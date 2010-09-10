Сообщение Jamesfeere » 10 минут назад

A payday loan (also called a payday advance, salary loan, payroll loan, small dollar loan, short term, or cash advance loan) is a small, short-term unsecured loan, "regardless of whether repayment of loans is linked to a borrower's payday " The loans are also sometimes referred to as "cash advances," though that term can also refer to cash provided against a prearranged line of credit such as a credit card Payday advance loans rely on the consumer having previous payroll and employment records Legislation regarding payday loans varies widely between different countries, and in federal systems, between different states or provinces



To prevent usury (unreasonable and excessive rates of interest), some jurisdictions limit the annual percentage rate (APR) that any lender, including payday lenders, can charge Some jurisdictions outlaw payday lending entirely, and some have very few restrictions on payday lenders In the United States, the rates of these loans used to be restricted in most states by the Uniform Small Loan Laws (USLL), with 36–40% APR generally the norm



There are many different ways to calculate annual percentage rate of a loan Depending on which method is used, the rate calculated may differ dramatically; e g , for a $15 charge on a $100 14-day payday loan, it could be (from the borrower's perspective) anywhere from 391% to 3,733%





