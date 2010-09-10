Сообщение Daviderels » 3 минуты назад

Do you feel the pain of acid reflux? Do you feel a fire inside your chest? Are you miserable? Are you ready for the issues to stop? Continue reading to find out how. Keep reading to learn to control acid reflux for good and to end the misery for good.You may need to balance out hydrochloric acid amounts in your body if you want to reduce acid reflux and its symptoms. You can do this, for instance, by using sea salt rather than table salt. Sea salt has chloride and minerals that are good for the stomach and prevent acid.