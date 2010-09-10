Welcome to Verona - ITALY
Обсуждение развлекательных заведений города Рязани. Комментарии по поводу предстоящих и прошедших развлекательных мероприятий в городе.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
1 сообщение • Страница 1 из 1
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 9
- Зарегистрирован: 16 май 2017, 16:32
Welcome to Verona - ITALY
Welcome to Verona - ITALY
Drive through Verona on Segway and discover the most beautiful sights it has to offer.
On this tour you will follow the magnificent Old City where many popular tourist attractions are located.
The Segway tour is in small groups of max 5 people and it takes about 2 hours.
<a href=http://segwayverona.com/book.html>SEGWAY VERONA LINK</a>
We offer one great different experience to move around Verona, by Segway you will save time and energy enjoying everything from a new point of view. Visit Verona on Segway.
Discover Verona from one new point of view by Segway, one easy, electric and self-balancing vehicle. Ideal for families,couples, individuals who want to enjoy a fantastic and costumed experience by working in small groups.Innovative and with a competitive staff, we aim at fascinating everyone who tries it, starting with a little training if you are new to Segway; putting you at ease and showing you everything which Verona has to offer.
Why choosing us is a profitable choice?
Why Segway?
1. Very easy to use and considered highly user-friendly, segway is an affirmed reality in each main city with millions of satisfied customers; what are you waiting? Give it a try!
2. Moreover thanks to segway we can meet all customer needs, pain and sweat will be only a remote memory, don't be worried if you may have problem in cycling, you need only to stand and enjoy it.
3. Furthermore you won't be alone, one person will be with you to give assistance if you may need it, we will provide you with audioguide which allows you to admire any verona marvel meanwhile you can take pics for a full immersion in our unbelievable experience.
<a href=https://veronasegwaytours.com/ticketshop#regdl=segway-historic-tour-in-verona>segway-historic-tour-in-verona</a>
Venue
It is easy to reach us by car as there is a parking lot right opposite our agency (Cittadella Parking Verona), or by busses 11-12-13-51-52-90-92 that depart from Verona Porta Nuova railway station (B1 platform) and arrive at the Piazza Bra. We are distant almost 300 mt from it.
https://veronasegwaytours.com/
http://segwayverona.com/
Contacts: Telephone number +39 045 594949.
italy, Verona, Piazza Cittadella 11b
Drive through Verona on Segway and discover the most beautiful sights it has to offer.
On this tour you will follow the magnificent Old City where many popular tourist attractions are located.
The Segway tour is in small groups of max 5 people and it takes about 2 hours.
<a href=http://segwayverona.com/book.html>SEGWAY VERONA LINK</a>
We offer one great different experience to move around Verona, by Segway you will save time and energy enjoying everything from a new point of view. Visit Verona on Segway.
Discover Verona from one new point of view by Segway, one easy, electric and self-balancing vehicle. Ideal for families,couples, individuals who want to enjoy a fantastic and costumed experience by working in small groups.Innovative and with a competitive staff, we aim at fascinating everyone who tries it, starting with a little training if you are new to Segway; putting you at ease and showing you everything which Verona has to offer.
Why choosing us is a profitable choice?
Why Segway?
1. Very easy to use and considered highly user-friendly, segway is an affirmed reality in each main city with millions of satisfied customers; what are you waiting? Give it a try!
2. Moreover thanks to segway we can meet all customer needs, pain and sweat will be only a remote memory, don't be worried if you may have problem in cycling, you need only to stand and enjoy it.
3. Furthermore you won't be alone, one person will be with you to give assistance if you may need it, we will provide you with audioguide which allows you to admire any verona marvel meanwhile you can take pics for a full immersion in our unbelievable experience.
<a href=https://veronasegwaytours.com/ticketshop#regdl=segway-historic-tour-in-verona>segway-historic-tour-in-verona</a>
Venue
It is easy to reach us by car as there is a parking lot right opposite our agency (Cittadella Parking Verona), or by busses 11-12-13-51-52-90-92 that depart from Verona Porta Nuova railway station (B1 platform) and arrive at the Piazza Bra. We are distant almost 300 mt from it.
https://veronasegwaytours.com/
http://segwayverona.com/
Contacts: Telephone number +39 045 594949.
italy, Verona, Piazza Cittadella 11b
1 сообщение • Страница 1 из 1
Вернуться в «Развлечения города - КИНО, КОНЦЕРТЫ, РЕСТОРАНЫ, КЛУБЫ, КАФЕ»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 0 гостей