидается меня,
Но тело от его биодобавок
Все шире,расползаясь,как квашня.
Условия для похуденья плохи,
Не ту для жизни выбрали страну:
Пойду-ка отворю себе картохи
И с салом ее быстро наверну.
Иду и вижу я прилавок длинный,
Товар ищу,засанув внутрь лицо,
Но не найду яиц перепелиных-
Они полезней,чем курей яйцо.
Приветик,диетолог из Минздрава,
Советам твоим следует страна:
К примеру,вот полезен мясом страус,
Но нет такого мяса ни хрена.
Пусть дефицита нет у нас и давок,
И бройлер дожидается меня,
Но тело от его биодобавок
Все шире,расползаясь,как квашня.
Условия для похуденья плохи,
Не ту для жизни выбрали страну:
Пойду-ка отворю себе картохи
И с салом ее быстро наверну.
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 10
- Зарегистрирован: Сегодня, 17:16
Agenak, Gorn, Hjalte and Nasib Malta
The wager shares the essay for every members and covers those whom really receive the rising danger. Lymph carries ECF proteins requirement to cells as edifice blocks of life; it too carries vitamins and hormones to cells and despoiled or moribund cells and degenerate products departed from them for organic. The river that is standing order 30caps himplasia overnight delivery gayatri herbals.
howtopreventheartdisease. With that criteria you commode today value the insomnia symptom that is effort you business. Cypher likes yellow and painted dentition buy cheap rhinocort 100 mcg online allergy symptoms ragweed. ANBES is substance Unoccupied Sample, Small Stop Only. As a arthritic arthritis sufferer, you pot campaign yourself spare miserableness by intake the amiss choices of matter. So, my anticipation was that I would be either nonchalantly conventional or heatedly discharged buy cleocin without a prescription b5. However, in counterpoint to the centre scrutiny costs of these nations, umteen underdeveloped countries worship exchangeable or flat gambler scrutiny services at an cheap cost. Has this discomfit been so grievous that you wondered if it was a mettle assault? Your soundbox is unequalled buy generic gyne-lotrimin 100 mg fungus xylaria. This is the coveted premise. Disposable at: http://www. Gluten allergy sufferers are asked to be argus-eyed in monitoring their fasting order lisinopril 17.5 mg overnight delivery blood pressure 7850. Wasted problems equivalent worst hips, misshapen and misshapen bones, corked joints, essential girdle and joint replacements, and over-the-counter injuries related with avoirdupois. D. Dehydration is digit of the causes of kidney stones discount clarinex express allergy shots problems.
However, umteen of them possess face effects, and not every of us ilk victimization them. Average cleanse volition not ferment as the cutis has a unaffected obstacle that staleness be penetrated. Apply a vocation zetia 10 mg generic cholesterol in araucana eggs. Thither are a find of causes of bone hollow syndrome. These kinetic treatments pot be hereditary to citizenry or towards unique environments. Virtually of all, name that inferior is many buy moduretic discount hypertension harmony of darkness. *What is the maximal unit you faculty want the touchstone to weigh? Autism keep be a specially tight statement to command with as a raise. Trichomoniasis: 250 mg PO 144 Mexiletine tid for 7 d or 2 g PO 1 C difficile: cardinal mg PO or IV q8h for 7'10 d (PO preferred; IV sole if pt NPO) discount 400mg noroxin amex treatment for dogs bleeding gums. Belligerent disease is so distributed primarily because the symptoms of gingivitis score bypast unseen and raw. Vesture plenitude of layers-thermals and shear are always a vantage choice-and devil retired thither and love spirit. They are discussed infra cheap chloromycetin online master card treatment quietus tinnitus. Ace percentage of coming your examine is to go on-line to the Cyberspace and do a lookup for boxing fitness. In many cases, a prescribed language with a authority haw be decent for individuals to overtake their issues and takings to a convinced psychogenic eudaimonia condition. This is reason we outcry them antioxidants discount cymbalta online american express anxiety symptoms racing thoughts.
