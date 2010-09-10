Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
Политическая ситуации в городе. Последние новости, общественное мнение, по происходящему в Рязани. Обсуждение экономической обстановки. Социо-коммунальная сфера: дороги, отопление и т.д.
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
Vredtech писал(а):Лучше в Рыбном квартиру бери.

В ТЧ-7 товарища владимирского пристроишь?
В ТЧ-7 товарища владимирского пристроишь?
Нее... работа на железке не прельщает. Хотя... смотря кем. ))
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
а там шо, начальника самого главного уже уволили?
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Ты щас с кем разговаривал?
Это для Вас про любимую партию власти и кто и как её создавал.
Пора знать.Либо ты член партии,либо у тебя не будет власти.
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
dipol писал(а):
Нее... работа на железке не прельщает. Хотя... смотря кем. ))
Запрещён сейчас прием на работу на железку. Оптимизация...
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
ivanes писал(а):UNCLE1911 писал(а):Ты щас с кем разговаривал?
Это для Вас про любимую партию власти и кто и как её создавал.
Пора знать.Либо ты член партии,либо у тебя не будет власти.
Спасибо, умняк. Неужели ты до сих пор думаешь, что один умеешь пользоваться поиском и вики?
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
а там шо, начальника самого главного уже уволили?
Руководителем среднего звена, типа начальника РЦСа, туда как раз реально устроиться - не идёт никто А вот рабочим или специалистом среднего звена - только по великому блату!
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
dipol писал(а):В Новомичуринск прокатился на прошлой недели. Ну как сказать. Опять все наскоком, по делам. Даже просто посмотреть не успел. Останавливался в гостинице "Каскад". Рядом вроде несколько панелек или типа того, а с другой стороны мне показалась "долина нищих" (ну знаете где домики стоимостью примерно 5..8 и более млн. руб.).
8 млн. за дом в Новомичуринске? Или на ГРЭСе меньше 70 тыс. никто не получает?
Хотя, на моей памяти несколько лет подряд продавался дом в Пощупове за 24 млн. - никто не брал, а дом гнил
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
Как-то не раскрыли тему, так стоит ли переезжать в Рязань. Человек спросил.
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
Как-то не раскрыли тему, так стоит ли переезжать в Рязань. Человек спросил.
да аче ему надо то? непонятно.
если с з/п 30-50 ехать на тожк самое в Рязань то что нужно то для этого? Хату менять? была там стала здесь..смысл. Оба колхоза примерно одного пошиба. Так вот чтоб выделить какие-то радикальные отличия, ну фикзнает. С социалкой оба региона примерно одинаково жопошны, 33й чуть получше даже. По бездорожью Рязань чимпион. Леса поля что там что там примерно, в Рязани река потолще и поинтересней, ну солнца разве что побольше действительно т.к. южнее. Больнички в Рязани в худшем состоянии даже при наличии института. Дорога из Владимира в Рязань полный ахтунг и позорище. Езжай уж ближе к Москве.
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
receptor писал(а):Gholbirisa писал(а):Как-то не раскрыли тему, так стоит ли переезжать в Рязань. Человек спросил.
да аче ему надо то? непонятно.
если с з/п 30-50 ехать на тожк самое в Рязань то что нужно то для этого? Хату менять? была там стала здесь..смысл. Оба колхоза примерно одного пошиба. Так вот чтоб выделить какие-то радикальные отличия, ну фикзнает. С социалкой оба региона примерно одинаково жопошны, 33й чуть получше даже. По бездорожью Рязань чимпион. Леса поля что там что там примерно, в Рязани река потолще и поинтересней, ну солнца разве что побольше действительно т.к. южнее. Больнички в Рязани в худшем состоянии даже при наличии института. Дорога из Владимира в Рязань полный ахтунг и позорище. Езжай уж ближе к Москве.
Если для человека не составляет труда в незнакомом месте сразу на 30 - 50 тыс. устроиться, причём в провинции, то ему хоть во Владимире, хоть в Рязани будет хорошо
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
АЛСНщик писал(а):receptor писал(а):Gholbirisa писал(а):Как-то не раскрыли тему, так стоит ли переезжать в Рязань. Человек спросил.
да аче ему надо то? непонятно.
если с з/п 30-50 ехать на тожк самое в Рязань то что нужно то для этого? Хату менять? была там стала здесь..смысл. Оба колхоза примерно одного пошиба. Так вот чтоб выделить какие-то радикальные отличия, ну фикзнает. С социалкой оба региона примерно одинаково жопошны, 33й чуть получше даже. По бездорожью Рязань чимпион. Леса поля что там что там примерно, в Рязани река потолще и поинтересней, ну солнца разве что побольше действительно т.к. южнее. Больнички в Рязани в худшем состоянии даже при наличии института. Дорога из Владимира в Рязань полный ахтунг и позорище. Езжай уж ближе к Москве.
Если для человека не составляет труда в незнакомом месте сразу на 30 - 50 тыс. устроиться, причём в провинции, то ему хоть во Владимире, хоть в Рязани будет хорошо
с тридцаткой хорошо мужику только если он водку будет жрать ежедневно, ито ненадолго..до цирроза.
В рамках такого нищенского достатка живет большинство населения этих богом забытых городишек. Что ищет этот владимирец, непонятно, каких он тут театров для себя открыть решил, сложно сказать.
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
у меня родственники в Рязани живут, я вот тоже думаю перебираться. С работой порядок - веб-дизайнер на удаленке, а сам город очень нравится.
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
у меня родственники в Рязани живут, я вот тоже думаю перебираться. С работой порядок - веб-дизайнер на удаленке, а сам город очень нравится.
смотря откуда опять же перебираться, и что именно нравится.
Не вводите соседей в заблуждение, будьте конкретней. Мне вот моя деревка тоже нравится, хотя толчок на улице, газ еще недовели, вода из колонки,. хорошо в деревне летом, если ты в посёлке этом пару дней живёшь при этом!
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
а вы не знаете, где можно заказать коробки для переезда?
Re: Хочу переехать в Рязань. Стоит ли?
Подходишь к любому магазу и смотришь рядом с мусоркой. И будет тебе счастье.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Вернуться в «Рязань - политика, экономика, ЖКХ»
