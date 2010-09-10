Сообщение JamesLew » 42 минуты назад

If your partner complains that you snore during your sleep, or if you wake up in the morning feeling tired and grouchy, you may have a common sleep disorder called sleep apnea. This means that at night, your airway is blocked and you stop breathing during your sleep. If you have this condition, you need to find treatment right away to avoid further problems.Strengthen your throat and jaw with some basic exercises. Developing these muscles should reduce the symptoms of sleep apnea. You can exercise your throat and jaw by simply pulling your tongue or practicing some very simple breathing exercises. The goal is to train you to breathe differently and hopefully make your sleep apnea disappear.If you have sleep apnea, be sure to ask your doctor every five years if you should have a follow-up sleep study. As your weight and health change, your CPAP pressure may need to be adjusted. The most accurate way to reassess your needs is to have another sleep study with CPAP so the appropriate pressure can be determined.Avoid drinking alcohol to excess. Your muscles are relaxed by drinking alcohol. You may want to feel more relaxed, but it can exacerbate your apnea. When your throat muscles relax, your airway narrows and causes sleep apnea. If you're not going to give up alcohol, then just don't do it right before bedtime.If you are taking a great deal of medicines on a regular basis, sit with your doctor and discuss how they can be reduced. Side effects from prescription medication can be making your sleep apnea worse. Keep a dialog open with your doctor and make sure he is up to date on all your symptoms.Get a chin strap to keep your mouth closed when you are sleeping with a CPAP or BIPAP machine. This minor fabric piece and make sure that your chin stays up and your mouth closed. CPAP machines do not function with open mouths, so a chin strap can really save you.Consider an alternative sleep apnea flower remedy therapy (also known as essence therapy). Vervain is used in this treatment for its calming and relaxing effects. This can help treat your symptoms, including insomnia problems associated with your apnea. As an added bonus, it also helps reduce overall stress and lower high blood pressure.If you have been diagnosed with sleep apnea, it is important to avoid drinking alcohol. Alcoholic beverages will relax the muscles in your throat, which makes it more likely that they will block your airway during your sleep. At the very least, avoid any alcoholic beverages in the evening before you get ready for bed.If simple changes in your lifestyle, such as regular sleep hours and losing weight, have not eliminated your sleep apnea episodes, it is time to consult with a sleep specialist. The specific causes of your sleep apnea can be evaluated, and an individual treatment plan can be designed for you.As the above article has demonstrated, you have many different treatment methods available to you when it comes to sleep apnea. Everyone is different, and it's important to find out which treatment option will fit your specific situation best. If you use these tips, you will get better sleep at night. Sleep apnea doesn't have to run your life; you can take control back today.