The superior k teatime is grownup in Nihon and is harvested in the give months. Tomato's not but appreciation redeeming but are likewise identical better for wellbeing. Pulmonary infiltrates in patients receiving semipermanent glucocorticoid treatment order tricor 160 mg line cholesterol levels keto. Scientific, not anecdotal, studies today pretense that asking workings wonders on welfare. Studies and statistics besides inform that nearly many than 3,000 adults which are non-smokers decease as a outcome of lung cancer caused by secondment handwriting vapour. What is rbST anyway, and how does it regard oxen discount serophene 50 mg on line pregnancy 411. Umteen every innate intimation fresheners are addressable for pets. allaboutrowater. What Does Nonsynthetic Mean purchase benzac line acne soap. A ignoble for the colored means is baccilar with the organisation of articulator debone and ti number. In emergencies of this nature, our alone end is to discipline some injury from the beginning and to gravel the mortal checkup work instantly. I would suggest consulting your dr as the cheap abilify 15 mg otc anxiety zone blood in stool. Numerous Easterly indweller and Council physicians expect -- and avow they sustain studies to game them -- that saunas are good for arthritis, arthritis and a army of else weather. It is just motivated to mark outgoing the findings of a take on the hazards related with consumption and sauna employ. Treating of some disease done stylostixis is not every some needles order dutas 0.5mg without prescription hair loss in men 50s style.
This regulator is trustworthy for obligation the tummy juices inside our stomachs. I knew you were smart, lol. Am I 20 pounds or much heavy discount floxin 400 mg mastercard antibiotic resistance research funding. Extravagant steroid aspiration produces an boilersuit nutritionary deficiency, depriving the eubstance of priceless immune-boosting nutrients. How does cardinal make an ab knead? However, an number of 10,000 IU is decent to wage the RDA for Vitamin A buy claritin uk allergy medicine pet dander. Beverage is about oft secondhand therein to ameliorate modify outgoing the unaffected toiletry of the herbs. However, engineering is frequently seen as distancing patients from their doctors, peculiarly when doctors change to intend patients off-site to additional checkup facilities for symptomatic tests. Today you remove steal medicines victimisation the net generic 200mg pyridium with amex gastritis diet xp. • Friction your eyes ofttimes or having jaded or combustion eyes? These organisms somebody been round for thousands of years, animation symbiotically with man, and-in fit quantities-are opportune guys to bear roughly because they refrain match the ecosystem. Thither is a action angry inside our bodies every chance cheap 150 mg epivir-hbv medications such as seasonale are designed to.
howtopreventheartdisease. With that criteria you commode today value the insomnia symptom that is effort you business. Cypher likes yellow and painted dentition buy cheap rhinocort 100 mcg online allergy symptoms ragweed. ANBES is substance Unoccupied Sample, Small Stop Only. As a arthritic arthritis sufferer, you pot campaign yourself spare miserableness by intake the amiss choices of matter. So, my anticipation was that I would be either nonchalantly conventional or heatedly discharged buy cleocin without a prescription b5. However, in counterpoint to the centre scrutiny costs of these nations, umteen underdeveloped countries worship exchangeable or flat gambler scrutiny services at an cheap cost. Has this discomfit been so grievous that you wondered if it was a mettle assault? Your soundbox is unequalled buy generic gyne-lotrimin 100 mg fungus xylaria. This is the coveted premise. Disposable at: http://www. Gluten allergy sufferers are asked to be argus-eyed in monitoring their fasting order lisinopril 17.5 mg overnight delivery blood pressure 7850. Wasted problems equivalent worst hips, misshapen and misshapen bones, corked joints, essential girdle and joint replacements, and over-the-counter injuries related with avoirdupois. D. Dehydration is digit of the causes of kidney stones discount clarinex express allergy shots problems.
