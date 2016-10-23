Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Интересные факты, случаи и события из жизни города.
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
ivanes писал(а):Я насмотрелся красоты рязанского двора,стоя перед шлагбаумом в районе ул Весенней.
Не ждали, выходит... Предупреждать надо
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
ivanes писал(а):Под резиновым покрытием примерно 15см песка,потом 10-15см щебня,5 см асфальта. Стоимость этой площадки более 40 млн руб. 25 лимонов покрытие и 15 -игрушки,фонари. Ночью площадка освещается.
.
Отккуда цифры стоимости площадки?
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Из инженерной службы районной управы. Она выступает заказчиком. Тут были задействованы службы из Москвы ( снятие грунта,вывоз его,завоз песка и щебня), Татарстан ставил столбы и фонари освещения,Белоруссия делала резиновое покрытие. Вывезти 40 самосвалов грунта,завести по 20 самосвалов песка и щебня,укатать- утромбовать песок и щебень,потом завести асфальт укатать. Стоит денег.
Рязанский шлагбаум ждал местное авто,которое открыл его. Вот и Москва взяла пример с Рязани. Уж больно много иногородний машин на бесплатных- дворовых парковках. До 1 млн шт.
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
ivanes писал(а):S=0,7 га... Под резиновым покрытием примерно 15см песка,потом 10-15см щебня,5 см асфальта....
40 самосвалов грунта,завести по 20 самосвалов песка и щебня...
0,15 м х 7000 кв.м = 1050 м3 песка... да какие тут 20 самосвалов песка, дедушка-ученый ???
Это же по 52,5 куба... машина с грузом, весящая под 100 тонн не для московских дворов
ivanes писал(а): Стоит денег...
Вот и считайте... слой-то наверняка тоньше!
Стоимость этой площадки более 40 млн руб. 25 лимонов покрытие...
Кто-то реально заработал на икру
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Там главный гешефт на покрытии - ага.
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Знакомая с того дома рассказала, что на первых этажах вытяжка ни мур- мур,засыпало шахту при взрыве понимашь.
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Шварц
плохо считаете. На площадке есть пешеходные дорожки,есть площадка с уложенными плитками.
Все заработали. Могилевцы и Казань. Казань установила 8 опор с фонарями для освещения, белорусы за резиновое покрытие. В России пока не наладили превращать автопокрышки в крошку, нет краски и клея.
Самосвалы Хендай грузят по 20 куб. Камазы редко используются в Москве.
Не трольте,пожалуйста.
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
listen10 писал(а):Знакомая с того дома рассказала, что на первых этажах вытяжка ни мур- мур,засыпало шахту при взрыве понимашь.
Да, тоже слышал от знакомого о возникших проблемах с вытяжкой у жильцов.
IKEATUT.RU - Доставка товаров из ИКЕА в Рязань
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
и шо..им (44 тонны) позволят ездить в городе?ivanes писал(а):Самосвалы Хендай грузят по 20 куб.
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
ivanes писал(а):Шварц
плохо считаете. На площадке есть пешеходные дорожки,есть площадка с уложенными плитками.
Самосвалы Хендай грузят по 20 куб. Камазы редко используются в Москве.
Не трольте,пожалуйста.
Оспидя, дедуль... полагаете, на площадке происходила фигурная раскладка песка по проекту ландшафного дизайнера?
Подсчитайте сами,пожалуйста, все хорошо и правильно... Жду ваших математических выкладок
Или будет также, как с рязанскими героями-демонстрантами?
ivanes писал(а):В России пока не наладили превращать автопокрышки в крошку, нет краски и клея.
Не трольте,пожалуйста.
Дедуль, шевелите губами, прочтите вслух, по слогам и сделайте вывод... у кого тут чего нет или не хватает.
Я не троллю. Не подставляйтесь, пожалуйста...
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
OlegSt писал(а):listen10 писал(а):Знакомая с того дома рассказала, что на первых этажах вытяжка ни мур- мур,засыпало шахту при взрыве понимашь.
Да, тоже слышал от знакомого о возникших проблемах с вытяжкой у жильцов.
Это жесть, так недалеко и до беды.
Интересно, что по этому поводу говорят МЧС и газовики или кроме как в интернетах написать ни кто более ни чего не может?
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Вы подставляетесь довольно часто.
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
ivanes писал(а):Вы подставляетесь довольно часто.
Неужели рассмотрели картинку, смогли прочитать и осмыслить, дедушка?
Блиин... выходит, это я подставился не на того на ученого напал...
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Ученых много,но все импортное. На того напал. Прочитай лейбл на ПК.Made in Cina
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
ivanes писал(а):Ученых много,но все импортное. На того напал.
Наши ученые очень хороши в любом возрасте... с ними весело
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Ученье -свет,ученых до фига (РАН.НИИ),но все покупаем из-за бугра. Даже трусы. Куда смотрит власть?
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
ivanes писал(а):Ученье -свет,ученых до фига (РАН.НИИ),но все покупаем из-за бугра. Даже трусы.
А кто лично вам, дедушка, мешает купить отечественные трусы?
ivanes писал(а):Куда смотрит власть?
Неужели в трусы???
Re: Взрыв 23.10.16 в 4:33
Я покупаю только белорусские трусы из хлопка.
Власть пока финансирует написание диссертаций в РАН и НИИ. Получение бесплатно дипломов о высшем образовании за деньги государства. Куда идут работать выпускники рязанских ВУЗов ?
