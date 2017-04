Сообщение GicleeDug » 6 минут назад

Good Morning!Understanding Giclee Prints for avant-garde home wall decor.Giclee (zhee-klay) - The French word "giclee" is a feminine word that means a spurt of liquid. The word may have been derived from the French verb "gicler" meaning "to squirt".Images are developed from high resolution digital scans and printed with archival quality inks onto different substrates including canvas and fine art paper.Giclee prints are beneficial to artists who do not find it reasonable to mass produce their work, but want to reproduce their art on-demand.Numerous examples of giclee prints can be found in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum , the Museum of Modern Art and the Chelsea Galleries . Recent auctions of giclee prints have fetched $10,800 for Annie Leibovitz, $9,600 for Chuck Close, and $22,800 for Wolfgang Tillmans.Bye-Bye... and Best Regards