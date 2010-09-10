СИРИЯ,США и РОССИЯ
Обсуждение мировых новостей, событий и происшествий.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: СИРИЯ,США и РОССИЯ
Жирафу видней по Высоцкому.
Высокообразованные погромы чинят.
США будут вести беседу с Россией с "позиции силы".
Пентагон просит у Трампа ввести войска в Сирию. С Мосулом - ИГИЛ не покончили с ноября 2016г
Re: СИРИЯ,США и РОССИЯ
20 февраля выходной– День президента США.
Re: СИРИЯ,США и РОССИЯ
«В связи со скандалом, который был раскручен вокруг проработавшего несколько недель советником Трампа по национальной безопасности генерала Флинна, американские спецслужбы рассказывали журналистам абсолютно официально, хотя и анонимно, о том, что, например, коммуникации, как они выразились, нашего посла Кисляка рутинно прослушиваются», — сказал Лавров.
https://russian.rt.com/world/news/36093 ... proslushka
Re: СИРИЯ,США и РОССИЯ
Россия вновь нанесла климататаку на США. снегопад парализовал Восток Америки. Задержано более 6,5 тыс авиарейсов,3 чел погибли,не работает ООН.
Визит канцлера Германии Ангелы Меркель в США отменен из-за обильного снегопада.
Всесильный Путин!
Но гуманитарную катастрофу в Мосуле.разрушение домов, применение ИГИЛ химоружия против мирных жителей CNN умалчивает. Даже МКЗХО не расследует факт применение химоружия.
Re: СИРИЯ,США и РОССИЯ
зверьков не боишься выходя из дома в маскваБаде..ivanes писал(а):Россия вновь нанесла климататаку на США.
