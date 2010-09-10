Церковь и школа
Re: Церковь и школа
21 преподаватель на 12 девушек, которые там учатся на дневном отделении. Серьёзно там поставлено обучение.
- tanturilla
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 4562
- Зарегистрирован: 29 сен 2009, 03:24
Re: Церковь и школа
А его разве не посадили? Он же в вымогательстве обвинялся.
Re: Церковь и школа
Споры какая религия лучше? )
Re: Церковь и школа
ДеваЛюкс писал(а):Споры какая религия лучше? )
На сегодняшний день Франциск 1 точно лучший иерарх - кто поспорит?
- ФрекенСнорк
- Мега гуру RZN.info
- Сообщения: 24086
- Зарегистрирован: 21 май 2010, 21:01
- Откуда: Agus fagaimid suid mar ata se
Re: Церковь и школа
идальго писал(а):ДеваЛюкс писал(а):Споры какая религия лучше? )
На сегодняшний день Франциск 1 точно лучший иерарх - кто поспорит?
идальго! на сегодняшний день есть Папа Франциск и нет Папы Франциска 1- вот когда другой Папа возьмёт себе имя Франциск, вот тогда Хорхе Марио Бергольдо будут нумеровать. не ранее.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Церковь и школа
Папаня смотрящего облдумы перевыполнил план по вовлечению детей в православную секту.
Любит братва грехи замаливать...
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Церковь и школа
Свыше 90%? А почему не 99,99%? Недоработочка...
Мир такой, каким ты его хочешь видеть.
Re: Церковь и школа
ZZ писал(а):Свыше 90%? А почему не 99,99%? Недоработочка...
10 % - шиловские евреи и мусульмане.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Церковь и школа
Какая досада
Мир такой, каким ты его хочешь видеть.
Re: Церковь и школа
Новый Папа Франциск не будет премировать сотрудников. Надо экономить средства. И там экономят!
Re: Церковь и школа
В патриаршей комиссии по вопросам семьи, защиты материнства и детства считают, что некоторые входящие в школьную программу произведения русской классики вредны для детей.
http://www.ntv.ru/novosti/1613647/
Странно, что еще не назван Пушкин с его "Балдой".
Ты - это ты, а я - это я.
Re: Церковь и школа
..первые она была напечатана Василием Жуковским в 1840 году. По цензурным причинам Жуковский заменил попа на купца Кузьму Остолопа:
Жил-был купец Кузьма Остолоп
По прозванию Осиновый Лоб...
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
Re: Церковь и школа
Customer писал(а):В патриаршей комиссии по вопросам семьи, защиты материнства и детства считают, что некоторые входящие в школьную программу произведения русской классики вредны для детей.
"Священник Артемий Владимиров заявил, что в таких произведениях как «Куст сирени» Куприна, «О любви» Чехова и «Кавказ» Бунина воспевается свободная любовь. " они просто не знают что твориться в школах, но пытаются показать себя борцами за нравственность..
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 4
- Зарегистрирован: 22 авг 2016, 14:17
Церковь и школа
Хожу в церковь редко. Мне для этого особое настроение необходимо. И последние лет 5 ни разу не была в церкви в время праздников ...
