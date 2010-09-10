New package XRumer 16.0 + XEvil bypass more than 8400 type of CAPTCHAs

Частные предложения о продаже/покупке/обмену объектов недвижимости.

Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info

Ответить
DonnaRog
Гость RZN.info
Сообщения: 1
Зарегистрирован: Сегодня, 15:20

New package XRumer 16.0 + XEvil bypass more than 8400 type of CAPTCHAs

Сообщение DonnaRog » Сегодня, 15:26

Revolutional update of SEO/SMM package "XRumer 16.0 + XEvil":
captcha regignizing of Google, Facebook, Bing, Hotmail, SolveMedia, Yandex,
and more than 8400 another categories of captcha,
with highest precision (80..100%) and highest speed (100 img per second).
You can connect XEvil 3.0 to all most popular SEO/SMM programms: XRumer, GSA SER, ZennoPoster, Srapebox, Senuke, and more than 100 of other programms.

Interested? You can find a lot of impessive videos about XEvil in YouTube.
See you later!
Вернуться к началу
Ответить

Вернуться в «Частные объявления (KomuChego.ru)»

Кто сейчас на конференции

Сейчас этот форум просматривают: Google [Bot] и 0 гостей