EMAGEVISION-SINGAPORE

Company Overview

Мы ищем Русских Инженеров/Специалистов по Искусственному Интеллекту (AI Engineers), по Обработке Изображений (Vision Engineers) и Учёных по Данным (Data Scientists), которые хотят работать в Сингапуре.

AI Engineer:

Vision Software Engineer:

Data Scientist:

Development, manufacturing and sales of automated vision inspection systems.We welcome dynamic and passionate personnel to join our team.We are looking for Junior/Senior RUSSIAN AI Engineers, Vision Engineers and Data Scientists, who want to work in Singapore.Если у вас возникнут вопросы пожалуйста обращайтесь к мне: dausyhieu@emagevisionpl.com Following is the criteria for AI, Vision Software engineers and Data Scientists.• Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or Information Science or Information Technology and relevant years of experience in programming,• Strong in mathematics• Good mathematics skills covering probability, statistics, algebra, calculus, logic and algorithms• Proficiency in C++, Linux platform development and desirably in Python and Matlab• Decent knowledge of machine learning with neural networks• The ability to conduct independent research/development while contributing to team-oriented projects• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, a fast self-leaner and team player• Able to travel• Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/Engineering, Electronics, Telecommunication, Instrumentation and relevant years of experience in programming• Experience in the area of image processing, and has done at least one academic project in Image processing• Concepts of Segmentation, edge profiling, morphing, measurement, filters, transformation, and character recognition• Proficiency in C++ and Windows development environment• The ability to conduct independent research/development while contributing to team-oriented projects• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, a fast self-leaner and team player• Able to travel• Bachelor or Masters in Computer Science or Information Technology• Good Mathematical skills (linear algebra, calculus and probability)• Machine learning tools and techniques• Software engineering skills (distributed computing, algorithms and data structures)• Exposure to SQL database and querying languages• Experience in Data plotting/visualisation and reporting techniques• Strong in Python and decent knowledge of C/C++, Java• Working knowledge of R and SAS languages• Exposure to cloud resources like AWS• The ability to conduct independent research/development while contributing to team-oriented projects• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, a fast self-leaner and team player• Able to travelPlease feel free to contact me if you need any further information (English or Russian).Email: dausyhieu@emagevisionpl.com