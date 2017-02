Сообщение ReiGok » Вчера, 22:42

The integration intervisioncctv com surveillance equipment can help central station operators gather more information through pre-alarm video footage allowing them to look in and assess the cause and severity of an event—helping to curb false alarms and provide emergency responders with the information they need prior to arrival onsite This is especially critical as many U S police departments are treating verified alarms as higher priorities for response For security professionals, AlarmNet’s expanded integration with I-View Now helps to make an easier and quicker installation, and provides greater opportunity for recurring monthly revenue (RMR) For instance, integration with AlarmNet quickly transmits alarms and eliminates the need for physical relay devices, which helps save time during installation The devices can also be monitored remotely to detect problems such as video loss by channel, masked cameras and other system health issues