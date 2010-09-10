Работа в Сингапуре!
Работа в Сингапуре!
EMAGEVISION-SINGAPORE
Company Overview
Development, manufacturing and sales of automated vision inspection systems.
We welcome dynamic and passionate personnel to join our team.
We are looking for Junior/Senior RUSSIAN AI Engineers, Vision Engineers and Data Scientists, who want to work in Singapore.
Мы ищем Русских Инженеров/Специалистов по Искусственному Интеллекту (AI Engineers), по Обработке Изображений (Vision Engineers) и Учёных по Данным (Data Scientists), которые хотят работать в Сингапуре.
Если у вас возникнут вопросы пожалуйста обращайтесь к мне: dausyhieu@emagevisionpl.com
Following is the criteria for AI, Vision Software engineers and Data Scientists.
AI Engineer:
• Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or Information Science or Information Technology and relevant years of experience in programming,
• Strong in mathematics
• Good mathematics skills covering probability, statistics, algebra, calculus, logic and algorithms
• Proficiency in C++, Linux platform development and desirably in Python and Matlab
• Decent knowledge of machine learning with neural networks
• The ability to conduct independent research/development while contributing to team-oriented projects
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, a fast self-leaner and team player
• Able to travel
Vision Software Engineer:
• Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/Engineering, Electronics, Telecommunication, Instrumentation and relevant years of experience in programming
• Experience in the area of image processing, and has done at least one academic project in Image processing
• Concepts of Segmentation, edge profiling, morphing, measurement, filters, transformation, and character recognition
• Proficiency in C++ and Windows development environment
• The ability to conduct independent research/development while contributing to team-oriented projects
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, a fast self-leaner and team player
• Able to travel
Data Scientist:
• Bachelor or Masters in Computer Science or Information Technology
• Good Mathematical skills (linear algebra, calculus and probability)
• Machine learning tools and techniques
• Software engineering skills (distributed computing, algorithms and data structures)
• Exposure to SQL database and querying languages
• Experience in Data plotting/visualisation and reporting techniques
• Strong in Python and decent knowledge of C/C++, Java
• Working knowledge of R and SAS languages
• Exposure to cloud resources like AWS
• The ability to conduct independent research/development while contributing to team-oriented projects
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, a fast self-leaner and team player
• Able to travel
Please feel free to contact me if you need any further information (English or Russian).
Email: dausyhieu@emagevisionpl.com