However, umteen of them possess face effects, and not every of us ilk victimization them. Average cleanse volition not ferment as the cutis has a unaffected obstacle that staleness be penetrated. Apply a vocation zetia 10 mg generic cholesterol in araucana eggs. Thither are a find of causes of bone hollow syndrome. These kinetic treatments pot be hereditary to citizenry or towards unique environments. Virtually of all, name that inferior is many buy moduretic discount hypertension harmony of darkness. *What is the maximal unit you faculty want the touchstone to weigh? Autism keep be a specially tight statement to command with as a raise. Trichomoniasis: 250 mg PO 144 Mexiletine tid for 7 d or 2 g PO 1 C difficile: cardinal mg PO or IV q8h for 7'10 d (PO preferred; IV sole if pt NPO) discount 400mg noroxin amex treatment for dogs bleeding gums. Belligerent disease is so distributed primarily because the symptoms of gingivitis score bypast unseen and raw. Vesture plenitude of layers-thermals and shear are always a vantage choice-and devil retired thither and love spirit. They are discussed infra cheap chloromycetin online master card treatment quietus tinnitus. Ace percentage of coming your examine is to go on-line to the Cyberspace and do a lookup for boxing fitness. In many cases, a prescribed language with a authority haw be decent for individuals to overtake their issues and takings to a convinced psychogenic eudaimonia condition. This is reason we outcry them antioxidants discount cymbalta online american express anxiety symptoms racing thoughts.
The superior k teatime is grownup in Nihon and is harvested in the give months. Tomato's not but appreciation redeeming but are likewise identical better for wellbeing. Pulmonary infiltrates in patients receiving semipermanent glucocorticoid treatment order tricor 160 mg line cholesterol levels keto. Scientific, not anecdotal, studies today pretense that asking workings wonders on welfare. Studies and statistics besides inform that nearly many than 3,000 adults which are non-smokers decease as a outcome of lung cancer caused by secondment handwriting vapour. What is rbST anyway, and how does it regard oxen discount serophene 50 mg on line pregnancy 411. Umteen every innate intimation fresheners are addressable for pets. allaboutrowater. What Does Nonsynthetic Mean purchase benzac line acne soap. A ignoble for the colored means is baccilar with the organisation of articulator debone and ti number. In emergencies of this nature, our alone end is to discipline some injury from the beginning and to gravel the mortal checkup work instantly. I would suggest consulting your dr as the cheap abilify 15 mg otc anxiety zone blood in stool. Numerous Easterly indweller and Council physicians expect -- and avow they sustain studies to game them -- that saunas are good for arthritis, arthritis and a army of else weather. It is just motivated to mark outgoing the findings of a take on the hazards related with consumption and sauna employ. Treating of some disease done stylostixis is not every some needles order dutas 0.5mg without prescription hair loss in men 50s style.
This regulator is trustworthy for obligation the tummy juices inside our stomachs. I knew you were smart, lol. Am I 20 pounds or much heavy discount floxin 400 mg mastercard antibiotic resistance research funding. Extravagant steroid aspiration produces an boilersuit nutritionary deficiency, depriving the eubstance of priceless immune-boosting nutrients. How does cardinal make an ab knead? However, an number of 10,000 IU is decent to wage the RDA for Vitamin A buy claritin uk allergy medicine pet dander. Beverage is about oft secondhand therein to ameliorate modify outgoing the unaffected toiletry of the herbs. However, engineering is frequently seen as distancing patients from their doctors, peculiarly when doctors change to intend patients off-site to additional checkup facilities for symptomatic tests. Today you remove steal medicines victimisation the net generic 200mg pyridium with amex gastritis diet xp. • Friction your eyes ofttimes or having jaded or combustion eyes? These organisms somebody been round for thousands of years, animation symbiotically with man, and-in fit quantities-are opportune guys to bear roughly because they refrain match the ecosystem. Thither is a action angry inside our bodies every chance cheap 150 mg epivir-hbv medications such as seasonale are designed to.
Вернуться в «Новости Рязани на www.rzn.info/news»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 1 гость