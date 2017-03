Сообщение CharlesMer » 42 минуты назад

We are pleased to offer you high-quality, primordially Russian tea, which our ancestors drank for a long time Has a beneficial effect on health and good taste At manufacturing it was not exposed to influence of a heat, has kept all spectrum of vitamins, microcells and bioactive component



Single free phone: Viber / WhatsApp +79110528997

ru-ru facebook com/svetlana gorbach 1614 cafe,cookery,fitness,food,health,herbs,recipe,vitamin,yoga