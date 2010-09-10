Revolutional update of SEO/SMM package "XRumer 16.0 + XEvil 2.0"
Частные предложения о продаже/покупке/обмену объектов недвижимости.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
1 сообщение • Страница 1 из 1
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1
- Зарегистрирован: 56 минут назад
Revolutional update of SEO/SMM package "XRumer 16.0 + XEvil 2.0"
Absolutely NEW update of SEO/SMM package "XRumer 16.0 + XEvil":
captcha solution of Google, Facebook, VKontakte, Yandex, Solve Media,
and more than 8400 another subtypes of captcha,
with highest precision (80..100%) and highest speed (100 img per second).
You can connect XEvil 2.0 with all most popular SEO/SMM software: XRumer, GSA SER, ZennoPoster, Srapebox, Senuke, and more than 100 of other programms.
Interested? Just Google for "XRumer 16 + XEvil 2.0", or you can find intro movie in YouTube: "XEvil: new OCR - captcha solver"
See you later
captcha solution of Google, Facebook, VKontakte, Yandex, Solve Media,
and more than 8400 another subtypes of captcha,
with highest precision (80..100%) and highest speed (100 img per second).
You can connect XEvil 2.0 with all most popular SEO/SMM software: XRumer, GSA SER, ZennoPoster, Srapebox, Senuke, and more than 100 of other programms.
Interested? Just Google for "XRumer 16 + XEvil 2.0", or you can find intro movie in YouTube: "XEvil: new OCR - captcha solver"
See you later
1 сообщение • Страница 1 из 1
Вернуться в «Частные объявления (KomuChego.ru)»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 1 гость