Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Обсуждения, рекомендации и нарекания по медицинским учреждениям города.
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Я воспользовалась недавно, это очень просто и удобно, главное его скачать и разобраться что к чему. Скидку дают, это огромный бонус, к тому что и так цены у них приятные. Также нравится, что не надо ничего распечатывать, все оформил и с экрана телефона информацию нужную считали и все, красота
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Сейчас даже подружку уговорила в Хеликс ходить, ей там пока все нравится))) А то у нее от посещений жк во время первой беременности не оч впечатления
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Ложкина, скидка у них постоянная, не только через приложение. Просто с приложения удобно где-то в дороге быстренько записаться, и направлялку не печатать)
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Приложение это всегда хорошо, мне так больше нравится, чем на сайте через телефон зависать. В Хеликс в основном так и записываюсь
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Я когда беременная ходила у себ в консультации все сдавала без проблем в гос. учреждении )))
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
жена тоже считаю это правильным
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Почитав тему понимаю, что все равно женщины разделяются на два лагеря: те кто сдают в ЖК и те, кто ищет другие способы сдачи анализов-частные клиники, сервисы, типа лабфою https://lab4u.ru . Я отнесу себя ко второй категории, потому что государственные клиники точно не для меня.
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
А что вы имеете против государственных учреждений? Там же бесплатно, по-моему - это главное!
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Не скажите! Комфорт и безопасность должна быть на первом месте.
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
По мне, так за бесплатно можно и без комфорта сдать анализы.
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Это если времени валом. У меня его нет, катастрофа просто. И болеть некогда)
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Первый мой поход в ЖК был на первом триместре. Нужно было сдать кровь. После того, как лаборант достала использованный шприц...меня, как ладаном оттуда отвадило. Если бы я не начала предъявлять ей претензии, и она не взяла новый шприц, один бог знает, чем меня могли "наградить".. Поэтому я под пушечным выстрелом туда больше ни ногой.
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
некоторые анализы принимают и в ЖК по месту жительства. Сестра сдает в ЖК по ул. Стройкова. Хотя она делала эко в столице, диагноз поставили необъяснимое бесплодие, я уних об этом даже статью видела registr-eco.ru/temyi/besplodie/zhenskoe-besplodie/neobyasnimoie-besplodie.html. Она к ним же и обращается, если надо какой-то сложный анализ крови расшифровать, , онлайн отправляет анализы
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Вот пишете как будто обо мне. Я тоже там была частым гостем. Как говорил мой гинеколог:" С такой частотой посещения, дверь ко мне можешь ногой открывать")) Но на самом-то деле, смешного мало. Я не могла забеременеть два года, за это время от чего меня только ни лечили. А я же еще как любая нормальная современная женщина, о каждом диагнозе читала в интернете, лучше бы я этого не делала. Там такое пишут...! Но в какой-то момент поняла, что в сети ничего полезного нет, лучше вообще туда не заходить.
jghfhgddfs, интересно, как они собрались лечить бесплодие, если причина не ясна???
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Проходила лечение з границей так называемый репродуктивный туризм reproductive-tourism.ru там же и сдавала все анализы и проходила лечение.
Улыбка действует на трудности так же, как солнце на тучи — разгоняет их.
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Где угодно, только не в лабораториях Хеликс! Они ничего не могут правильно расшифровать,уже несколько раз от них уходила с некорректными анализами. Нашла нормальную клинику, а туда больше ни ногой.
Re: Где сдавать анализы беременным?
Правда? Они у меня просто под боком. Просто некоторые анализы надо сдавать натощак и я думала про них - удобно выбежал и сдал и домой позавтракать. А вы что для себя выбрали?
