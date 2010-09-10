Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
Это ту, которую ему комсомольцы подарили...с дыркой которая?Шварц писал(а): Так-то все ничего, да вот кружку деда nikolsа-ivanesa похоронили...
А жаль... особливо ценный прибор был
видать еще в молодости барабанщика вычислили...
Re: Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
Raider писал(а):Это ту, которую ему комсомольцы подарили...с дыркой которая?
видать еще в молодости барабанщика вычислили...
Да-да-да, именно! Которую бережно хранит...
Re: Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
Не могу найти тему: "Опять пилят деревья" посвящённую сносу здания детского садика ул.Полетаева 25 к.2 (и зелёной территории при нём) и строительству на этом месте 22-этажной башни высотки. Зачем удалили? Кому мешала?
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
Re: Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
Башню-высотку утвердили представители любимой партии одного гражданина, ходившего на все митинги этой партии.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
UNCLE1911 Чукча, новостей не читаешь! Совместными усилиями политических партий https://www.rzn.info/news/2017/2/18/zhi ... omami.html - пока ещё не полностью, но процесс идёт.
Ещё раз.
Не могу найти тему: "Опять пилят деревья" о сносе здания детского садика ул.Полетаева 25 к.2 (и зелёной территории при нём) и строительстве на этом месте 22-этажной башни высотки. Зачем удалили? Кому тема мешала? Застройщику? Управлению капитального строительства администрации города Рязани?
Ещё раз.
Не могу найти тему: "Опять пилят деревья" о сносе здания детского садика ул.Полетаева 25 к.2 (и зелёной территории при нём) и строительстве на этом месте 22-этажной башни высотки. Зачем удалили? Кому тема мешала? Застройщику? Управлению капитального строительства администрации города Рязани?
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
Re: Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
Док писал(а):Не могу найти тему: "Опять пилят деревья" о сносе здания детского садика ул.Полетаева 25 к.2 (и зелёной территории при нём) и строительстве на этом месте 22-этажной башни высотки. Зачем удалили? Кому тема мешала? Застройщику? Управлению капитального строительства администрации города Рязани?
Грохнулись все сообщения форума с первой декады января по середину февраля...
Что-то, наверное, пошло не так
Re: Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
Док писал(а):UNCLE1911 Чукча, новостей не читаешь! Совместными усилиями политических партий https://www.rzn.info/news/2017/2/18/zhi ... omami.html - пока ещё не полностью, но процесс идёт.
Да тут много ума не надо, чукча вполне сойдет. Просто любитель ездить в Геную за муниципальный счет забздел нового губера, вот и все.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Вопросы по работе forum.rzn.info
UNCLE1911
Подписал бы постановление об отмене разрешения на строительство, обещал сегодня, он вроде не в Генуе.
Чтобы не получилось, что одним языком обещает его депутату Худякову, а вторым названивает застройщику: Скорее разворотите там всё, чтобы обратной дороги не было.
Подписал бы постановление об отмене разрешения на строительство, обещал сегодня, он вроде не в Генуе.
Чтобы не получилось, что одним языком обещает его депутату Худякову, а вторым названивает застройщику: Скорее разворотите там всё, чтобы обратной дороги не было.
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
