Список сотрудников НКВД 1935-1939
Re: Список сотрудников НКВД 1935-1939
абрек писал(а):А моего деда растреляли в 1938 году как японского шпиона. Нашел в списке часть тех кто вел допросы. Все сержанты ГБ.
Неужьо для этого зарегился? Почти 80 лет болело, прорвало.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Список сотрудников НКВД 1935-1939
UNCLE1911 писал(а):
Неужьо для этого зарегился? Почти 80 лет болело, прорвало.
Не, он рекламой "мироточить" будет. Интересно, что на этот раз
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: Список сотрудников НКВД 1935-1939
Сержанты НКВД расстреливали.Кто вынес расстрельный приговор ?
Re: Список сотрудников НКВД 1935-1939
"Дорогой Иосиф Виссарионович! Довел до сведения местных товарищей Ваше сомнение на счет недопустимости укрупнения цифр по арестам. Тем не меньше присоединяю голос к их просьбе утвердить разрешение хотя бы на 15-16 тысяч ежемесячно, иначе никак дело не сделать. Москва то далеко, а им тут виднее. С ком. приветом Ваш Н. Хрущев".
Слово товарищу Сталину/ Сост. Р.И. Косолапов. - М.: ЭКСМО, 2002, с.с. 355-356
Сталин наложил резолюцию: "Уймись, дурак!".
Слово товарищу Сталину/ Сост. Р.И. Косолапов. - М.: ЭКСМО, 2002, с.с. 355-356
Сталин наложил резолюцию: "Уймись, дурак!".
http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/maiden ... t357587832
Слово товарищу Сталину/ Сост. Р.И. Косолапов. - М.: ЭКСМО, 2002, с.с. 355-356
Сталин наложил резолюцию: "Уймись, дурак!".
http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/maiden ... t357587832
Re: Список сотрудников НКВД 1935-1939
Сразу видно,что не по душе пришелся текст телеграммы Хрущева. Такие телеграммы инициировали многие руководители республик СССР,автономий и областей. Тройки работали усердно.
